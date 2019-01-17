Sonequa Martin-Green on the "inner restoration" of her "Star Trek: Discovery" character

The original "Star Trek" premiered on television in 1966, spawning a billion-dollar global franchise and numerous incarnations of its beloved characters. The latest reboot, "Star Trek: Discovery," takes place 10 years before the original series and stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham.

Martin-Green told "CBS This Morning" that when we find Michael at the beginning of Season 2, which premieres Thursday night on streaming platform CBS All Access, she's on a mission of restoration.

"I have the greatest fall ever," she said of her character in Season 1. "And I have to sort of climb back. Find my way. Seek absolution and redemption and I sort of get it by the end of Season 1 … I get reinstated professionally speaking. There's some restoration in my relationships. Now it's time for inner restoration. Michael Burnham needs to heal."

The second season also focuses on one of the franchise's most well-known and beloved characters: Spock. Michael Burnham is Spock's long-lost foster sister and she goes on a mission to find him but their reunion is "complicated."

"I love that they have placed us here in 2256, 10 years before TOS [The Original Series], because we have a connection to the cannon because of that … and I love that there's this black woman who is fully human but raised on Vulcan in that household as a member of that institution. …So I'm really excited to be a part of that and then we come back around and introduce those characters from the cannon that are so huge."

Martin-Green also gets to experience another kind of reunion with the casting of her husband, Kenric Green, in Season 2.

"Star Trek: Discovery" Season 2 premieres Thursday night on CBS All Access