The 4 best Cyber Monday Vitamix blender deals of 2023 to shop before they're gone

If you missed the Vitamix Black Friday sale, don't worry. There are tons of Vitamix Cyber Monday blender deals available to shop today. In fact, you can save up to $200 on a new blender today during the Vitamix sale at Amazon.

Vitamix blenders make a great addition to any kitchen. A new Vitamix blender can make you rethink just how silky a soup can be or how delicious a smoothie can taste. (And we mean it; we actually used Vitamix blenders in our own kitchens.) Besides smoothies, a Vitamix blender is perfect for making mixed drinks (margaritas, anyone?) and hearty winter soups.

The CBS Essentials team has scoured the Vitamix, Amazon and Walmart Cyber Monday sales to find the absolute best Vitamix deals that you can shop today. From the Vitamix Explorian blender to Vitamix attachments, there are tons of Cyber Monday Vitamix deals available to shop today.

Keep reading to shop the best Vitamix blender Cyber Monday deals.

Vitamix Propel Series 510 blender: $280 (42% off)

This Vitamix Propel Series blender features a 48-ounce, low-profile container. It has three program setting for smoothies, soup and frozen desserts as well as 10 variable speed options.

"[I] never thought I'd use a blender as often as I do. I use this for so many things!" exclaimed one Amazon customer. "I love grinding coffee beans in it. I love making smoothies with it. [I] love it so much that I just purchased the Vitamix immersion blender. Vitamix makes an awesome product!"

The Vitamix 510 blender is currently on sale on Amazon for $280 (reduced from $480).

Vitamix Professional Series 750 blender: $430 (save $200)

One of the best Cyber Monday Vitamix deals is on this Professional Series 750 blender. The blender has five program settings to handle smoothies, soups, frozen desserts, purées and self-cleaning. That's right -- this Vitamix blender is self-cleaning. Just add some warm water and a couple of drops of soap and it'll do the work for you.

"I bought this for my wife for Christmas and she loves it," wrote one Vitamix customer. "We use it almost every day for making smoothies and it does a great job."

Get the Vitamin 750 now for $430 at Amazon and Vitamix's website (regularly $630).

Vitamix 5200 blender: $394 (28% off)

The professional-grade Vitamix 5200 blender has a dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend to achieve the texture you want. Its blades move so fast that you can make hot soup out of cold ingredients, right in the blender.

The Vitamix 5200 blender comes with a tamper (a tool that lets you manually move ingredients in the blender) to help with thick blends.

The Vitamix 5200 regularly retails for $550. It's modestly discounted on Vitamix's website, but the best deal is actually at Amazon today. The top-rated blender is on sale for $394. That's a savings of 28%.

Vitamix E310 Explorian: $290 (save $60)

This professional-style, 10-speed blender from Vitamix does everything from chop (via a pulse feature) to puree soups and smoothies. The mid-sized blender, with a 48-ounce container, also boasts a whopping 1400 watts of power.

"This was the best purchase I have made in a very long time. This blender is amazing." said an Amazon reviewer. "I cannot emphasize enough the incredible horsepower and chopping/blending ability this blender has. I use it every single day and really have nothing bad to say about it."

Get the Vitamix E310 Explorian on sale for $290 at Amazon. That's a savings of $60 off the list price and a deeper discount than Vitamix or Walmart are offering.

Looking for even more Cyber Monday deals? Fashion, beauty, sports fan gear, fitness equipment, furniture, appliances, mattresses, toys – no matter the category, we have your holiday shopping needs covered. Plus, we're sharing ways to help you make your dollar work harder during Cyber Week and beyond.

