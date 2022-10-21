Watch CBS News
The best gifts for boys

By Carolin Lehmann, Joal Ryan

/ Essentials

Gifts for boys
A son, a nephew, your best friend's oldest -- and maybe even a younger brother: If there's no shortage of boys in your life, then you likely need some holiday gift ideas.

We've found top-rated Christmas and Hanukkah gifts for the child in your life who identifies with the "he" pronoun.

Our list of the best gifts for boys includes picks from Amazon's 2022 Toys We Love List and Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List. It also includes other CBS Essentials toy bestsellers.

Keep reading to shop the best holiday gifts for boys, from Nerf guns to a Baby Groot Lego set.

Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz motorized Nerf blaster

nerf-elite-2-motoblitz.jpg
Nerf via Walmart

This battery-powered Nerf toy can launch ten darts in a row when in motorized blaster mode, or six darts at once with air-pressurized pump action. 

The Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz comes with a blaster, a clip, 22 darts, four AA batteries and instructions.

Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz motorized Nerf blaster, $31 (reduced from $42)

$31 at Walmart

Jetson Bolt folding electric ride-on with twist throttle

Jetson Bolt Folding Electric Ride-On with Twist Throttle
Walmart

Why not put an electric bike under the tree this Christmas? This folding electric bike goes up to 16 miles per hour and runs for up to 15 miles on a rechargeable battery. It has twist throttle and cruise control settings. It also has a bright LED light for riding in the dark. 

This bike is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Jetson Bolt folding electric ride-on with twist throttle, $398

$398 at Walmart

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for PlayStation 5

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PlayStation 5
Walmart

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has scenes from all nine "Star Wars" films. Control hundreds of characters, ships and vehicles and journey through the galaxy in this game. 

It's rated 4.7 stars at Walmart.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for PlayStation 5, $52 (reduced from $60)

$52 at Walmart

Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash track set 

Hot Wheels Criss Cross
Hot Wheels via Amazon

In the kid world, gift buyers rarely go wrong with Hot Wheels toys. The Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash track set features 16 feet of track -- enough to create plenty of twists and turns for speedy fun. One Hot Wheels car is included. 

The set is recommended for ages 5 to 9. It's featured in Amazon's "Toys We Love" list, and is an editors' pick of AutoGuide.com.  

Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash track set, $59

$59 at Amazon

Lego Ideas Tree House

lego-tree-house.jpg
Lego via Amazon

This incredibly detailed, 4.8-star-rated Lego tree house features three cabins, a tree with interchangeable summer and fall leaves and play-inspiring features including a crane, swing and a treasure chest. 

The 3,036-piece Lego set isn't for amateurs, though -- it's designed for ages 16 and up.

Lego Ideas Tree House, $175 (reduced from $249)

$175 at Amazon

Lego Marvel: I am Groot 

LEGO Marvel I am Groot
Amazon

Build a moveable Baby Groot from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" with this 476-piece Lego set. 

It also comes with a pretend cassette tape and display nameplate. 

Lego Marvel: I am Groot, $55

$55 at Amazon

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates
Amazon

This Amazon-exclusive, Duel of the Fates Qui-Gon Jinn bobblehead is one of three collectibles from "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace." 

Combine all three bobbleheads to create a cohesive shelf display that sets the scene.

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates, $25

$25 at Amazon

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game

UNO Jurassic World Dominion Card Game
Amazon

This classic UNO card game has themes inspired by "Jurassic World: Dominion" on it. 

Play with two to 10 friends.

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game, $11

$11 at Amazon

National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit

National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit
National Geographic via Amazon

The National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit is for the budding paleontologist on your list. 

The main feature of the kit is a slab (or, brick) that, once chipped away at, reveals what are billed as 15 real fossils. A chisel, brush and magnifying glass help complete the set. A 16-page fossil guide is also included.

The Mega Fossil Dig Kit is recommended for ages 8 and up. 

National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit, $24

$24 at Amazon

Nerf Zombie Strike Hammershot blaster 

Nerf Zombie Strike Hammershot
Nerf via Amazon

Like Hot Wheels, Nerf is another go-to brand. But which Nerf blaster? According to Reviewed.com, this Nerf blaster: the Nerf Zombie Strike Hammershot

The five-dart, front-loading blaster was rated by the site as the No. 1 Nerf gun of 2021. The toy won praise for being easy to load, and easy to shoot.   

The Nerf Zombie Strike Hammershot is recommended for ages 8 and up.

Make the gift even cooler, and more potent, by adding a pack of Nerf Zombie Strike refill bullets to your shopping cart. (Talk about bang for your buck: You get 30 bullets for $6.50.) 

Nerf Zombie Strike Hammershot blaster, $18 (reduced from $20)

$18 at Amazon

"Bad Sister"

Bad Sister
Macmillan

You could write a book about all the great children's books that make great gifts. For this list, we'll give the spotlight to the title "Bad Sister." 

It's an autobiographical graphic novel about a brother-and-sister duo from author Charise Mericle Harper and illustrator Rory Lucey. 

"Bad Sister," $19 (hardcover)

$19 at Amazon

Dayo the Dinosaur two-in-one, stuffed animal and hoodie

Dayo the Dinosaur
Cubcoats via Nordstrom

Check out this dino-themed, plushie-hoodie combo from Cubcoats that's featured in Nordstrom's "Gifts for Kids" guide.

Dayo the Dinosaur is a zippered stuffed animal that converts into a wearable hoodie. The cotton-polyester item is available at Nordstrom. 

Available in sizes toddler to 8 (for older children). 

Dayo the Dinosaur two-in-one, stuffed animal and hoodie, $35

$35 at Nordstrom

Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot Smartwatch 

Tobi 2
Little Tikes via Amazon

Features of this touchscreen-operated wearable include a camera, pedometer, calculator, games -- and more then 100 "facial" expressions from its titular robot character. The smartwatch can be connected, and used as a remote control for (sold-separately) accessories such as the Tobi 2 Director's Camera ($43). 

It's recommended for ages 6 to 10. 

Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot Smartwatch, $61 (reduced from $68)

$61 at Amazon

First published on October 21, 2022 / 1:25 PM

