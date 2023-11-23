Nab a new 15.6" HP laptop for less than $200 during the Walmart Thanksgiving and Black Friday sale today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

There's turkey on the table, and there's NFL football on TV today. But what has us those of us at CBS Essentials really excited about Thanskgiving are the must-see early Black Friday deals, like this one on a budget laptop at Walmart.

Right now, as part of Walmart's set of early Black Friday steals, you can get a new HP 15.6-inch laptop for just $179, which is $70 off its usual price of $249. That's a savings of 32%, and one of the best prices we've seen this computer go for. Not only is it a great option if you need a new daily driver to get things done, but it's affordable enough that you can buy multiple and outfit your partner, kids, or family members with new tech this year.

This is one of the most affordable 15-inch laptops you'll see on the market this year during Black Friday, and it won't last for long. If you've been looking for a reason to put some cash down on a new laptop or are just curious about this one, you're going to have to act fast. This is one part of Walmart's Black Friday 2023 tech deals that will inevitably disappear quickly.

HP 15.6-inch Laptop, 32% off

Walmart

This laptop may be under $200, but don't mistake it for a bucket of bolts that can't get things done. It boasts a 15.6-inch screen, 4GB RAM, 128GB to store all your documents and an Intel Pentium processor to handle all the tasks you feel like throwing at it.

This is the perfect on-the-go workstation that you can take with you on your daily commute or set up at a desk in your home for your work from home job. It also makes an excellent laptop for older users or more casual internet browsers who don't need a ton out of their laptops, and don't want to spend an arm and a leg to read email, check Facebook, or even work on creative projects.

It includes a great webcam with advanced noise reduction software for Zoom calls or daily meetings, and a battery that'll last you up to 11 hours and 45 minutes even when you're playing videos or using Bluetooth.

This HP 15.6-inch laptop may not be decked out with all the latest bells and whistles, but it can still hold its own in terms of everyday tasks. It's also just under $200, which makes it a huge steal, especially if you have kids who need a way to reliably get their homework done every day. You won't easily find another deal like this, so act fast while it's still available.

(Note that this laptop is not powerful enough to run games at high settings. If gaming is important to you, check out these Black Friday gaming laptop deals instead.)

Why we like the HP 15.6-inch Laptop:

For under $200, it's a reliable workhorse that the whole family can use.

Its crisp 15.6-inch IPS display means consistently good viewing angles and plenty of screen real estate.

It's portable and lightweight at just 4.64 lbs.

It offers 11 hours and 45 minutes of battery power, even when you're playing videos via Bluetooth.

The on-board webcam is great for catching up on video calls or taking work meetings.

More Black Friday laptop and tech deals at Walmart

Looking for more? We've curated some of our favorite Walmart Black Friday 2023 tech deals for you to peruse, including the best Black Friday deals on laptops. From VR headsets to iPads to pots and pans and everything in between, you can start shopping right now before you ever clear your plate at Thanksgiving diner. Just click, add to cart, and savor those savings.

