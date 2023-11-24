21 best Apple deals of Black Friday 2023 right now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We've seen Apple release new MacBook Pros, iMacs, iPhones, Apple Watches and a plethora of other new products for 2023. That's always exciting for people with Apple gifts on their holiday wish list. But here's even better news: Some of those latest and greatest products are now on sale for Black Friday, and the deals are actually pretty impressive.

But if you're looking to save even more, consider a slightly older version of a MacBook, iMac, Apple Watch, or iPhone, which some retailers are offering extra-big discounts on. Check out this roundup of the best Black Friday deals available right now on a wide range of Apple products.

Quick links to the best Apple Black Friday deals

16" MacBook Pro: $2,299 ($200 off) at B&H

Until Nov. 25 at 11:59pm (EST), you can save $200 on the just-released 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro processor if you head over to B&H Photo. This is the best deal we've seen so far on Apple's latest MacBook Pro laptop.

This version of the MacBook Pro with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display comes in space black. It's configured with 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for internal storage.

If you want to upgrade to the RAM to 36GB, this version of the MacBook Pro on on sale for $250 off, but only until Nov. 27 at 11:59pm (EST). This means you'll pay just $2,649.

16" MacBook Pro: $3,299 ($200 off) at B&H

Between right now and Nov. 24 at 4:30pm (EST), B&H Photo has cut the price of the brand new 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with the mega-powerful M3 Max processor by $200, bringing the price down to $3,299.

This version of the MacBook Pro features an absolutely stunning 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3,456 x 2,234 pixel resolution) with a 120Hz refresh rater, 36GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for internal storage.

Not only has Apple boosted the power of its latest MacBook Pro laptops, it's also increased battery life -- which is now up to 22 hours. If you're looking for maximum mobile computing power whenever and wherever you need it, this is the MacBook Pro you want with you.

14" MacBook Pro: $2,999 ($200 off) at B&H

If one of the newest MacBook Pros powered by Apple's M3 Max processor is at the top of your holiday wish list, and if you act fast, you can save $200 off this 14-inch MacBook Pro with the mega-powerful M3 Max processor. Until Nov. 25 at 11:59pm (EST), B&H Photo has this laptop on sale for just $2,999.

Available in space black or silver, this 2023 edition of the 14-inch MacBook Pro is powered using Apple's M3 Max processor -- the most powerful silicon Apple has yet released. This computer is equipped with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for internal storage.

The 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display features 3,024 x 1,964 pixel resolution, a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits, a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's able to display more than one billion colors. And thanks to the M3 Max processor, the laptop can support up to three external displays. Battery life is up to 18 hours.

14" MacBook Pro: $1,449 (9% off) at Amazon

This version of the new MacBook Pro with the M3 processor (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU) is on sale for 9% off right now at Amazon -- but only for a limited time. This brings the price down to $1,440, compared to its usual $1,599.

This laptop is configured with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, 8GB of RAM and a 152GB SSD for internal storage. It's available in silver or space gray.

If you want to upgrade this MacBook to include a 1TB SSD, Amazon has this version on sale too for $1,649 (8% off). Inventory is limited, so don't wait.

14" MacBook Pro: $1,799 (10% off) at Amazon

Amazon

Here's a version of the new 2023 MacBook Pro that runs using Apple's M3 Pro processor on sale at Amazon for 10% off. For a limited time during the Black Friday sale, you'll pay $1,799 for this laptop.

In addition to the stunning 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, this MacBook Pro is configured with the M3 Pro processor (11-core CPU, 14-core GPU). You also get 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. It's available in space black or silver.

For an upgrade version of this MacBook Pro, powered using Apple's M3 Max silicon, with 36GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage, Amazon's sale price is $2,999 (which is 6% off).

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $80 (38% off) at Amazon

Snag these Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) today at Amazon for just $80 -- that's 38% off their usual $129 price.

There's a difference between these second-generation Apple AirPods the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). This version does not have a wireless charging case. Battery life is up to five hours per charge (or up to 24 hours with multiple charges within the case).

These wireless earbuds are designed to work seamlessly with all of your other Apple gear. They rely on Apple's H1 chip to automatically pair with your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, iMac and/or MacBook. Features missing from these less expensive earbuds, that you will find in the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), include adaptive audio, active noise cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and a transparency mode.

These earbuds are also not sweat or water resistant. For someone who's looking to hear high-quality stereo audio, at just $80, these AirPods (2nd Generation) are an unbeatable value.

Get Apple AirPods Pro 2: $169 ($80 off) at Walmart

Walmart has slashed the price on the second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) wireless earbuds. Right now, you can get them for $169, a savings of $80 off their $249 list price.

These Apple wireless earbuds offer active noice cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, a wireless charging case and up to a six hour battery life (or up to 30 hours with multiple charges from their charging case).

If you're an Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook or iMac user, these are the wireless earbuds you want to paired with your gear. You get auto pairing between all of your Apple devices, plus the ability to locate the AirPods Pro using the Find My app.

These earbuds are the perfect gift for the Apple users on your gift list who would appreciate comfortable, lightweight and easy to use wireless earbuds that offer excellent noise cancellation.

AirPods Max Wireless Headphones: $450 (18% off) at Amazon

The Apple AirPods Max are high-end, premium wireless headphones and are a top pick in our best over-the-ear noise cancelling headphones coverage. Right now on Amazon, get these popular headphones for just $450, which is $99 off their regular price.

If you're looking for headphones that sound incredible, especially when you utilize the spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, the Apple AirPods Max are a good choice. When listening to supported music or audio from a TV show or movie, whatever you're hearing will sound like it's surrounding your head and will automatically adjust with your head movements.

Also, like the AirPods Pro wireless earbuds, after you pair the AirPods Max headphones once with any compatible Apple device, such as your iPhone, iPad, Mac, MacBook, Apple TV, or Apple Watch, they'll automatically pair with whichever device you're using and will intelligently switch between devices whenever you do. Another feature that's only available to Apple users is that these headphones can be located using the Find My app if they get misplaced.

For an Apple user who wants wireless, noise cancelling headphones that generate truly impressive audio, the AirPods Max make a great gift.

Apple iPad (10th Generation): $349 (22% off) at Amazon

You can get this top-rated tablet right now during Amazon's Black Friday sale for just $349.

The Apple iPad 10th generation is the most current version of this iPad model. It's powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip, offers a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and is equipped with 64GB of internal storage.

This is the Wi-Fi only version of the popular tablet, which is a great "starter" iPad for anyone, but it's particularly ideal for middle school high school or college students.

iPad Air (5th Generation): $500 (17% off) at Amazon

The iPad Air 5th Generation is Apple's most current version in of this model iPad. Right now it's on sale for $500 at Amazon.

This iPad Air is the Wi-Fi only version that offers a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and 64GB of internal storage. It's powered using Apple's M1 processor and runs that latest version of iPadOS 17.

For someone who wants a super thin and lightweight tablet, which makes it comfortable to hold for extended periods (such as when reading an eBook), this is the iPad model to choose.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): $89 (31% off) at Amazon

One of the best things about the Apple iPads is that when you use them with an optional Apple Pencil stylus and a compatible app, you're able to handwrite or draw directly on the tablet's screen. This transforms any iPad into a powerful note-taking device. However, the Apple Pencil can also be used to create digital artwork or annotate PDF files.

Most of the newer iPad models support Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), which is now on sale at Amazon for just $89 (which is $40 off).

If your iPad supports only the first generation of the Apple Pencil, this too is on sale for 26% off, which brings the price down to a mere $73.

15.3" MacBook Air: $1,050 (19% off) at Amazon

The MacBook Air is the thinnest and lightest version of the MacBook laptop computers (compared to the MacBook Pro). This particular 2023 model offers a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of internal SSD storage.

This version of the MacBook Air is powered using Apple's M2 silicon. It's available in four casing colors - space gray, midnight, silver and starlight.

Right now, you can get this top-rated laptop at Amazon for $1,050, reduced from $1,299. This means you'll save $249, but only for a limited time.

16" MacBook Pro: $2,798 ($1,100 off) at B&H

You have until Nov. 27 at 11:59pm (EST) to surf over to B&H Photo to snag this incredible deal on the late-2021 16.2-inch Apple MacBook Pro with the M1 Max processor. it's currently on sale for $1,100 off, so you'll pay just $2,798.

This deal is only for the space gray version of the MacBook Pro with 32GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD for internal storage. As a bonus, B&H Photo is throwing in three years of AppleCare+ protection for free.

You'll love the incredible 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that features 3,456 x 2,234 pixel resolution, a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. This screen utilizes 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and can display more than one billion colors. Battery life is up to 21 hours.

2020 13" MacBook Air: $750 (25% off) at Amazon

If having the absolute latest version of the MacBook Air isn't essential for the person you're shopping for, here's a great deal on a 2020 version of the 13-inch MacBook Air. It's on sale for $750 at Amazon -- that's 25% off it's usual $999 price.

This laptop computer runs using Apple's M1 processor and offers a 13-inch Retina display. It comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for internal storage.

It's available in space gray, silver or gold. And yes, it runs the latest version of MacOS (with a free upgrade) and comes with all of the same pre-installed apps as the current MacBook Air models.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular): $459 (13% off) at Amazon

During its 2023 Black Friday sale, Amazon has cut the price of the current model Apple Watch Series 9 down to $459, which represents a savings of 13%.

This particular version of the watch comes in the 45mm casing size, in midnight black with the matching Sport Band. It's the GPS + Cellular version of the watch. To activate the cellular connectivity, however, a service plan with your iPhone's cellular service provider is required. This will typically cost around $10 per month.

Several other Apple Watch colors, sizes and configurations are also on sale, so head over to Amazon now to take advantage of this time-sensitive savings opportunity.

Apple Watch SE (GPS): $259 (7% off) at Amazon

This configuration of the smartwatch features the larger 44mm casing size and comes with a Sport Band. At the moment, only certain colors and configurations of the Apple Watch SE are on sale, including this one that's offered with the aluminum housing with the Starlight colored casing and matching band.

Apple Watch SE is the perfect "starter" smartwatch for iPhone users. It runs the latest version of WatchOS and comes with an impressive selection of pre-installed apps.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS): $281 ($118 off) at Amazon

If you want to save some cash, check out this Apple Watch Series 8 with a 41mm housing. It's the GPS version of last year's model, but it still offers an impressive collection of communications, productivity, health, entertainment and safety features. It's also water resistant.

At the moment, only the Apple Watch Series 8 with this configuration (the Starlight casing and Starlight Sport Band), along with the same version of the watch in Product(Red), are on sale for $281, a savings of $118.

Be sure you check out the other Apple Watch Series 8 configurations that are also being heavily discounted right now on Amazon. This is an example of how purchasing a slightly older version of popular Apple gear will get you extra savings (compared to the current model, which in this case in the Apple Watch Series 9).

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular): $739 (7% off) at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9, in the 45mm size with a stainless steel casing (along with GPS + Cellular connectivity), is a powerful version of Apple's current model smartwatch. This one comes with a gold Milanese Loop band.

During Amazon's 2023 Black Friday sale going on right now, shoppers can purchase this Apple Watch configuration for $739, reduced from $799.

While the Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular) with the 45mm casing size comes in a variety of other colors and configurations, most of them are not on sale at the moment.

Being able to save any money on a current model Apple Watch is rare, so if the person you're shopping for would like this elegant gold color, take advantage of this deal while it's available.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular): $699 (7% off) at Amazon

The current model Apple Watch Series 9, with a 41mm casing size, is ideal for someone with a smaller size wrist. This particular stainless steel version is being offered by Amazon in the popular silver color.

It's bundled with the silver Milanese Loop band and right now, this version of the Apple Watch is on sale for $699, reduced from $749. Remember, to activate the cellular connectivity, a service plan with your iPhone's cellular service provider is required. This will typically cost around $10 per month.

2023 24" iMac: $1,234 (5% off) at Amazon

For the first time since its release, we're finding the brand new, 2023 Apple iMacs on sale at Amazon. These are the Apple desktop computers that run using the new M3 processor and the latest version of the MacOS operating system.

This version of the 24-inch iMac runs using the M3 processor with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. It offers a 24-inch Retina display and comes configured with 8GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD for storage. It's offered available in seven color options.

An upgraded version of the 2023 24-inch iMac, which also runs using the M3 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, with a Retina display, 8GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD for storage is also on sale for $1,614 (which is 5% off).

Mid-2020 27" iMac: $1,120 (44% off) at Amazon

Apple just announced some major technological enhancements to its newest iMac desktop computers. However, if you're willing to invest in a less powerful and older 27-inch iMac that runs using a 3.3GHz Intel i5 processor (not Apple silicone), this particular version of the iMac can be purchased for $1,120. That's a big discount off its $1,999 list price.

This iMac is configured with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for internal storage, so it makes for a good "starter" iMac desktop computer for someone with just basic computing needs.

Does Apple have Black Friday sales?

Right now at Apple, when you make an "eligible purchase," you will receive an Apple Gift Card for up to $200, but this promotion ends on Monday. The actual prices for the various products are not currently being discounted.

During The Apple Store Shopping Event happening right now, an eligible purchase includes a new iPhone (receive a $75 Apple Gift Card), Mac (receive up to a $200 Apple Gift Card), iPad (receive up to a $100 Apple Gift Card), or Apple Watch (receive up to a $50 Apple Gift Card). You'll receive a $75 Apple Gift Card with the purchase of Apple AirPods Max, or a $50 Apple Gift Card with the purchase of Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation).

Which stores offer the best Apple deals on Black Friday?

So far during Black Friday, we're seeing some impressive Black Friday deals happening today on popular Apple products available right now from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and other major retailers -- especially on slightly older models of MacBooks, iMacs, iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches. With a bit of extra sleuthing, you will discover great money-saving deals on current models of other Apple gear as well, especially on iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) earbuds, AirPods Max headphones and some genuine Apple accessories.

When does Apple have the best deals?

Apple rarely (if ever) offers discounts on its various products, but several times throughout the year, including between now and Nov. 27, The Apple Store offers an Apple Gift Card for up to $200 on an eligible purchase. Also, during the Back to School period, the company will either offer a gift card or throw in a free bonus product to students, with the purchase of a new Mac or iPad.

What to look for in a deal on Apple Products

As you shop for the best deals on Apple products from the various online sellers, there are five important things to pay careful attention to, including:

You'll often find bigger discounts on Apple products that are one or more years old.

The specific configuration of the product, including its processor, RAM and internal storage (when applicable). Products like the iMacs, MacBooks, iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches come in a wide range of configurations, so make sure you're purchasing a product that offers the configuration you're looking for.

Whether it's a "new" product, or one that's been refurbished.

If the seller is throwing in any additional accessories or an extended warrantee (such as AppleCare+) as a free bonus.

The return policy offered by the seller.

