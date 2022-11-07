The Ultimate Christmas 2022 Live Blog: Countdown to Christmas with the best gifts, deals, Christmas movies, decorations and more

The Ultimate Christmas 2022 Live Blog: Countdown to Christmas with the best gifts, deals, Christmas movies, decorations and moreget the free app
Thanksgiving may not be here yet, but at CBS Essentials, we're already counting down the days to Christmas 2022. (Only 48 to go!)
That's why we've started this, the Ultimate Christmas 2022 live blog. It's your hub for everything holidays. We'll be covering the best Christmas gifts, the best Black Friday 2022 deals, the best Christmas decorations, the best Christmas movies, and so much more.
Bookmark this page and stop by often for your daily dose of Christmas. And be sure to check out our sister liveblog, The Ultimate Black Friday 2022 live blog: Today's best deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Macy's and more.
Top Christmas gift alert: The Xbox Series X gaming console is back in stock at Walmart (for now)
Walmart's early Black Friday sale starts today at 12:00 p.m. EST / 9:00 a.m. PST. There are plenty of great deals to be had -- you can get a Keurig K-Express Essentials single serve coffee maker for $35, Apple AirPods Pro earbuds (1st generation) for $159 and an 11.6" HP Chromebook (4GB RAM, 32GB storage) for $79.
But the most noteworthy Walmart news aren't those deals -- it's the fact that the oft-sold-out Xbox Series X gaming console is currently in stock at Walmart.
If you've been struggling to find the Xbox Series X console in stock, you're in luck -- Walmart has quantities of the Xbox Series X available to purchase right now. But act quick -- this must-have console won't stay in stock for long.
Christmas decoration sale: Save big on Mr. Christmas nostalgic trees at Amazon now
There are only 48 days until Christmas. It's time to think about decorating.
Mr. Christmas makes some of the best holiday decorations around -- we're in love with their smart Christmas tree. You can take advantage of a rare pre-Christmas sale on some gorgeous holiday decorations, including this 18" Nostalgic Christmas tree. You can buy one direct from Mr. Christmas for $140... or buy one today on Amazon for just $66.
This classically inspired Christmas decoration features LED lights and a two-tone green finish. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.
18" Mr. Christmas Nostalgic Christmas tree, $66 (reduced from $95)