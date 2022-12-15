Best gifts under $500 this Christmas and Hanukkah

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's almost time to roast some chestnuts, hang the stockings by the chimney with care and get gift wrapping! That's right, the 2022 holiday season is just around the corner. So, if you haven't tackled your Hanukkah or Christmas gift list yet, now is the time to start shopping.

Keep reading to check out our top picks under $500 for Christmas and Hanukkah presents -- many of which are even on sale.

Working with a tighter budget this year? No need to stress. We've got gift ideas for every budget and guides for the best presents under $200, gifts under $100, stocking stuffers and more.

From tech to cookware to luxury beauty products, here are our picks for the best gifts under $500 to give this holiday season.

Best tech gifts under $500

Shop these great gifts from Apple, Samsung and more.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $230

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $230 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods Max: $450



Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $450 (regularly $549)

Apple AirPods Pro: $179

Apple

Looking to stay on budget this holiday season? You can save big if you you buy an older generation of the Apple AirPods Pro.

Compared to even older models, these AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more compact, better-fitting design. They're also lauded for their great sound quality.

Apple AirPods Pro, $179 (reduced from $249)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: $110

Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted Galaxy Buds2 earbuds are an excellent gift for fitness enthusiasts or music lovers. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $110 (reduced from $150)





10.9" Apple iPad 10th generation: $399 and up

Amazon

The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology. It has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9's A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school, work or on your holiday travels without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.

The new iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular and WiFi-only models. The iPad 10 starts at $399.

Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi, 64GB), $399 (reduced from $449)

Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi, 256GB), $549 (reduced from $599)

Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi and cellular, 64GB), $549 (reduced from $599)

Apple iPad Mini 6: $381

Apple via Walmart

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $381 (reduced from $499)

Apple TV 4K (64 GB): $100

Need a new way to stream your favorite holiday movies this year? If you're reading this on an iPhone, iPad or MacBook right now, you might want to consider taking advantage of this deal on Apple's 4K streaming box in the larger 64 GB size.

The Apple TV 4K is equipped with Dolby Vision, a new-and-improved Siri-enabled remote and SharePlay, which enables you to enjoy the next NFL game or new movie you want to watch with a group of pals. After you're done watching, you can also take advantage of Apple Arcade gaming.

Apple TV 4K (64 GB), $100 (reduced from $199)

Apple AirTags: $95

Apple via Amazon

An Apple AirTag will help the recipient keep track of important items. It's a great gift for anyone who loves to travel, as many people like to use AirTags to track their checked luggage. Stick one inside a suitcase, within a pocket or encased in a key chain. Then, use your MacBook, Apple Watch or other device to track the location. It's also a fun stocking stuffer for pet owners as some people like attaching AirTags to their pet's collars for tracking.

Apple AirTags (4 pack), $99

You'll get the best per-AirTag price when you buy a four pack. But if you only need one, single Apple AirTags are also available on Amazon.

Apple AirTag, $29

Kindle Oasis essentials bundle: $234

Amazon

The super-thin and light Oasis has the most features of any of the current Kindle models. It has a larger screen, auto-adjusting light sensors, page-turn buttons and an automatic, rotating page orientation. Unlike the Paperwhite, it's made of glass and aluminum. The Kindle Oasis is waterproof, too, making it the perfect e-reader for the poolside or beach reading.

The bundle includes a Kindle Oasis, a leather cover and a power adapter. It comes in 8 GB and 32 GB storage options.

Kindle Oasis essentials bundle (8 GB), $234 (reduced from $320)

Kindle Oasis essentials bundle (32 GB), $259 (reduced from $350)

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5: Save $95



This Ring Alarm set brings together three components: Amazon's video-capturing Echo Show 5, the Ring Indoor Cam and an eight-piece Ring Alarm system featuring a Ring Alarm keypad, a base station, a motion detector, a range extender and four contact sensors. The bundle is rated 4.7 stars (out of five) by Amazon users.

As with other Ring DIY home-security systems, other (sold-separately) pieces can be added as your needs change or grow. And, yup, because of the Amazon-Ring connection, the Ring Alarm system works with Alexa (as do the Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, natch).

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, $290 (reduced from $385)

Best cozy gifts under $500

Pluto Pillow: $110 and up

Pluto Pillow

Gift a custom-built pillow from Pluto Pillow. This personalized pillow company helps recipients design their ideal pillow with a questionnaire about their sleeping habits, comfort preferences and more. To give the gift of a pillow from Pluto, all you need is your intended recipient's name and email.

Pluto Pillow, $110 and up

Big Blanket Co. Premier plush blanket (10' x 10'): $164 and up

Big Blanket Co.

As its name implies, Big Blanket Co. makes some big blankets. The Premier Plush oversized blanket is made of a super cozy microfiber. It's available in your choice of 13 colors.

Big Blanket Co. Premier Plush blanket (10' x 10'), $164 and up (reduced from $255)

Apotheke Votive candle gift set: $64

Nordstrom

Stock up on soy wax candles at Nordstrom to keep things cozy this winter. This set of six candles from Apotheke includes a Charcoal candle, Earl Gray Bitters candle, Hinoki Lavender candle, Santal Rock Rose candle, Sea Salt Grapefruit candle and a White Vetiver candle.

Apotheke Votive candle gift set, $64

Casper SuperSoft sheets set and duvet cover: $194

Casper

How soft can sheets actually be? As it turns out, very soft.

Says CBS Essentials writer Lily Rose: "I am delighted to say these are the most comfortable sheets I have ever had the pleasure of sleeping in. Not only are these sheets soft to the touch, they're warm enough to snuggle in without overheating. These sheets are my new must-have for the colder months."

Casper's SuperSoft sheets are made with 100 percent brushed cotton. This sheets set comes with one flat and one fitted sheet, two pillowcases and a duvet cover. Choose from three colors.

Casper SuperSoft sheets set and duvet cover (queen), $194 (regularly $258)

Best fashion gifts under $500

Giftable styles from The Jacket Maker, Parker Clay, Ugg and more.

Unspun gift kit: $200

Unspun

Unspun offers made-to-measure denim for maximum comfort and style. This gift kit includes everything your recipient will need to pick out their own perfect pair of jeans, with a selection of swatches, look book and gift card valid for any pair of Unspun jeans.

Note: Unspun requires shoppers to download an app to help take measurements; use of the app requires a smartphone with 3D-scanning capabilities.

Unspun gift kit, $200 (reduced from $250)

The Jacket Maker custom-fit leather jacket: $250 and up

The Jacket Maker

The Jacket Maker offers all their jackets made-to-measure for just $50 extra. So, you can find your ideal, size-inclusive (size XS to 4XL) leather jacket at a mid-range price point. The Jacket Maker is a direct-to-consumer company, which cuts out the middleman, storefront and marketing costs to make the product more affordable for you.

You can even schedule a consultation to customize a leather jacket's leather type, color, print and embroideries. You can also make a custom bomber jacket, varsity jacket, embroidered jacket, jean jacket, windbreaker, trenchcoat, parka and leather vest on the site. Custom bags and shoes are available too.

The Jacket Maker jackets, $250 and up

Parker Clay Mari backpack: $398

Parker Clay

At $398, the Mari backpack may be pricey -- but it's also made from premium, full-grain leather, which, on top of being naturally water-resistant and durable, will develop a beautiful patina over time. That means this bag will only get better with age.

The Mari backpack has a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, two built-in water bottle holders and six pockets. The Mari backpack also includes stroller clips, making it a great gift choice for parents.

Parker Clay Mari backpack, $398

E'mar Meraki pointed toe pump: $376

Nordstrom

These timeless heels come from podiatrist-founded footwear brand E'MAR. Equipped with a dual-layer memory foam anti-slip footbed and an elongated arch incline, these pumps provide the perfect balance of style and comfort. The Meraki heel is also available in a bold red.

E'mar Meraki pointed toe pump, $376

Ugg Classic Mini waterproof clear boot: $160

Nordstrom

This pair of waterproof Uggs is available in three colors.

"I love Uggs, so comfy, but you cannot wear them when it is raining or snowing. These are perfect for that! Kept my feet dry and they stayed perfect!" a Nordstrom reviewer wrote.

Ugg Classic Mini waterproof clear boot, $160

Best beauty gifts under $500

Gifts from NuFace, Shark and more.

Revair hair dryer: $359

Revair

Revair's patented reverse-air technology dries, stretches, and smooths hair three times faster than traditional methods by sending air down the natural direction of the cuticle. Reduce your drying time and heat damage with a Revair reverse hair dryer.

Right now, save $119 on this Revair bundle, which includes the Revair reverse-air base unit, hose, detachable wand rest, filter basket and weekender bag.

Revair hair dryer, $359 (reduced from $478)

NuFace mini supercharged skincare routine: $196

NuFace

The NuFace mini portable toning device stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared micro-current treatment that promises to contour and improve skin tone, while reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

This gift set includes the NuFace mini toning device along with a super peptide booster serum, a silk creme applicator, a skincare brush and a mini travel bag. It's a great introductory kit for those that are new to NuFace's products.

NuFace mini supercharged skincare routine, $196 (reduced from $245)

Nuface Trinity starter set: $339

NuFace

The Trinity starter set is another great option for first-time NuFace users. The upgraded device comes in a kit which includes a charging cradle, power adapter and two ounces of hydrating leave-on gel primer.

Nuface Trinity starter kit, $339

Paragon by Initio Parfums Privés: $370

Neiman Marcus

This elegant perfume has notes of Palo Santo, White Sage, Lavender, and Black Pepper.

Initio crafts perfumes with the help of a scent scientist to create combinations of notes that interact with brain and body chemistry to evoke physical and emotional responses.

Paragon by Initio Parfums Privés (3-ounce bottle), $370

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser: $99



Nordstrom

This unique two-in-one ultrasonic device unclogs pores for clearer skin and infuses your face with your favorite skin care product.

Nordstrom reviewers give this pore extractor a 4.2-star rating. "I'm a licensed master esthetician and I personally LOVE this tool," writes one reviewer. "If you are considering buying this product, please do. Honest."

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser, $99

Shark HyperAir hot air brush with styling attachments: $230

Amazon

Shark is best known for vacuum cleaners. But this fast-drying air brush has brought Shark into the beauty market. Reviewers report that the Shark HyperAir hot air brush is a worthy competitor to the Dyson Airwrap.

"This hair dryer is nothing short of amazing. I have a Dyson hair dryer and I have the AirWrap complete system. I like this Shark hair dryer much better than my Dyson now," one Amazon reviewer shared.

Shark HyperAir hot air brush with styling attachment, $230

Amika hair blow dryer brush: $100

Sephora

The Amika hair blow-dryer brush is a great mid-range alternative to the Dyson Airwrap. It's designed to add volume, increase shine and eliminate frizz. This dryer brush is designed for all hair types.

Amika hair blow dryer brush, $100

Best wellness gifts under $500

Wellness-focused presents under $500 from Theragun, Fitbit, Hyperice and more.

Theragun Pro: $500 (save $99)

Best Buy

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $500 (reduced from $599)

Theragun Elite: $378 (save $20)

Therabody

The Theragun Elite is really simple to use -- you control the intensity of the massage via an up or down press of a button and by varying the pressure you apply on your muscle. (We recommend, from first-hand experience, starting with a lighter touch.) The triangular design makes it really easy to reach all areas of your body on your own, at just the right angles -- even those otherwise hard-to-reach spots on your back. It includes five attachments -- a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge.

It's a high-end splurge, to be sure, but trust us -- you'll wind up getting a lot of use out of this massage gun once you know how good it makes you feel after a session.

Theragun Elite, $378 (regularly $399)

Theragun Elite, $400

AncestryDNA Traits + All Access membership: $149



Discover your roots this holiday season.

This on-sale AncestryDNA bundles includes a DNA testing kit and a three-month Ancestry.com All Access membership. Explore your origins and ethnicity, connect with DNA matches around the world and access everything Ancestry.com has to offer, including marriage, census, military records and more.

AncestryDNA Traits + All Access membership, $149 (regularly $200)

Core Meditation Trainer premium bundle: $199

Hyperice

The Core Meditation Trainer from Hyperice is designed to ease people into meditation and find a deeper focus and peace. Core is both an app and a handheld meditation device. The Core Meditation Trainer tracks heart rate and stress levels, and uses biometrics to encourage breath control and focus while you navigate meditation techniques with the help of the Core app. After each meditation session, Core displays feedback so you can see your progress over time.

The Core premium bundle comes with the Core Meditation Trainer and 12 months of premium app content, which includes thousands of guided meditation options, breath training and soundscapes.

Core premium bundle, $199 (reduced from $249)

Theragun Mini: $180

Therabody

The Theragun Mini weighs just 1.43 pounds. It offers 20 pounds of force and three speeds -- 1,750; 2,100 and 2,400 PPMs. While the three standard-size Theragun models are Bluetooth enabled, the Mini is not. The Mini may not replace the need for a full-size, full-powered massage gun, but it is a great supplementary option for anyone who travels often or wants to bring a massage gun to the gym.

The Mini is covered under a one-year warranty.

Theragun Mini, $180 (regularly $200)

Theragun Mini, $179 and up (reduced from $199)

Apple Watch Series 8: $349 and up

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm, $379 (regularly $429)

Fitbit Charge 5: $100

The latest incarnation of the popular Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.

Android users can even respond to text messages.

Fitbit Charge 5, $100 (reduced from $180)

Best kitchen gifts under $500

Air fryers, gorgeous cookware and more great gifts under $500 for the burgeoning chef in your life.

Our Place Always Pan: $95



Our Place

Designed to do the work of eight cookware pieces, the Always Pan can be used to braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil and serve. And it will look great in your kitchen while doing it.

Complete with a nesting steamer basket and beechwood spatula, this gorgeous pan is available in 12 color variations.

Our Place Always Pan, $95 (reduced from $145)

Our Place Perfect Pot: $115

Our Place

The Perfect Pot from Our Place can be used to boil, crisp, bake, braise, roast, steam, strain, pour and serve. It's meant to replace your stockpot, dutch oven, saucepot, roasting rack, steamer, strainer and braiser.

Our Place Perfect Pot, $115 (reduced from $165)

KitchenAid Professional 5 stand mixer: $450

KitchenAid

What sets this KitchenAid stand mixer apart is its bowl-lift design. The bowl is held by two arms, providing sturdy bowl support when mixing heavy ingredients or large batches. The device has 10 speed settings and includes the accessories: power-knead spiral dough hook, flat beater and stainless-steel wire whip.

Right now, you can score a crazy good deal on this most-wanted holiday item. The KitchenAid stand mixer is currently $200 off as part of Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.

KitchenAid Professional 5 stand mixer, $450

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer: $380

KitchenAid Store via Amazon

The KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus is a great option for people with limited counter space. The device weighs less than the larger model, making it easier to move around your kitchen.

It features 10 speeds. According to the brand, its 3.5-quart bowl can mix up to five dozen cookies at once.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer, $380

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer: $160

Amazon

The Cosori Dual Blaze air fryer is going to change your latke game. If you're more of a frozen latke household, you'll love that this kitchen gadget connects to your phone and can scan the barcode on the package of your favorite Hanukkah treat to get the ideal temperature and time settings for perfectly crispy potato pancakes.

"I love how easy it is to cook many different types of food in my new air fryer," raved an Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer. "[It has] extremely fast cooking speeds, and the model I chose makes shaking and turning foods over a thing of the past. The foods come out tender, crispy and browned perfectly."

This smart air fryer can also be operated by voice command.

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart), $160 after coupon (regularly $180)

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart): $85

Amazon

The bestselling 5.8-quart Cosori air fryer features 13 different cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time for the most crisp and crunch this Hanukkah. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe. The top-rated air fryer comes in black, red and white.

"I like the fact that, in addition to the nine pre-set temperatures and times for various foods and tasks, you can also manually adjust times and select a temperature right up to 230℃, which is close to the 'Max Crisp' temperature setting offered by one of the leading models in the market," enthused one Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori air fryer.

Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout at Amazon to get the best price on this 4.7-star-rated air fryer.

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart), $85 after coupon (regularly $99)





Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart): $180

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Duo Crisp is the Instant Pot Duo, but with the ability to air fry. It comes with a multi-level, air-fryer basket.

If you're keeping count, the 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp can do all of these things: air fry, pressure cook, slow cook, bake, broil, roast, steam, sauté, proof, sous-vide cook and warm food.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart), $180 (reduced from $200)

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer: $250

Instant Pot via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can save money on this higher-end Instant Pot model.

As you can see from the picture above, the Instant Omni Plus is not exactly a pot. In fact, no, it isn't a pot. The Instant Omni Plus is a countertop convection oven that, in true Instant Pot fashion, has a bunch of tricks up its sleeves. (And, yes, we know, the not-a-pot doesn't have sleeves -- just go with it.) This 10-in-1 appliance can be used to air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and warm. And, as noted, it works as a convection oven and a rotisserie.

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer, $250 (reduced from $280)

Best coffee gifts under $500

Shop these top-rated gifts from Keurig, Nespresso, Starbucks and more.

KitchenAid semi-automatic espresso machine: $330

KitchenAid via Wayfair

This quality, sleek espresso machine from KitchenAid heats water to the perfect temperature in just 40 seconds, so you can quickly make lattes, cappuccinos and more cafe drinks at home.

"I LOVE this little red machine," raves one Wayfair reviewer.

KitchenAid semi-automatic espresso machine, $330 (reduced from $450)

Instant Pot dual pod plus: $200



Instant Pot via Amazon

Can't decide between Keurig and Nespresso? Instant Pot makes a dual coffee and espresso maker, the 4.4-star-rated Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus.

This kitchen gadget is compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and ground coffee when used with the included reusable pod. It lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to six ounces of espresso at a time.

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus, $200 (regularly $230)

Nespresso Essenza mini coffee and espresso machine by De'Longhi: $161

Nestle Nespresso Store

This Nespresso mini coffee and espresso machine is perfect for small countertops. The Essensa mini single serve espresso maker heats up in under 30 seconds. Its 19-bar high pressure pump creates barista-like coffee. It features two programmable buttons for single-serve espresso and lungo beverages.

Each machine includes a Nespresso Original capsule welcome kit with variety of Nespresso capsule flavors.

Nespresso Essenza mini coffee and espresso machine by De'Longhi, $161 (regularly $169)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $159



Amazon

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand perfect for making tea and hot chocolate this fall.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $159 (regularly $189)

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: $182



Nestle Nespresso via Amazon

This Nestle coffee device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso.

The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $182 (regularly $189)

Best under $500 gifts for gamers

PlayStation consoles, gaming chairs and more gift ideas for the gamers in your life.

PlayStation 5

Sony via Walmart

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website right now. Several previous restocks have been limited to Walmart+ members, and the units generally sell out quickly. You can sign up for Walmart+ now to prepare for the next restock event (and enjoy other membership perks including Paramount+)

Otherwise, you can try tapping the "check stock now" buttons below to try and catch a surprise restock. Walmart is only selling the PS5 online.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $669

Vonesse gaming chair: $175 after coupon

Amazon

The Vonesse gaming chair is a high-back gaming chair with a footrest. It has a massage feature with three different massage settings. It also reclines up to 160 degrees.

The chair is available in seven colors. Prices vary by color.

Vonesse gaming chair, $175 after coupon (reduced from $210)

