Watch CBS News
Essentials

Get an outdoor 4K TV for just $498 at the Walmart Cyber Monday sale

By Kaylyn McKenna

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Element outdoor tv
Walmart

Want to watch TV in your backyard, on the deck or by the pool? Then Walmart's got a Cyber Monday deal that you're gonna love. 

For a limited time, you can get an outdoor TV for just $498 -- not a misprint -- during the Walmart Cyber Monday sale. This on-sale Element Roku TV is an excellent TV for watching sports outdoors or a fun way to change up family movie nights.

Outdoor TVs are usually very pricey. The best-in-class Samsung 'The Terrace' outdoor QLED is selling for $2,399 this Cyber Monday. But this 4K Roku TV is available for less than a fourth of that price, while supplies last. Keep reading to learn more about this hot Cyber Monday TV deal.

55" Elements 4K outdoor TV: $498 ($400 off)

Element Electronics 55" 4K UHD Partial Sun Outdoor Roku Smart TV
Walmart

This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons: It works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun. Roku is built in, so it's easy to stream your favorite shows.

"This TV is great!" shared one Walmart customer. "Just what we were looking for to watch sports outside. Easy to set up, no glare." 

"The TV is a great value for the price," added another buyer. "It is viewable in partial shade. The sound is good and the built in Roku works very well." 

Get the 55-inch Elements 4K outdoor TV for just $498 today at the Walmart Cyber Monday sale (regularly $898).

$498 at Walmart

Looking for even more Cyber Monday deals? Fashion, beautysports fan gearfitness equipmentfurniture, appliances, mattresses, toys – no matter the category, we have your holiday shopping needs covered. Plus, we're sharing ways to help you make your dollar work harder during Cyber Week and beyond.

Related content from CBS Essentials

Kaylyn McKenna

Kaylyn McKenna is an expert on deals, travel, luggage, home and more for CBS Essentials. When she's not scouring the internet for the best deals on new luggage or robot vacuums, she spends time with her goldendoodle, Harley,

First published on November 27, 2023 / 10:30 AM EST

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.