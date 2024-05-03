Watch CBS News

Protests continue to bring upheaval to colleges nationwide

New York officials are facing scrutiny after an NYPD officer accidentally discharged a firearm while police were clearing pro-Palestinian protesters from a building at Columbia University earlier this week. Meanwhile, officers clashed with protesters who occupied a library at Portland State University, and at Brown, administrators and students peacefully reached a deal to dismantle an encampment. Lilia Luciano has the latest on the nationwide protests.
