Get an outdoor 4K TV for just $498 at the Walmart Cyber Monday sale
Want to watch TV in your backyard, on the deck or by the pool? Then Walmart's got a Cyber Monday deal that you're gonna love.
For a limited time, you can get an outdoor TV for just $498 -- not a misprint -- during the Walmart Cyber Monday sale. This on-sale Element Roku TV is an excellent TV for watching sports outdoors or a fun way to change up family movie nights.
Outdoor TVs are usually very pricey. The best-in-class Samsung 'The Terrace' outdoor QLED is selling for $2,399 this Cyber Monday. But this 4K Roku TV is available for less than a fourth of that price, while supplies last. Keep reading to learn more about this hot Cyber Monday TV deal.
55" Elements 4K outdoor TV: $498 ($400 off)
This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons: It works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun. Roku is built in, so it's easy to stream your favorite shows.
"This TV is great!" shared one Walmart customer. "Just what we were looking for to watch sports outside. Easy to set up, no glare."
"The TV is a great value for the price," added another buyer. "It is viewable in partial shade. The sound is good and the built in Roku works very well."
Get the 55-inch Elements 4K outdoor TV for just $498 today at the Walmart Cyber Monday sale (regularly $898).
Looking for even more Cyber Monday deals? Fashion, beauty, sports fan gear, fitness equipment, furniture, appliances, mattresses, toys – no matter the category, we have your holiday shopping needs covered. Plus, we're sharing ways to help you make your dollar work harder during Cyber Week and beyond.
Related content from CBS Essentials
- 9 Cyber Monday 2023 air fryer deals that are too hot to handle
- Get a top-rated 55" Vizio QLED TV for $298 at Walmart's Cyber Monday 2023 sale
- The iRobot Roomba 694 is just $159 on Amazon for Cyber Monday 2023
- Dyson Airwrap hair stylers are $119 off today for Cyber Monday
- Paramount Plus has a huge Cyber Monday streaming deal today: Get it for $2 per month
- Hulu Cyber Monday 2023 streaming deal: Subscribe for 99 cents a month, add Disney+ for $2 more
- Sam's Club memberships are less than half price for Cyber Monday 2023
for more features.