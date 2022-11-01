Our favorite picks from Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Every year, Oprah Winfrey unveils her annual Favorite Things List, a roundup of the most wanted holiday gifts of the year. Here are our favorite picks from this year's list.

Top products in this article:

See the full list: Oprah's Favorite Things 2022

Samsung The Freestyle projector, $598 (reduced from $898)

Solo Stove Pi pizza oven, $500 and up

Softies Marshmallow crew neck lounger, $120

FinaMill battery operated spice grinder, $45

For the second year in a row, Oprah Winfrey is celebrating small businesses, with 87 of the 104 gifts on her list coming from "family-run, local makers, BIPOC- and woman-founded and more!" she explains. Other items on her wishlist include this season's hottest products from Samsung, Therabody, Amazon and more. To simplify your holiday shopping, all of Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 are available for purchase via Amazon.

Our favorite picks from Oprah's Favorite Things 2022

This year, Oprah divides up her guide into 10 categories: Stylish, Book, Cozy, Kitchen, Beauty, Children's, Wellness, Home, Food and Tech gifts. CBS Essentials rounded up our top picks from Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 List.

Stylish gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list includes some comfy-yet-stylish clothing options.

Girlfriend Collection compression pocket leggings

Girlfriend Collective

Oprah loves these "sweat-wicking, high-compression and high-waisted," leggings from size-inclusive brand Girlfriend Collective, made out of recycled plastic bottles. Available in sizes XS to 6XL.

Girlfriend Collection compression pocket leggings, $70 (reduced from $88)

Spanx AirEssentials

Spanx

Oprah isn't the only one obsessed with Spanx's new loungewear collection. A CBS Essentials staffer lives in these wide-legged pants, which she describes as "unbelievably comfy" and "loungewear that doesn't feel schlubby."

Spanx AirEssentials, $118 and up

Book gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list

Have someone on your gift list who loves to read? Check out Oprah's holiday book picks for 2022.

Oprah's 'The Life You Want Love and Happiness Journal'

Oprah

This intentional journal, created by Oprah herself, promotes self-love. Each of the 12 chapters includes "guided prompts and thought-provoking questions," and teaches everything from boundary-setting to communication skills. "After all, your greatest power is your ability to love—to show it, receive it and validate others," says Oprah. An added bonus? In January, OprahDaily.com starts hosting a monthly "The Life You Want" class that corresponds to the journal.

Oprah's "The Life You Want Love and Happiness Journal", $30

Cozy gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list



Get warm and cozy this winter with this pick by Oprah Winfrey.

Softies Marshmallow crew neck lounger

Softies

Oprah regularly features cozy goods from Softies on her list. "When Gayle saw this, she immediately said, 'I'm definitely getting this—the gray one and the blue one!'" Oprah exclaims about this comfy dress. "I live in Softies, and this ultra-soft lounger (it's called Marshmallow fabric for a reason) works as well for running errands with some boots as it does for a cozy night in with a pair of snuggly socks."

Softies Marshmallow crew neck lounger, $120

Kitchen gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list

Oprah has cooked up some great kitchen gift ideas in her Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list. Here's a sampling.

FinaMill battery operated spice grinder

FinaMill

Whether your recipient is an experienced chef or simply likes to spice up their food, this battery-operated spice grinder elevates the cooking and eating experience. "Fill it with peppercorns, coarse salt, toasted garlic—you get the idea," Oprah says.

FinaMill battery operated spice grinder, $45

Solo Stove Pi pizza oven

Solo

Upgrade pizza night with this clever pizza oven, available with or without a gas burner. "This pizza oven lets you bake restaurant-grade pies from the comfort of your backyard," says Oprah.

Solo Stove Pi pizza oven, $500 and up

Brightland The Artist Capsule olive oil collection

Brightland

Stumped on what to get the chef who has everything? This set of four different olive oils "looks as good as it tastes," according to Oprah. In addition to making your food taste great, the bottles, each designed and crafted by an artist, liven up the kitchen counter.

Brightland The Artist Capsule olive oil collection, $150

Beauty gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list

Take a look at this luxe beauty pick from the Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list.

Laruce Tami 5-piece makeup brush set

Laruce

A brand new makeup brush set makes a great gift for anyone who enjoys painting their face. Oprah, who claims to be "particular about makeup brushes," uses this set of "cruelty-free, soft and easy to clean" brushes, which includes a large powder brush, a brush for blush or bronzer, an eyeshadow brush, a tapered blending brush and a concealer brush.

Laruce Tami 5-piece makeup brush set, $75

Children's gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list

Oprah has gifts for kids on her Favorite Things list, as well.

Pink Picasso Paint by Numbers kit

Pink Picasso

This upgraded paint-by-numbers set from Pink Picasso transforms your budding artist into a master. "Of all the fun design options, I happen to think the ice cream cone and robot are particularly cute. Each kit includes a template-printed canvas, a four-brush set and handy little pots of acrylic paint," says Oprah.

Pink Picasso Paint by Numbers kit, $22 (reduced from $28)

Wellness gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list

Feel better in the new year with a new Theragun massager -- it's Oprah-approved.

Therabody TheraGun Mini

TheraBody

"Give the gift of a tension-relieving massage anytime, anywhere," Oprah says about the new Theragun Mini. The latest generation is more compact and lighter than the previous and also comes in a gorgeous rose color.

TheraGun Mini, $199

Home gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list

Gift something nice for their home this year. Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list has a number of great home gift options, including the pick below.

Cozy Earth waffle bath towel bundle

Cozy Earth

Expensive towels are an investment worth making. Oprah takes bathing "very seriously" and emphasizes the importance of "having a great towel to wrap yourself in afterward." This Cozy Earth set of two bath sheets, two bath towels, two hand towels and four wash cloths features a waffle texture on one side and cozy terry cloth "that's soft and absorbent" on the other.

Cozy Earth waffle bath towel bundle, $239

Tech gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list

Here's our top tech pick from Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list.

Samsung The Freestyle projector

Samsung

A gift for the whole family, this Samsung projector brings movie night to any room."Point this smart projector onto any wall to turn it into a big screen. You can use your favorite streaming apps from it, and it's got powerful speakers, just like a movie theater," says Oprah.

Samsung The Freestyle projector, $598 (reduced from $898)

