"Star Trek: Discovery": How to watch tonight on CBS All Access

"Star Trek: Discovery" season two kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday on CBS All Access. Here's how to watch the premiere of the 14-episode second season.

How to watch "Star Trek: Discovery"

Season one of "Star Trek: Discovery" is still available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States. It is also available in Canada via CraveTV and on Netflix in other international markets. Season two joins the lineup Thursday night.

Date : Thursday, January 17, 2019



: Thursday, January 17, 2019 Time : 8:30 p.m. ET



: 8:30 p.m. ET Online: CBS All Access - get a free trial



"Star Trek: Discovery" storylines

"Star Trek: Discovery" stars Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham. Season one saw her as the first human to attend the Vulcan Science Academy who ends up serving on the USS Discovery. The second season finds Burnham on a mission of restoration, looking for absolution and redemption from season one.

Season two will also tell the "untold chapter of Spock," according to creator and co-executive producer Alex Kurtzman. Michael Burnham goes on a mission to find Spock, played by Ethan Peck. Burnham finds Spock – her long-lost foster brother – but their reunion is "complicated."

Watch more about "Star Trek: Discovery" season two

What is CBS All Access?

CBS All Access is available on your mobile device, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox or Windows 10. If you don't have CBS All Access already, you can watch "Star Trek: Discovery" with a free, one-week trial.

How to sign up for CBS All Access

Signing up is easy. You simply browse over to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. The seven-day free trial is available for new customers only.