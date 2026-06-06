From the archives: "Ragtime" debuts on Broadway Based on E.L. Doctorow's kaleidoscopic novel, the musical "Ragtime" tells a sweeping story of a changing America at the turn of the 20th century. In this Jan. 18, 1998 "Sunday Morning" report from the day of the show's New York opening (which also marked the debut of the Ford Center for the Performing Arts), Charles Osgood talked with Doctorow, playwright Terrence McNally, composer Stephen Flaherty and lyricist Lynn Ahrens about expanding the story and characters through music. [The show went on to win four Tony Awards.]