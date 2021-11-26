The best Black Friday daily deals: These 38 sales expire at midnight tonight

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are plenty of Black Friday daily deals ending today at top retailers. 10'000 Hours / Getty Images

Black Friday is finally here -- there are a ton of great Black Friday sales are on at most the major retailers. In addition to week-long Black Friday deals on headphones, Chromebooks, apparel and more, Amazon, Best Buy and Target also have daily deals -- limited-time offers that, as the name implies, are good only on the actual day of Black Friday.

While there have been a number of solid deals all season long, retailers have seriously upped their daily deal game for the actual day of Black Friday. Amazon, especially, is loaded with great deals that expire at midnight tonight -- so many deals, in fact, that we had to break down the deals into sections below. (You can jump straight to Amazon's Black Friday daily deals page by tapping the button below.)

Not to be outdone, Best Buy also has a tempting slate of daily deals, including a 70" TCL 4K smart TV for $550 and an Insignia air fryer for just $30 (a savings of $70).

And if you're looking for a daily deal at Target, we found one: Today you can get up to 30% off Winky Lux cosmetics. That sounds like a pretty good deal, but you can actually do better: You can get 40% off if you buy direct from Winky Lux.

These Amazon fashion deals expire today

There are new flash deals every day at the Amazon Black Friday sale. If you see a tempting sale price, don't delay -- all these limited-time deals expire at midnight tonight (PST), Friday, Nov. 26.

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft Full-Length Yoga Pants: $16

Amazon

What's so special about these 80% nylon, 20% spandex women's yoga pants by Colorfulkoala, available in 14 colors? Amazon reviewers rave about them (rating them 4.4 stars), saying they're comparable in quality and feel to $100 Align leggings from Lululemon, but cost a fraction of the price. And they're even cheaper today!

But don't delay: This deal expires midnight PST tonight (Nov. 26).

Colorfulkoala Women's Full-Length Yoga Pants, $16 (regularly $23)

Colorfulkoala Women's 7/8 Length Yoga Pants, $18 (regularly $25)

These Amazon tech deals expire today

Amazon has had great deals on tech all month long, from discounts on the Echo Show to discounts on Amazon Fire tablets. But the following tech deals are only good today.

Beats Studio3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones: $170

Amazon

Save big on Beats Studio3 headphones at Amazon, today only. The headphones feature adaptive noise cancelling, Apple's W1 chip for reliable Bluetooth connectivity, and a battery that lasts for up 22 hours on a single charge. Choose from 7 colors. This deal expires midnight PST tonight (Nov. 26).

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $170 (regularly $330)

These Amazon toy deals expire today

You can put twice the Christmas presents under the tree for kids this year if you shop at Amazon: The company is currently offering up to 50% off some of the hottest toys of 2021, from TeeTurtle plushes to Hatchimals to red-hot L.O.L. Surprise! dolls.

Like the fashion deals in the previous section, these toy deals expire tonight (Nov. 26) at midnight PST.

Mini Brands Collector's Kit (3 capsules):

Amazon

One of the hottest trends in toys this year are unboxing experiences -- that is, toys with a surprise reveal. And that's what Mini Brands are all about: There are over 70 miniatures of products from popular brands to collect. Will your pack include one of the rare metallic or glow-in-the-dark minis -- or even one of the super-rare gold minis?

This Mini Brands Collector's Kit pack includes three capsules which contain five minis each. This deal expires midnight PST tonight (Nov. 26).

Mini Brands Collector's Kit (Series 1), $20 (regularly $28)

Mini Brands Collector's Kit (Series 2), $20 (regularly $29)

TeeTurtle reversible plushies: $10

Amazon

What's a TeeTurtle? It's a plush toy, made famous on TikTok, that changes moods and colors when you flip it inside out. There's no shortage of colors, animals, or moods to choose from, either, so you could gift the pink-and-blue octopus shown above ... or a reversible wolf. This deal expires midnight PST tonight (Nov. 26).

TeeTurtle reversible plush octopus, $10 (regularly $15)

TeeTurtle reversible plush wolf, $10 (regularly $15)

Hatchimals Wilder Wings (12 pack): $14

Amazon

This carton contains 12 Hatchimals -- 8 in-egg, and 4 out-of-egg -- along with 12 pairs of glittery mix-and-match wings. Like with Mini Brands and LOL Surprise! dolls, you won't know exactly what Hatchimals the carton contains until the eggs are opened. This deal expires midnight PST tonight (Nov. 26).

Hatchimals Wilder Wings (12 pack), $14 (regularly $20)

These Best Buy deals expire today

Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is on now. The big-box electronics store is offering rotating daily deals as well -- all the following offers expire at midnight CST (while supplies last).

70" TCL 4 Series LED 4K TV with AndroidTV: $550

Best Buy

Get a big screen for not a lot of green at Best Buy's Black Friday sale. Now through midnight on Black Friday, you can pick up a 70-inch TCL -- an upstart brand known for high quality and low prices -- for just $550.

70" TCL 4 Series LED 4K TV with AndroidTV: $550 (regularly $830)

14" Dell Inspiron 5410 two-in-one touchscreen laptop: $600

Best Buy

Here's a solid Black Friday deal on a mid-range laptop: Best Buy is offering a Dell Inspiron 5410 laptop with a 14-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD memory for just $600, a savings of $200. But hurry, this deal expires at midnight CST tonight.

14" Dell Inspiron 5410 two-in-one touchscreen (256GB), $600 (regularly $800)

Or, if you want an even more powerful laptop, you can upgrade to a Dell Inspiron 5410 with an Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD memory for just $200 more.

14" Dell Inspiron 5410 two-in-one touchscreen (512GB), $800 (regularly $1,000)

Related content from CBS Essentials