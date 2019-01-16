New season of "Star Trek: Discovery" tells the "untold chapter of Spock"

The second season of "Star Trek: Discovery" tells the "untold chapter of Spock," the show's co-executive producer and creator said. Alex Kurtzman spoke about the new season ahead of its premiere Thursday night on CBS All Access.

"What excites me about this season is that this is the untold chapter of Spock, and this is the blank that we fill in about how he became the character that everyone loves," Kurtzman said. The premiere streams Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

The 14-episode season starts with a search for Spock, said Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Commander Michael Burnham, the legendary Vulcan's sister. "When we pick up with the Discovery facing off with the USS Enterprise, you pick up right where we left off," Martin-Green said. "Spock's not there, Spock's not on the Enterprise. He's taken leave, and nobody knows where he is, and so then Burnham has to go on this journey to find him, and they have a very complicated relationship."

For Ethan Peck, who plays Spock, the new season provides a backstory for the character played by Leonard Nimoy in the original television series and movies. "It's very frightening because I want it to be great, and we have an opportunity to invent these deeper levels of him that are really brought to the surface with the second season of 'Discovery,'" Peck said.

The season premiere comes days after CBS All Access announced it's developing a live-action series based on "Discovery" character Captain Philippa Georgiou, who belongs to Starfleet's shadowy Section 31 division and is played by Michelle Yeoh. The untitled series would join "Discovery" spinoff "Star Trek: Short Treks," animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks" and another untitled series featuring Sir Patrick Stewart reprising the role of Jean-Luc Picard.