Getty Images

A son, a nephew, your best friend's oldest -- and maybe even a younger brother: If there's no shortage of boys in your life, then you likely need some holiday gift ideas.

We've found top-rated Christmas and Hanukkah gifts for the child in your life who identifies with the "he" pronoun.

Top products in this article

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for PlayStation 5, $52 (reduced from $60)

Lego Ideas Tree House, $175 (reduced from $249)

Lego Marvel: I am Groot, $55

Our list of the best gifts for boys includes picks from Amazon's 2022 Toys We Love List and Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List. It also includes other CBS Essentials toy bestsellers.

Keep reading to shop the best holiday gifts for boys, from Nerf guns to a Baby Groot Lego set.

Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz motorized Nerf blaster

Nerf via Walmart

This battery-powered Nerf toy can launch ten darts in a row when in motorized blaster mode, or six darts at once with air-pressurized pump action.

The Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz comes with a blaster, a clip, 22 darts, four AA batteries and instructions.

Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz motorized Nerf blaster, $31 (reduced from $42)

Jetson Bolt folding electric ride-on with twist throttle

Walmart

Why not put an electric bike under the tree this Christmas? This folding electric bike goes up to 16 miles per hour and runs for up to 15 miles on a rechargeable battery. It has twist throttle and cruise control settings. It also has a bright LED light for riding in the dark.

This bike is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Jetson Bolt folding electric ride-on with twist throttle, $398

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for PlayStation 5

Walmart

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has scenes from all nine "Star Wars" films. Control hundreds of characters, ships and vehicles and journey through the galaxy in this game.

It's rated 4.7 stars at Walmart.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for PlayStation 5, $52 (reduced from $60)

Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash track set

Hot Wheels via Amazon

In the kid world, gift buyers rarely go wrong with Hot Wheels toys. The Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash track set features 16 feet of track -- enough to create plenty of twists and turns for speedy fun. One Hot Wheels car is included.

The set is recommended for ages 5 to 9. It's featured in Amazon's "Toys We Love" list, and is an editors' pick of AutoGuide.com.

Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash track set, $59

Lego Ideas Tree House

Lego via Amazon

This incredibly detailed, 4.8-star-rated Lego tree house features three cabins, a tree with interchangeable summer and fall leaves and play-inspiring features including a crane, swing and a treasure chest.

The 3,036-piece Lego set isn't for amateurs, though -- it's designed for ages 16 and up.

Lego Ideas Tree House, $175 (reduced from $249)

Lego Marvel: I am Groot

Amazon

Build a moveable Baby Groot from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" with this 476-piece Lego set.

It also comes with a pretend cassette tape and display nameplate.

Lego Marvel: I am Groot, $55

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates

Amazon

This Amazon-exclusive, Duel of the Fates Qui-Gon Jinn bobblehead is one of three collectibles from "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace."

Combine all three bobbleheads to create a cohesive shelf display that sets the scene.

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates, $25

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game

Amazon

This classic UNO card game has themes inspired by "Jurassic World: Dominion" on it.

Play with two to 10 friends.

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game, $11

National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit

National Geographic via Amazon

The National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit is for the budding paleontologist on your list.

The main feature of the kit is a slab (or, brick) that, once chipped away at, reveals what are billed as 15 real fossils. A chisel, brush and magnifying glass help complete the set. A 16-page fossil guide is also included.

The Mega Fossil Dig Kit is recommended for ages 8 and up.

National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit, $24

Nerf Zombie Strike Hammershot blaster

Nerf via Amazon

Like Hot Wheels, Nerf is another go-to brand. But which Nerf blaster? According to Reviewed.com, this Nerf blaster: the Nerf Zombie Strike Hammershot.

The five-dart, front-loading blaster was rated by the site as the No. 1 Nerf gun of 2021. The toy won praise for being easy to load, and easy to shoot.

The Nerf Zombie Strike Hammershot is recommended for ages 8 and up.

Make the gift even cooler, and more potent, by adding a pack of Nerf Zombie Strike refill bullets to your shopping cart. (Talk about bang for your buck: You get 30 bullets for $6.50.)

Nerf Zombie Strike Hammershot blaster, $18 (reduced from $20)

"Bad Sister"

Macmillan

You could write a book about all the great children's books that make great gifts. For this list, we'll give the spotlight to the title "Bad Sister."

It's an autobiographical graphic novel about a brother-and-sister duo from author Charise Mericle Harper and illustrator Rory Lucey.

"Bad Sister," $19 (hardcover)

Dayo the Dinosaur two-in-one, stuffed animal and hoodie



Cubcoats via Nordstrom

Check out this dino-themed, plushie-hoodie combo from Cubcoats that's featured in Nordstrom's "Gifts for Kids" guide.

Dayo the Dinosaur is a zippered stuffed animal that converts into a wearable hoodie. The cotton-polyester item is available at Nordstrom.

Available in sizes toddler to 8 (for older children).

Dayo the Dinosaur two-in-one, stuffed animal and hoodie, $35

Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot Smartwatch

Little Tikes via Amazon

Features of this touchscreen-operated wearable include a camera, pedometer, calculator, games -- and more then 100 "facial" expressions from its titular robot character. The smartwatch can be connected, and used as a remote control for (sold-separately) accessories such as the Tobi 2 Director's Camera ($43).

It's recommended for ages 6 to 10.

Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot Smartwatch, $61 (reduced from $68)

