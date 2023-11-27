Save up to 40% on Hydro Flask's Stanley cup lookalike today for Cyber Monday 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hydro Flask

CBS Essentials readers love a good handled drink tumbler. Between the viral Stanley Quencher to Hydro Flask's All Around Travel Tumblr, the best-selling water bottles are constantly selling out. If you've been putting off purchasing one for yourself because you couldn't justify spending $40 on a water bottle, we've got good news. The best-selling Hydro Flask tumbler is 40% off today for Cyber Monday.

Unlike the cult-favorite Stanley cup (which unfortunately isn't on sale), the new Hydro Flask All Around travel tumbler has a lid that pops in rather than twists, and doesn't have an opening to sip from. You can, however, buy a separate lid if sipping from your 40-ounce tumbler is essential. Hydro Flask's new tumbler has a bendy straw that brings a fun factor, plus a lid for the straw to prevent spills.

For a limited time, you can get the trendy tumbler for as low as $24 during the Hydro Flask Cyber Monday 2023 sale. But act fast, this tumbler sells out frequently even when it is not on sale, so this deal likely won't last long.

Hydro Flask All Around travel tumbler (40 oz.): $27 (40% off)

Hydro Flask

The Hydro Flask All Around travel tumbler comes in six colors and is dishwasher safe. Five colors are in stock currently, so be sure to shop now. You can even engrave your Hydro Flask tumbler for free on Cyber Monday (a $6 value).

The tumbler's double-wall vacuum insulation keeps your drinks cold for hours. Plus, the bottle offers a powder coat that Hydro Flask says is durable and sweat-free. The ergonomic handle also offers an easy option for gym-goers that want a better grip on their water bottles.

"It keeps my drink cold all day, it's easy to clean, and I love the fun engravings they offer. I don't go anywhere without it," a reviewer on Hydro Flask's website says.

Score this best-selling travel tumbler for $27 (regularly $45).

Top features:

It's cheaper to engrave one of these than a Stanley cup.

A bendy straw adds some fun.

Most colors are currently in stock.

Get the 32-ounce Hydro Flask tumbler for just $24

Would you prefer a smaller tumbler? Then enter the 32-ounce Hydro Flask All Around travel tumbler. It comes in seven colors, all of which are in stock now.

Get the smaller version for $24 today (regularly $40).

Buy the original 40 oz. Stanley cup at Amazon and Stanley

Stanley

If nothing but the original Stanley cup will do, the 40-ounce Stanley Quencher 2.0, we've got you covered. It's not on sale for Black Friday -- we suspect that's because the insulated Stanley cup is a No. 1 bestseller at Amazon in the kitchen department, even at its usual $45 price.

For a personal touch, you can get your Stanley Quencher 2.0 engraved for $12 more.

Though it's not on sale, we do know that the most popular Stanley cup colors do sell out, and quick. So if you want to put the TikTok-famous Stanley Quencher 2.0 under the Christmas tree this year, now is the time to buy. It's sure to be one of the hottest gifts of Christmas 2023. (Don't forget to check out these Stanley cup accessories, too!)

