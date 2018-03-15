Duolingo releases Klingon language course

"Dlvl' Hol yajbe' tlhIngan!" That means, "The Klingon does not understand English." Soon, that won't be a problem for "Star Trek" fans itching to communicate with Klingons. Language-learning platform Duolingo launched its Klingon course on Thursday.

The free course allows learners to take 5-minute lessons each day so they can drop phrases like, "'Iw Hlq tlhutlhtaH tlhInganvetlh," which means, "That Klingon is drinking bloodwine." Duolingo says that Felix Malmenbeck, a passionate "Star Trek" fan in Stockholm, Sweden, led a small team of volunteers to create the Klingon course. The course is currently available on the web only but iOS and Android apps will launch at a later date.

Whether you learn Klingon or not, you can catch up on Season 1 of "Star Trek: Discovery" while you wait for Season 2 of the CBS All Access show.

The show stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs and Anthony Rapp. It is the latest reboot of "Star Trek" and the first to feature a black woman in the lead. Set a decade before the first "Star Trek" series, the show has an expansive, cinematic look, new characters, new missions and a new ship.

To see what it takes to look like a Klingon, watch the video below.