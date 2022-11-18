Walmart Deals for Days: Apple AirPods are $160, plus shop the best Black Friday Apple deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple via Walmart

Walmart has impressive Black Friday deals on Apple AirPods and headphones. During the retailer's Black Friday deals event, Deals for Days, Apple AirPods (3rd generation) are on sale for $40 off.

Keep reading to shop Apple AirPods on sale now, plus discover more top-rated Apple tech on sale for Black Friday.

Top products in this article:

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $160 (reduced from $200)

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $230 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods Max, $450 (regularly $549)

Apple AirPods make a great Christmas and Hanukkah gift. These high-tech earbuds are a must-have for the Apple fan in your life. There are also a wide variety of Apple AirPods to choose from. If you're sticking to a Black Friday budget, check out the Apple AirPods (3rd generation).

They're on sale at Walmart now during Black Friday.

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case (3rd generation): $160

Apple

These third-generation Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model.

They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case. We've found the best Apple AirPods deal at Walmart now during Walmart's Black Friday deals event, Deals for Days.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $160 (reduced from $200)

What is Walmart Deals for Days?

Deals for Days is Walmart's annual early Black Friday sale. The sale is on now, and Walmart will release a new batch of deals every Monday through Nov. 28. Each week, Walmart+ members will have exclusive early access to shop the new deals for seven hours before the deals are made available to the public.

Shop more Black Friday Apple headphone deals

Walmart has Apple AirPods and Apple headphones on sale for Black Friday.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $230 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods Max



Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $450 (regularly $549)

Shop the best Apple Watch gifts

From the new luxury Apple Watch Ultra to the more affordable Apple Watch SE, these smartwatches make excellent holiday gifts.

Not sure how to pick out an Apple Watch? Check out our guide on how to pick the right Apple Watch size.

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a larger (49mm), brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.

Apple Watch Ultra, $780

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm, $379 (regularly $429)

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation

Apple

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, the most affordable Apple Watch option, includes core Apple Watch features such as car crash detection, heart rate monitoring, fall detection and activity tracking. The updated watch can be paired with a parent's iPhone, but still operate independently for calling and texting. It's a smart choice for families that want to stay connected.

The new Apple Watch SE is 20 percent faster than the last generation. The display is 30 percent larger than the prior model as well. The back case design now features 100 percent recycled aluminum.

The Apple Watch SE starts at $249 for GPS and $290 for cellular (additional fees from your wireless carrier will apply). It's available for purchase on Amazon now.

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (40mm), $249

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (44mm), $270

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, GPS + Cellular (40mm), $290

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, GPS + Cellular (44mm), $320 (regularly $329)

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Store via Amazon

Right now, you can save on the GPS version of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7. At Apple, the model lists for $399 -- and up. You'll find a better deal at Amazon and Walmart. Pricing varies by color.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41mm), $340 and up (reduced from $399)

The larger, somewhat weightier 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is also on sale at Walmart and Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45mm), $370 and up (reduced from $429)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + cellular, $349 and up (reduced from $529)

Best Apple iPad gifts

Find these iPads at Amazon and Walmart.

10.9" Apple iPad 10th generation

Amazon

The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology. It has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9's A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school, work or on your holiday travels without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.

The new iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular and WiFi-only models. The iPad 10 starts at $449.

Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi, 64GB), $449

Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi, 256GB), $600

Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi and cellular, 64GB), $579

Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi and cellular, 256GB), $743

11" Apple iPad Pro 4 (2022)

Amazon

The latest iPad Pro comes with several major upgrades. One of the most notable changes is that the 2022 iPad Pros are equipped with the M2 chip, the same fast and powerful chip included in the latest MacBooks. The M2 chip makes this the fastest iPad yet -- and an excellent choice for video editing, streaming or gaming.

Apple made some improvements to the writing and drawing experience on the new iPad Pros as well. When used with the Apple Pencil 2, the iPad Pro provides a more effortless experience. The Apple Pencil can now be detected up to 12 mm above the iPad Pro display, which allows users to draw with more precision and preview marks before they make them. It also makes it more efficient for the iPad to register handwriting and convert it to text with the Scribble app.

The new 11-inch iPad Pro comes in silver and space gray. It starts at $749. Pricing increases based on storage and connectivity selections.

11" Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (WiFi, 64 GB), $749

11" Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (Wi-Fi, 512 GB), $1,099

11" Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (cellular, 64GB), $988

11" Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (cellular, 512 GB), $1,299

12.9" Apple iPad Pro 6 (2022)

Amazon

Want a bigger screen? No problem. Apple also released a 12.9-inch model of the new iPad Pro. The larger model includes all of the same updates as the 11-inch iPad Pro, including the M2 chip.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes in silver and space gray. You can choose from four storage options and can select either the cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity options.

12.9" Apple iPad Pro 6th generation (Wi-Fi, 128 GB), $1,098

12.9" Apple iPad Pro 6th generation (Wi-Fi, 256 GB), $1,198

12.9" Apple iPad Pro 6th generation (cellular, 128 GB), $1,293

12.9" Apple iPad Pro 6th generation (cellular, 256 GB), $1,399

Apple iPad 9

Apple via Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $299 (reduced from $329)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $368 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5: $559

Apple via Walmart

Walmart is rolling back the price of the Apple iPad Air 5 for Black Friday.

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Choose from five colors.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)

Apple iPad Mini 6

Apple via Walmart

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $459 (reduced from $499)

Amazon also has a good deal on the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage. Choose from four colors.

Apple iPad Mini 6 with cellular connectivity (64 GB), $599 (reduced from $649)

Best Apple MacBook gifts



A new laptop makes quite an impressive holiday gift. If you want to splurge on a new MacBook, consider these highly-rated options.

14" MacBook Pro

Amazon

A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (three pounds) 14-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a Retina display that's brighter than the MacBook Air.

14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,549 (regularly $1,999)

14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 chip, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $2,000 (regularly $2,499)

16" MacBook Pro

Apple

Is the 14-inch MacBook Pro not powerful, or big enough for you? Then try its sibling, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. On Amazon, you can get a deal on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.

With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.

16" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,199 (regularly $2,499)

13.6" MacBook Air (2022)

Apple via Amazon

Save on the new-for-2022 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. The laptop features a 13.6-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a backlit keyboard. Designed for portability, it weighs just 2.7 pounds and lasts for up to 18 hours on a single charge thanks to the Apple M2 chip.

13.6" MacBook Air (2022 model, 8GB), $1,163 (reduced from $1,199)

Best Apple smartphone gifts

Give the gift of a new iPhone. This is a great time to shop -- the release of the new Apple iPhone 14 has brought on a ton of deals on new iPhones and older models. These deals may not last through the holidays, so shop now.

Apple iPhone 14 is on sale at Walmart

Looking to save money on Apple's newest smartphone, the iPhone 14? You won't save a ton of money, but the Apple iPhone 14 is $20 off at Walmart right now. You can get a phone that runs on the Verizon or AT&T network.

Apple

Apple's new iPhone 14 offers several improvements over the prior model, including a new operating system with iOS 16. It is getting a camera upgrade, improved retina display and a larger battery. The new iPhones will feature 6GB of RAM, an increase over the 4GB offered in the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 has a new 12MP main camera with a larger sensor and wider aperture. The upgraded smartphone also includes an improved front-facing camera with autofocus for better selfies.

The iPhone 14 starts at $799, though we found it slightly cheaper at Walmart ($779). The iPhone 14 Plus will start at $899. Apple iPhone 14 Plus models will not be available until Oct. 7, but they are available for preorder at Walmart now for $879.

(You can read our Essentials Fall 100 article on the Apple iPhone 14 here.)

Apple iPhone 14 on AT&T (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)

Apple iPhone 14 on Verizon (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)

