Holiday 2022 robot vacuum buying guide: The best robot vacuums to gift this year, according to reviewers

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

iRobot

Robot vacuums are great gifts for busy friends or family members this Christmas and Hanukkah. Everyone will enjoy the gift of a clean home around the holidays without the hassle of lugging around a vacuum.

Not sure where to begin when buying a robot vacuum? Find the best robot vacuums for the 2022 holiday season with this gift guide.

Top products in this article

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $760 (reduced from $800)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $732 (reduced from $800)

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $1,080 (reduced from $1,250)

Most people don't particularly enjoy vacuuming their carpets, so why not give a gift that will ease that burden and give your loved ones more time to relax this winter? Robot vacuums save time and do the work themselves. The recipient can even schedule the robot vacuum to cleanup while they're at work so they get to come home to freshly cleaned floors everyday. Now that's really a gift that'll keep on giving.

Does the person that your shopping for already have a robot vacuum? Consider gifting them a robot mop to make their at-home floor care even easier. Robot mops like the iRobot Braava come in handy during the winter when people and pets tend to track in more mud and snow.

Keep reading to find the perfect robot vacuum (or mop) to give as a gift this holiday season. Plus, we've found some deals to help you save big this holiday season. You can even use the savings to treat yourself to a new robot vacuum to make the pre- and post-holiday cleanup a breeze.

The best robot vacuums to give as holiday gifts

All featured robot vacuum cleaners below boast Amazon user-review ratings of four stars (out of five) or higher. Note that more expensive robot vacuums tend to have the most advanced features, such as obstacle detection and avoidance, laser guidance and intelligent mapping. Some are even on sale now.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $730 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. Right now, you can get it for 33% off on Amazon. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $514 (reduced from $600)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal



Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba vacuum is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $478 (reduced from $550)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station

Amazon

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station. Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $732 (reduced from $800)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum

Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges. It's an especially fitting gift for friends or family members with pets.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $250 (reduced from $274)

Shark Ion robot vacuum

Amazon

This Shark robot vac features side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brush roll to handle dirt and debris on all surfaces. Use the SharkClean app on your connected smartphone or device to control when -- and where -- your robot vacuum cleans. The vac offers 120 minutes of run time. Choose from three colors.

Shark Ion robot vacuum (gray), $208 (reduced from $230)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner

Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors (so it won't bang into its surroundings). The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $89 (reduced from $260)

Laresar Grande 1 self-charging robotic vacuum

Laresar Store via Amazon

The 4.4-star-rated Laresar smart robot can vacuum and mop your floors (water tank sold separately). The machine is equipped with sensors that detect stairs and prevent falls. The robot vacuum is Wi-Fi compatible and can be controlled by smartphone. Download the Laresmart app to schedule cleanings, swap cleaning modes and control cleaning direction.

Apply the 10% off coupon before checkout at Amazon to save even more on this budget robot vacuum.

Laresar Grande 1 self-charging robotic vacuum, $153 after coupon (reduced from $249)

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition

Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2-liter dustbin is fully washable.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $1,285 (reduced from $1,299)

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop

Amazon

Want to give them a robot vacuum and a mop? Check out the budget-minded Yeedi Vac 2, available on Amazon.

It's a great gift for household with pets. This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and toys.

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $245 (reduced from $350)

Right now you can get the upgraded Yeedi Vac 2 Pro version with a longer run time for $54 more.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $299 after coupon (reduced from $450)

iRobot Roomba j7+ and Braava Jet M6 robot mop bundle

iRobot via Amazon

On Amazon, you can buy a 4.4-star-rated combo that pairs the iRobot Roomba 7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop.

The iRobot Roomba 7+ uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. It features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types -- and help prevent them from getting tangled with pet hair. Billed as a self-cleaning vac, the Roomba 7+ automatically empties itself into enclosed bags.

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop cleaner, also by iRobot, delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more.

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $1,089 (reduced from $1,250)

iRobot Roomba i4+



This Roomba robot vacuum cleaner features a high-efficiency filter that captures 99% of cat and dog allergens. It empties itself into its base after every cleaning. Just dump out the dirt every 60 days, or as needed.

iRobot Roomba i4+, $513 (reduced from $650)

Roborock Q5+ with self-empty dock

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. Plus, its 2.5-liter filtered dust bag promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires replacing.

Be sure to apply the coupon at Amazon before checkout to save an extra $100 on the price.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum with self-empty dock, $600 after coupon (reduced from $700)

Shark EZ Wi-Fi robot vacuum with XL self-empty base

Target

Target has one of the best deals you can get right now on a robot vacuum with a self-empty base. The 4.4-star-rated vacuum cleans in orderly, neat rows. The Shark EZ robot vacuum supports voice commands and includes a cleaning base that holds 45 days worth of dirt and debris.

Shark EZ Wi-Fi robot vacuum with self-empty base, $300 (reduced from $580)

Best robot mops to give as a gift in 2022

If someone you know already has a robot vacuum that doesn't mop, giving them a robot mop can be thoughtful. It is more convenient to be able to control both devices from the same app, so you might want to stick with the same brand they already have.

Samsung Jetbot mop

Amazon

Need a robot cleaning solution for non-carpeted areas? The Samsung Jetbot Mop robot mop is good for cleaning tile, vinyl, laminate and hardwoods. Plus, you can use it in hand-held mode to clean bathroom walls, countertops and more.

Samsung Jetbot mop, $299

iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop

Amazon

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop cleaner delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle holiday messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more. The mop learns the layout of your home and builds a customized smart map to clean in neat rows without missing a spot. The mop can also be used to target small areas for spills or other messes.

The iRobot Braava Jet M6 mop is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the iRobot mobile app.

iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $349 (reduced from $450)

iRobot Braava Jet 240 robot mop

Amazon

The iRobot Baava Jet 240 is the most affordable robot mop from iRobot's popular Braava line. The budget robot mop provides a deep clean with its precision jet spray and vibrating cleaning head. There are three cleaning modes: wet mopping, damp mopping and dry sweeping. The Braava Jet 240 selects the correct cleaning mode based on the Braava jet pad type.

iRobot Braava Jet 240 robot mop, $135 (reduced from $199)

Related content from CBS Essentials