Free Paramount Plus, gas discounts and exclusive sales: Is Walmart Plus right for you?

Premium shopping subscription Walmart+ is getting an exciting new benefit in September: Walmart+ subscribers will be given access to the Paramount+ streaming service at no extra cost.

With the new added benefit, Walmart+ is more compelling than ever. But is the service right for you?

Depending on your shopping and lifestyle habits, a Walmart+ membership can save you a lot of money. Membership gives access to Paramount+ content, discounts on gas, free two-day shipping on Walmart.com purchases, free same-day delivery of groceries (where available), and access to members-only deals and PS5 restocks.

Keep reading to learn all about the benefits of a Walmart+ membership.

Walmart+ now comes bundled with Paramount+

Walmart+ is getting a new tool to compete with Amazon Prime this September: All Walmart+ subscribers will be able to access the Essential tier of Paramount+ streaming content for free. This tier includes tens of thousands of episodes and movies to stream, including "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," the new Owen Wilson film "Secret Headquarters," "Little Sheldon," "NCIS" and "Survivor," plus a wealth of Nickelodeon titles for families with kids.

The Paramount+ subscription benefit alone is worth $49.99 per year, or slightly more than half the cost of a Walmart+ membership. In short, if you're interested in Paramount+ content, you should consider subscribing to Walmart+.

Walmart+ is a less expensive alternative to Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime membership rates went up in February 2022. The cost of an annual Prime membership is now $139, up from the old price of $119. Monthly subscribers, meanwhile, now pay $14.99 a month, up from $12.99.

If you're looking for a money-saving alternative to Amazon Prime, you may want to consider Walmart+. The service, which also offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase, is priced at $12.95 per month or $98 per year.

Walmart+ is currently offering a 30-day free trial. Note that only paid subscribers can take advantage of early-access deals and PS5 restocks.

Save money on gas with Walmart+

For some relief to your bank account, consider becoming a Walmart+ member for a discount on gas. Walmart+ members get 10 cents off of gas at more than 14,000 Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, & Murphy stations nationwide. You simply scan the QR code that appears on the Walmart gas station pump screen to get started and save cash.

Walmart+ members can also enjoy member prices at Sam's Club fuel centers.

How do I sign up for Walmart+?

A Walmart+ membership offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase on all Walmart.com purchases. You also get free same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), early access to Walmart deals such as Walmart+ Weekend, Black Friday deals and member-only PS5 restocks as well as prescription drug discounts.

Walmart+ is currently offering a 30-day free trial. Note that only paid subscribers can take advantage of early-access deals and PS5 restocks.

Walmart+ is normally priced at $12.95 per month, or $98 per year.

