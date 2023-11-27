The best deals at Verizon for Cyber Monday 2023 include an Apple iPhone

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sure, all of your favorite online retailers have amazing Cyber Monday deals happening right now on smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and other gear, but Verizon is also celebrating the holiday season with some impressive deals that can save you some serious cash. Our savvy team of tech shoppers and deal hunters has compiled this roundup of the biggest money saving offers you can take advantage of today directly from Verizon's website.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: $27.77/month (with bonuses)

Right now, Verizon is offering the iPhone 15 Pro through a financing deal for just $27.77 per month for 36 months, or you can buy the phone outright for $1,000. However, if you set up a new phone line and have an eligible trade in, you could save up to $1,000. This means the iPhone 15 Pro with 128GB of storage, in the color of your choice, would basically be free.

At the same time you purchase the new iPhone 15 Pro, Verizon will give you $280 off the price of a new Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad or up to $120 off a new Wi-Fi + Cellular Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra. To get either one of these add-on bonus deals, you'll also need to activate cellular service for the tablet and/or smartwatch through Verizon.

If you're willing to switch to Verizon as your cellular service provider, you'll get an additional $200 Verizon gift card when you purchase the new iPhone and activate it.

Samsung Galaxy S23+: $27.77/month (with bonuses)

As part of Verizon's Cyber Monday promotion, you can finance the Samsung Galaxy S23+ smartphone (256GB version) for just $27.77 per month for 36 months, or purchase the phone outright for $1,000. However, if you have an eligible trade-in and set up a new phone line with Verizon, you'll get up to $1,000 in trade in credit.

At the same time you purchase the S23+ smartphone, Verizon will give you up to $350 off the purchase of a Galaxy Watch6 or Watch6 Classic, if you also activate the cellular service for the watch through Verizon. The $350 is given in promo credit over 36 months.

Instead of (or in addition to) the smartwatch, with the purchase of the S23+, Verizon will throw in a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G tablet for free, as long as you active it's cellular connectivity through Verizon.

Meanwhile, if you're willing to switch to Verizon as your cellular service provider, you'll get an additional $200 Verizon gift card when you purchase the new iPhone and activate it.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: $27.77/month (with bonuses)

Verizon is offering the top-of-the-line and highly customizable Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone (128GB version) for $27.77 per month for 36 months, or you can purchase the phone outright for $1,000. But, if you have an eligible trade in, you'll receive up to $1,000 in credit over 36 months.

Also, if you switch to Verizon from another cellular service provider, you'll get an additional $200 Verizon gift card as a bonus.

At the same time you purchase the Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone and activate service with Verizon, you can get up to $400 off a Google Pixel Watch 2 (cellular version), if you also activate the watch's cellular service with Verizon. The $400 discount is distributed as promo credits over 36 months. The retail price of the Google Pixel Watch 2 is $400, so you'll wind up getting the watch for free.

Want to know what our in-house smartphone experts think about the Google Pixel 8 Pro and other popular Android-based smartphones? Be sure to check out our best Android smartphone coverage and best folding smartphone coverage.

Additional Verizon Cyber Monday Deals

While you're shopping for a new smartphone, check out the additional tech gear that's been discounted at Verizon in time for the holidays. Many of these items make excellent holiday gifts. Some of the best deals include:

