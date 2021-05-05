Live

Sonequa Martin-Green on "Star Trek: Discovery" and its diverse cast

The latest reboot of "Star Trek" launches this month on CBS All Access. "Star Trek: Discovery" features new characters, new missions and a new ship. Actress Sonequa Martin-Green, who played Sasha on AMC's "The Walking Dead," stars as first officer Michael Burnham. Martin-Green, the first black woman to play the lead in a "Star Trek" series, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the show and how she reacted to critics when she was cast in the role.
