These George Clooney-approved Nespresso Cyber Week deals are steaming hot

Espresso aficionados have long touted the deep, rich flavors that come with a Nespresso coffee and espresso machine. The George Clooney-endorsed coffee machine brand delivers luxury coffee and espressos, worthy of a high-end Italian café, right at home.

We dug deep into the best extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday espresso machine deals, with top brands like Philips and Cafe Bellissimo catching our eye. But it's tough to resist those hearty aromas or these unparalleled Cyber Week deal. And of course, if Nespresso is good enough for George, it's perfect for us. Keep reading for our favorite Nespresso Cyber Week deals.

Best Cyber Week 2023 Nespresso machine deals

Save yourself the cost and hassle of getting your daily coffee and espresso fix at your local coffee shop. A Nespresso machine makes your coffee and espresso exactly the way you like it, every time. You can even get your name spelled correctly on the cup. Enjoy!

Nespresso Pixie espresso machine: Save $86

This slim Nespresso machine won't take up too much precious counter space.

"I love how much space this saves on my countertops," CBS Essentials editorial director Leslie Gornstein says. "It's amazingly easy to use and very easy to maintain.

"Nespresso is constantly putting out new and interesting coffee flavors, including iced-latte pods for warmer seasons and -- my favorite -- Hawaiian Kona, so there's always something fun to try if you're a Nespresso owner," Gornstein adds.

This espresso machine is currently on sale for just $193 -- a nice discount from its regular price of $229.

Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso machine: Save 30%

Delivering rich flavor, the Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso machine has the ability to create a variety of drinks for hearty espresso to baritsa-style milk beverages. Get a smooth, velvety layer of crema, this machine adapts for each capsule to make the perfect cup every time.

With a water tank capacity of 37 ounces that can deliver five different cup sizes, this 4.7 star-rated machine, made from recycled plastic, also features Bluetooth connectivity. A complimentary set of pods is included with purchase, while the auto shut-off activates are nine minutes saving you the daily question of "did i turn my coffee maker off?"

This Nespresso machine is on sale for $189 (reduced from $270).

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe coffee and espresso machine: Save $78

There's a reason some people won't do coffee machines unless they're Nespressos. The Vertuo Next Deluxe coffee and espresso maker, now on sale at Amazon for $182 (reduced from $260) is a slim and sustainable machine, Nespresso's latest innovation, and it offers six size choices in addition to single or double espressos brewed hot or over ice.

Make the most delicious lattes and cappuccinos with the hot or cold milk frother, which caps your drink off with just the touch of a button in a matter of seconds.

Nespresso offers over 40 permanent specialty Vertuo coffees, as well as limited edition blends and flavors. A complimentary starter set is included with your purchase.

This espresso machine earns 4.1 stars on Amazon from buyers buzzing about their purchase.

Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso machine with milk frother: Save $70

The slim and sustainable design will keep your countertop clear, while this machine's ability to deliver coffee formats in six sizes, including 5, 8, 12 and 18 ounce beverages, and double and single espressos (iced or hot), will have you wondering how a little machine can deliver so much flavor.

You'll love the hot and cold milk options, giving you the ultimate froth with every cup.

This machine measures 5.5"D x 16.97"W x 12.52"H and is on sale at Amazon, $160 (reduced from $230).

Top-selling espresso machines from Cyber Monday and beyond



Keep reading for the best selling (non-Nespresso) espresso machines from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023.

Philips L'or Barista System coffee and espresso machine combo: Save $30

Philips makes a terrific, cost-effective option in its L'or Barista System. Both a coffee maker and espresso machine, this tidy-sized gadget produces intense flavor and rich aroma from a one-cup pod. Use coffee or espresso capsules and choose from six beverage sizes.

This pod coffee and espresso maker features European styling with Black Friday pricing. An impressive 19 bars of pressure ensure deep, rich flavor with every cup.

You can get this L'or coffee and espresso machine at Amazon for $99 this Cyber Week (reduced from $129).

Café Bellissimo semi-automatic espresso machine and milk frother: Save $200

Now this is a triple-digit deal. Café Bellissimo semi-automatic espresso machine really does it all and with so much style. A smart espresso machine, the Café Bellissimo espresso machine features Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to customize choices from the use of an app. The 15-bar pump slowly increases its rate to draw out maximum flavor, while the customizable steam frother rotates 180 degrees for varieties of thickness, frothiness and texture.

As if those weren't enough features, the built-in burr grinder can be adjusted for your choice of grind size, while the 95-ounce reservoir means more drinks and fewer refills.

This stylish machine is available in white, black or silver. It's on sale at Amazon for extended Cyber Monday sales for $379 (reduced from $579).

De'Longhi Stilosa manual espresso machine: $85

Now on sale at Amazon, at $85 (reduced from $91), the DeLonghi Stilosa espresso machine is a top seller on the site, earning 4.4 stars from buyers who love the saved "trips to Starbucks."

Brew lattes, cappuccinos and espressos without leaving home. This machine features a 15-bar pump, delivering optimal pressure to extract a single or double espresso, with perfectly rich milk delivered each and every time.

The manual milk frother gives an authentic cap, latte or flat white. The auto shut-off keeps the machine from staying on when not in use.

Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ espresso machine with steam wand: $279

The only downside to Calphalon's 4.4 star-rated espresso machine is the sheer number of beverages your family and guests will request from this machine. The 15-bar Italian pump offers just the right amount of pressure for the perfect flavor topped with a gorgeous layer of crema, putting a lovely espresso at your fingertips.

The dial interface allows you to select steam, hot water and single or double shot options. Thermoblock heating technology and PID temperature control ensure even heat for great flavor with every cup. This machine's pre-infusion gently mines the espresso grounds for optimally extracted espresso.

The two-liter reservoir features a hinge lid for easy filling and is removable for easy cleaning. The steam wand froths milk, making coffee shop-worthy caps, lattes and more made from home.

This terrific Cyber Monday espresso machine deal is still available at Amazon today for $279 (reduced from $500).

Does a Nespresso machine use coffee beans or pods?

A Nespresso machine uses aluminum pods filled with freshly ground coffee. Pods are hermetically sealed to lock in the flavor and aroma to ensure freshness over time. We love that all Nespresso pods are recyclable, too. Don't forget to stock up on Nespresso pods to go with your new machine. (And those postage-paid, free Nespresso recycling bags? They're always free.)

Looking for even more Cyber Week deals? Fashion, beauty, sports fan gear, fitness equipment, furniture, appliances, mattresses, toys – no matter the category, we have your holiday shopping needs covered. Plus, we're sharing ways to help you make your dollar work harder during Cyber Week and beyond.

