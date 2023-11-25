Best Black Friday deals under $50 you can still get today: Toys, tech, kitchen and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Black Friday 2023 has technically passed, but many of the best deals are still available to shop through the weekend and on Cyber Monday. It can be easy to overspend with all the incredible deals going on this weekend, but you don't need to spend big to take advantage of these hot deals. There are plenty of great options under $50 for shoppers trying to stick to a budget. From affordabe tech to discounted coffee makers, there's tons of major discounts to shop now.

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have compiled a list of the best Black Friday deals under $50 that you can still get today. Keep reading to explore our top picks.

Rubbermaid 38-piece container set: $9

Walmart

If you gave away a bunch of food storage containers with Thanksgiving leftovers, today is a great day to restock. For just $9, you get a Rubbermaid 38-piece container set with six 0.5-cup containers, five 1.25-cup containers, six 2-cup containers, one 3-cup container and one 5-cup container. All containers come with vented lids for easier reheating and spatter-resistance.

"These are one of the best food storage containers that we have ever purchased. They are the sturdiest yet. We use them for everything," says one Walmart reviewer.

Choose from teal or red container lids.

Cosrx snail mucin hydrating serum: $14 (44% off)

Amazon

This TikTok-approved snail mucin serum is made with 96% snail secretion filtrate (snail mucin) and is designed to protect the skin from losing moisture. Snail mucin may also promote collagen production, which can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

"I was initially skeptical about using anything related to snails on my face, but the results spoke for themselves," an Amazon reviewer says. "This serum is like a hydrating blanket for the skin! From the very first use, I could feel an added layer of moisture without it feeling greasy. My skin felt plump, and there was a noticeable reduction in the appearance of fine lines."

Get the Cosrx snail mucin hydrating serum for just $14 today at Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Blink video doorbell: $30 (50% off)

Blink via Amazon

With the help of your smartphone, the Blink video doorbell can help protect your home (and your packages). You can answer your door regardless of where you are, be instantly alerted if the doorbell picks up any motion near your door. It captures 1080p resolution recordings and offers two-way audio.

It's a great time to take advantage of this sale so you can beef up your home security with one of the best budget video doorbells you'll find right now. The best-selling Blink video doorbells is on sale for $30 (regularly $60) now.

Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker: $49 (17% off)

Walmart

The Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker is compatible with K-Cup coffee pods for single-serve brewing. It holds a 36-ounce water reservoir, so you won't need to refill in between each cup.

This Keurig coffee maker measures just 6.5-inches wide, making this an excellent space-saving option. This ultra-compact coffee maker is perfect for small apartment kitchens, home offices or dorm rooms.

Normally $59, you can pick this Keurig coffee maker up for $49 at Walmart's Black Friday sale, making it a great gift pick under $50.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $40 (33% off)

Amazon

For a limited time, save $20 and purchase the Amazon Fire 7 tablet for just $40. This deal is for the current, 2022 version of the tablet that runs a modified version of Android. Features include a 7-inch touchscreen display, 10-hour battery life and 16GB of internal storage. This is the ad-supported version of the tablet; an ad-free version is available for $15 more.

This tablet offers a compact and lightweight design, so it's comfortable to hold for extended periods, while reading an eBook. It's compatible with many of Amazon's services, including Amazon shopping, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, Audible, Alexa and Amazon Kids+.

Get the Amazon Fire 7 for $40 (regularly $60 with this still-available Amazon Black Friday deal.

Stanley The Quick Flip go bottle, 36 oz.: $21 (save 25%)

Stanley

This 4.4-star-rated The Quick Flip go water bottle has a trigger action lid and fits in your cup holder. It keeps drinks hot for up to 10 hours or cold for up to 18.

"I put ice and water in it on Thursday for a tennis match and there was still ice on Saturday, and by Sunday the ice was gone but the water was still cool!" a reviewer says.

Five colors are currently on sale at $21 (reduced from $28) during the Stanley Black Friday sale.

'Hogwarts Legacy' for PS5 and Xbox, $40 ($29 off)

Walmart

"Hogwarts Legacy" is the closest we'll ever get to attending the storied academy out of the Harry Potter franchise. If you've ever wanted to learn how to cast spells and brew potions like a "real" wizard, this game has you covered.

You'll play as your own custom Hogwarts student, get sorted into a house, and become fully immersed in the "Harry Potter" universe. In addition to that, you'll meet new friends, learn more about the academy, and see more of the school you've come to love over the years on the page and in the movies.

Right now, Walmart is serving up the game for $40 as a Black Friday PS4/PS5 deal. The game is also available at Walmart for the Xbox Series X/S for just $40. That's a savings of $29 and a discount of 45%.

Tushy Basic 2.0 toilet seat attachment bidet: $39 (45% off)



Amazon

Bidets are becoming an increasingly popular addition to American bathrooms. Bidets clean you after you use the toilet via a stream of warm or room-temperature water that comes out of a nozzle. Devotees claim the bidet experience leaves them feeling cleaner than using toilet paper. Right now, you can get one of the most popular bidets from Tushy for a whopping 45% off to upgrade your bathroom experience.

The Tushy Basic 2.0 bidet features adjustable temperature and pressure control settings. In just ten minutes, you can set this bidet up in your own bathroom. There is no need for electrical hookups or extra plumbing to attach this bidet to a standard toilet.

"I recently purchased the Tushy Basic 2.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment, and I have to say, it's a game-changer for my bathroom routine! This non-electric bidet is easy to install and use, and it's a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional toilet paper." shared one Amazon buyer.

Lego Marvel Iron Man Armory Building Set: $45 (50% off)

Walmart

You're sure to become the favorite gift giver thanks to this big Black Friday Lego deal on the Marvel Iron Man building set.

Part of the Marvel Studios Infinity Saga Series, this set includes iconic figurines, Iron Man's changing room, a sports car, iconic accessories, a workshop area and must-have figurines including Tony Stark, Pepper Potts, Nick Fury, War Machine and Whiplash.

The set measures 15.04 x 10.31 x 2.22 Inches and is suitable for kids aged 7 and up. It's on sale at Walmart for $45 (reduced from $90).

Lumineux teeth whitening kit: $27 (40% off)

Amazon

Looking for a way to whiten your smile? Check out this Amazon small business spotlight deal on the Lumineux teeth whitening kit. This kit comes with a whitening mouthwash, whitening toothpaste, a set of 14 whitening strips (7 treatments for top and bottom teeth) and a toothbrush.

This kit is advertised as safe for sensitive teeth. It is also fluoride-free.

"This product really works. I saw a noticeable difference almost immediately and it's not harmful to your teeth." said an Amazon customer.

Get the 17-piece whitening kit for just $27 (reduced from $45).

PicassoTiles 100-piece magnet building set: $32 (46% off)

Amazon

Looking for a fun activity to keep children entertained over winter break or to gift this holiday season? Check out this unbeatable Small Business Saturday deal on PicassoTiles. These clear magnetic 3D blocks can be used to build all kinds of fun creations.

"They are great for creative play with my toddler and I know we will be building and creating with them well into the future. These tiles are such a great value for the money and are great quality," shared one parent.

They are recommended for kids aged 3 and up. Right now, you can get a 100-piece set for $32 (regularly $60).

24" Pikachu Plush: $25 (save 50%)

Walmart

This cute and cuddly Pikachu plushie is sure to be a hit with Pokemon fans -- it makes a great gift for Nintendo gamers. It stands an impressive 24 inches tall and is recommended for children ages 2 and up.

Normally $50, you can get this Pikachu plush for just $25 at Walmart's Black Friday sale, while supplies last. Other Pokemon characters are available, for $25 too. It's one of our absolute favorite Nintendo Black Friday deals for young kids (and kids at heart).

Sobel Westex Sahara Nights pillow: $48 (20% off)

Amazon

These premium hotel-quality pillows are designed for back and stomach sleepers. The pillow is meant to maintain its shape throughout the night to keep you comfortable and supported.

The pillow features a quilted 233-thread-count woven fabric exterior and a soft gel fiber fill that offers a comfortable, down-like feel.

The bestselling standard-, queen- and king-size pillows are currently on sale for 20% off ahead of Black Friday. That's $48, reduced from $60, for a standard.

Febfoxes baby monitor: $24 (save $46)

Walmart

This 4.5-star-rated baby monitor and indoor camera offers 1080p video quality and two-way audio. It features 360-degree tracking for a clear view of the whole room.

"This monitor was a game-changer for us," a Walmart customer says. "The video quality is crystal clear during the day, and the night vision works like a charm. The two-way audio feature lets us soothe our baby from another room. The temperature sensor is a handy bonus."

Right now you can get this camera on sale for only $24 at Walmart.

