Protests continue to bring upheaval to colleges nationwide New York officials are facing scrutiny after an NYPD officer accidentally discharged a firearm while police were clearing pro-Palestinian protesters from a building at Columbia University earlier this week. Meanwhile, officers clashed with protesters who occupied a library at Portland State University, and at Brown, administrators and students peacefully reached a deal to dismantle an encampment. Lilia Luciano has the latest on the nationwide protests.