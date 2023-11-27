Get an outdoor 4K TV for just $498 at the Walmart Cyber Monday sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Want to watch TV in your backyard, on the deck or by the pool? Then Walmart's got a Cyber Monday deal that you're gonna love.

For a limited time, you can get an outdoor TV for just $498 -- not a misprint -- during the Walmart Cyber Monday sale. This on-sale Element Roku TV is an excellent TV for watching sports outdoors or a fun way to change up family movie nights.

Outdoor TVs are usually very pricey. The best-in-class Samsung 'The Terrace' outdoor QLED is selling for $2,399 this Cyber Monday. But this 4K Roku TV is available for less than a fourth of that price, while supplies last. Keep reading to learn more about this hot Cyber Monday TV deal.

55" Elements 4K outdoor TV: $498 ($400 off)

Walmart

This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons: It works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun. Roku is built in, so it's easy to stream your favorite shows.

"This TV is great!" shared one Walmart customer. "Just what we were looking for to watch sports outside. Easy to set up, no glare."

"The TV is a great value for the price," added another buyer. "It is viewable in partial shade. The sound is good and the built in Roku works very well."

Get the 55-inch Elements 4K outdoor TV for just $498 today at the Walmart Cyber Monday sale (regularly $898).

