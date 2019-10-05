Watch the new trailers for "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Short Treks"

The new trailer for the third season of "Star Trek: Discovery" is here. The clip for the CBS All Access series first premiered at New York Comic Con on Saturday.

The new season picks up with the U.S.S. Discovery crew dropping out of the wormhole and into an uncertain future far from home.

The trailer for "Short Treks" also dropped Saturday. The 10-15 minute short stories will give fans a deep-dive into the themes in "Discovery."

The five remaining new shorts will debut on CBS All Access on the second Thursday of each month, starting on October 10.

Watch the "Star Trek: Discovery" trailer here:

Watch the trailer for "Short Treks" here: