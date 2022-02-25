The best laptop deals to shop now: Apple, Dell, Samsung, HP and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The best laptop deals right now include some of the most popular laptop releases of 2021. Getty Images

You don't have to wait for Black Friday to get your next laptop for less. There are money-saving laptop deals on top brands such as Apple, Samsung, Dell and HP happening now.

Right now, laptop manufacturers are gearing up to roll out new models for 2022, which means that there are deals being offered on many 2021 models so retailers can clear their stock. Some of last year's top releases are seeing price cuts, including the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro (save $200). This means that you can get a fairly new model with 2021 specs without paying full price.

Whether you're looking to replace your aging notebook or you simply feel like it's time to upgrade, it's a good time to shop around for a new laptop. CBS Essentials has gathered the best laptop deals below, including discounts on gaming laptops.

The best laptop deals available

The biggest online retailers have quite a selection of laptop deals, as do laptop manufacturers. So, if having a 2022 model isn't as important to you as saving money, now is a good time to start shopping.

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: $1,000

Samsung

Thin, light and powerful, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a good MacBook alternative for Windows users, especially with its smooth integration with Samsung smartphones and battery life of up to 16 hours. This deal knocks $300 off the price of the mid-range configuration that gives you 16 GB of memory, 512 GB storage and an Intel i7 processor inside.

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book Pro (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,000 (reduced from $1,300)

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey: $1,200

Samsung

A great option for business and creative professionals, the Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey ticks many vital boxes: It has a good keyboard, reliable touchpad, long battery life and power under the hood, thanks to its i7 chip and RTX 3050 Ti graphics inside. While on the pricey side, this specific configuration with 8 GB of memory and 512 GB of storage space is on sale for $200 off.

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey (Intel Core i7, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,200 (reduced from $1,400)

14" HP Pavilion x360: $520

HP

If you don't need a lot of power, take a look at the 14-inch HP Pavilion x360. Its reduced price of $520 means you're paying less for features including an HD touch display and a 2-in-1 form factor.

14" HP Pavilion x360 (Intel Core i3, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $520 (reduced from $690)

15" HP Envy x360: $650

HP

Looking for a highly-rated convertible laptop that won't break the bank? The HP Envy x360 should be at the top of your list. Reviewers praise this 2-in-1 device for its sleek profile, good performance and great implementation of its convertible feature. What's more, it's one of HP's more affordable hybrid laptops. Right now, some of its configurations are up to $250 off when you buy directly from HP.

15" HP Envy x360 (AMD Ryzen 6, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $650 (reduced from $740)

15" HP ENVY x360 (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $800 (reduced from $1,050)

LG Gram 17: $1,400

LG

The award-winning LG Gram 17 is not just the lightest 17-inch laptop out there. At less than three pounds, it's also among the lightest laptops, period -- without sacrificing performance. If you're looking for a 17-inch laptop that won't feel like a burden while you're commuting, this configuration, available on Amazon, will save you $450.

LG Gram 17 (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $1,400 (reduced from $1,850)

16" Apple MacBook Pro: $2,300



Apple

With a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a wider port selection that includes an HDMI port and an SD card reader, a M1 Pro or M1 Max chip under the hood, and a battery life of up to 14 hours, the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro is undeniably a powerful, portable tool for creative professionals. Right now, you can get this M1 Pro configuration with 10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU and 16 GB of memory for $200 off.

16" Apple MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,300 (reduced from $2,500)

12.4" Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: $549

Microsoft

Some laptops are getting decent price cuts at Walmart. Take a look at this Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, for example. This notebook from Microsoft boasts a lightweight design and 13 hours of battery life, making it great for digital nomads and students, especially now that it's $150 off at Walmart.

12.4" Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (Intel Core i5, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD), $549 (reduced from $700)

The best gaming laptop deals right now

Some popular gaming laptops are also on sale right now, especially at Walmart and Amazon, with savings of up to $450.

15.6" MSI GF65 Thin: $1,150

MSI

If you're looking for a thin and light gaming laptop, the MSI GF65 Thin is a good one to consider. At 0.85 inches thick, it's only a bit thicker than a 14-inch MacBook Pro. And that's with an RTX 3060 inside. More for 1080p gaming at modest settings, this is better suited for gamers who prefer speed over ultra high-resolution visuals, especially with its 144Hz display and RTX 3060 GPU. With this deal, it also falls well under $1,500.

15.6" MSI GF65 Thin (Intel Core i7, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,150 (reduced from $1,500)

15.6" Alienware M15 R6: $2,375

Alienware

Dell's Alienware gaming laptops are among the most premium in their category, and it shows in the build quality, design and power. This particular configuration, for example, gives you an RTX 3080 and 32 GB of memory - just the stuff you need for smooth 4K gaming with the right 4K monitor (as the laptop itself only comes with a 1440p display). Right now, it's $240 off, bringing the price under $2,500.

15.6" Alienware M15 R6 (Intel Core i7, 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $2,310 (reduced from $2,550)

