Live Updates: Trump says "it will all work out well" after new U.S. and Iranian strikes test ceasefire
What to know about the Iran war today:
- President Trump continued to voice optimism for diplomacy early Monday, saying "Iran really wants to make a deal." He urged critics to "sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end."
- His comments on Truth Social came after the U.S. military said a new round of "self-defense strikes" targeted Iranian radar and drone sites. Central Command called it a response to "aggressive Iranian actions" including shooting down another American drone.
- Iran says it retaliated for what it labeled another U.S. ceasefire violation by targeting the "airbase from which the attack originated." U.S. ally Kuwait confirmed the interception of incoming missile and drone fire.
Kuwait army says air defences intercepted Iranian missile, drone attacks as Iran says it launched assault
Kuwait's air defences intercepted missile and drone attacks, the military said Monday, with the country later blaming Iran.
"The General Staff of the Army wishes to advise that any sounds of explosions heard are the result of air defence systems intercepting these hostile attacks," the army said in a post on X.
The foreign ministry later said in a statement that it was "holding Iran fully responsible for these heinous attacks."
KUNA, the state news agency, reported that air raid sirens sounded across the Gulf nation, which is a U.S. ally.
The attack appears to have come from Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) after the U.S. strikes on Iran over the weekend.
In a statement, the IRGC said that "following an attack a few hours ago by the invading U.S. military" on the port of Sirik, the IRGC struck the "air base from which the attack originated, and the predetermined targets were destroyed."
It warned that "if such aggression is repeated, the response will be entirely different," and "responsibility for the consequences" will lie with the U.S.
CBS/AFP
Trump says Iran "really wants to make a deal" and that "it will all work out in the end"
President Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform at about 1 a.m. Eastern on Monday, criticized critics of his handling of the Iran war and offered new optimism that a deal to deescalate the conflict could still be imminent.
"Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us," he wrote. "But don't the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively 'chirping,' at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever. Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - It always does!"
U.S. launches more "self-defense strikes" on Iranian radar and drone sites, CENTCOM says
The U.S. military launched "self-defense strikes" targeting Iranian radar sites and command and control sites for drones over the weekend, U.S. Central Command said Sunday.
"The measured and deliberate strikes occurred on Saturday and Sunday in response to aggressive Iranian actions that included the shootdown of a U.S. MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters," CENTCOM said. "U.S. fighter aircraft swiftly responded by eliminating Iranian air defenses, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that posed clear threats to ships transiting regional waters."
The U.S. strikes targeted sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island, CENTCOM said.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said early Monday local time that it had targeted an airbase it claimed the U.S. had used to launch attacks on a telecoms tower on Siri Island, state media reported, although the IRGC did not specify which base it was referring to or where it was located.
Kuwait, meanwhile, said its air defenses engaged incoming drone and missile fire early Monday. The Guard's statement was likely referring to the attack on Kuwait.
Defense officials told CBS News on Monday morning that the new round of strikes against Iranian targets took place right on the Strait of Hormuz, one on the coast, another on an island in the latest military escalation during the fragile ceasefire.
The U.S. has lost a least two dozen multi-million-dollar Predator and Reaper Drones, primarily to Iranian fire, since the war began.
Trump's edits to potential Iran agreement focused on Strait of Hormuz, enriched uranium, source says
President Trump's edits to the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding included somewhat significant changes related to the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of highly enriched uranium, according to a source with knowledge of the negotiations.
The broad strokes of the memorandum include a 60-day cessation of violence, along with clauses that call for reopening the strait and a framework to reopen negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.
Multiple sources told CBS that the arrangement also involves the potential of waivers or sanctions relief to Iran that could allow it to access billions in frozen assets depending on the progress of the diplomacy.
Mediators led by Pakistan are handling the back-and-forth between Washington and Tehran. Details of each exchange are limited. Mr. Trump had said Friday that he would make a final determination on the deal that day, but then further edits were sent to Iran. Mr. Trump told Lara Trump in an interview taped Thursday that he was in "no hurry" to make a deal.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment. Axios was the first to report Mr. Trump's requested edits to the memorandum.
U.S. service members, contractors injured in missile strike on Kuwaiti base, U.S. official says
Four U.S. service members and three contractors suffered minor injuries related to an Iranian ballistic missile strike on a Kuwaiti air base last week, a U.S. official told CBS News.
All seven returned to duty within 24 hours, the official said.
Iran launched a ballistic missile towards Kuwait at 10:17 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, CENTCOM had previously said. The missile was intercepted by Kuwaiti forces. Kuwait also reported drone and missile attacks on Thursday morning.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard said Thursday that it had targeted an American base in retaliation for U.S. strikes on the southern part of the country, though it did not specify where that base was. The U.S. described its strikes as defensive.
Netanyahu says capturing Lebanese castle marks "dramatic shift" in campaign
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to push deeper into Lebanon after his military took over the medieval castle of Beaufort on Sunday, calling it a "dramatic shift" in the campaign against Hezbollah.
Israeli forces used the Beaufort castle, also known as Qalaat al-Chakif, as a base during their previous two-decade occupation of southern Lebanon that ended in 2000.
In a video statement released hours after the military took Beaufort, Netanyahu said "we have returned united, determined and stronger than ever".
"Now my directive is to deepen and expand our hold in places that were under Hezbollah's control. The capture of Beaufort is a dramatic stage and a dramatic shift in the policy we are leading."
The push to Beaufort came as the Israeli military issued a sweeping evacuation order to areas south of the Zahrani River, north of the Litani and around 25 miles from the border. It said it was targeting "Hezbollah infrastructure in Tyre and several additional areas in southern Lebanon" as Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported a series of strikes on the area.
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam had accused Israel on Saturday of pursuing a "scorched-earth policy and collective punishment" in the south, urging a halt to the fighting.
France said on Sunday it requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, alarmed by Israel's "ever-deeper occupation of Lebanese territory."
Mediators continue to discuss U.S.-Iran proposal
Mediators are continuing to discuss a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the U.S. as of Sunday morning.
President Trump made edits to the memorandum on Friday, according to a source with knowledge. The edited proposal was then sent back to Tehran for approval. A response has not yet been shared.
This is the third round of edits that the president has made to the U.S. proposal, which has been passed back and forth to Tehran through mediators. That process is led by Pakistan. The source indicated the U.S. changes were somewhat significant though details were not immediately available. There is no immediate deadline.