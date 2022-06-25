Best gaming laptop deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gaming laptops typically cost a bit more than productivity laptops. That's because they need more robust specs. To handle the intense graphical demands of games -- especially AAA games -- a laptop for gaming requires a discrete graphics card (GPU) and more memory (RAM), as well as a powerful processor (CPU).

Of course, there are other things to consider, like an effective heat-management system, a vibrant display and a reliable keyboard. But power comes first and foremost, and the more power there is inside, the pricier a laptop usually gets. Luckily, retailers often mark these devices down, especially when gaming laptops manufacturers are getting ready to roll out their new models. Amazon, for example, has several gaming laptop deals right now, as does Walmart.

We found the best gaming laptop deals available, so you won't have to. Whether you're a hard-core PC gamer or just looking for an alternative to the sold-out PlayStation 5, these are worth taking a look.

The best gaming laptop deals

Save up to $600 with these deals on some of the most popular gaming laptops with the latest internal components.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15: $2,640

Asus

With an up to nine-hour battery life, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is a great choice for gamers, especially those who want to play PC games while traveling. There's plenty of power under the hood as well, with this particular configuration -- now heavily discounted at Amazon -- boasting high-end specs like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and memory of 40 GB.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (AMD Ryzen 9, 40 GB RAM, 2 TB SSD), $2,640 (reduced from $2,990)

If you want something even more compact, you might find the smaller Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 a better fit.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (AMD Ryzen 9, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $1,400

Razer Blade 15: $2,000

Razer

Razer's line of gaming laptops aren't cheap, but this Amazon deal knocks $250 off the higher-end configuration that boasts an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 inside. The Razer Blade 15, among the thinnest gaming laptops around, will see you through 1440p and some 4K gaming (when connected to a monitor or 4K TV). Its 1080p display, meanwhile, comes with a 360 Hz refresh rate that's ideal for fast-paced games and esports.

Razer Blade 15 (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $2,350 (reduced from $2,600)

15.6" MSI GF65 Thin (RTX 3060): $1,149

MSI

The MSI GF65 Thin may not be defying any laws of physics, but at under one inch thick, it's still one of the thinnest gaming laptops on the market. This configuration, which is on sale at Walmart, comes with mid-range specs for smooth and immersive 1080p gaming, including the RTX 3060 GPU and 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

15.6" MSI GF65 Thin (Intel Core i7, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,149 (reduced from $1,499)

MSI GL66 gaming computer (RTX 3070): $1,259

Amazon

Looking for a little bit more graphics power under the hood? For another $100, you can get the MSI GL66 gaming laptop, which features an RTX 3070 GPU. It also comes with more RAM than the Walmart model -- 16 GB in total.

MSI GL66 gaming computer, $1,259 (reduced from $1,499)

Asus ROG Strix G15: $999

Asus

Walmart offers a $200 discount on this lower-end Asus ROG Strix G15 configuration, giving it a sub-$1,000 price. Don't take that to mean you're getting a bargain-basement gaming laptop, however. Its specs will see you through your 1080p gaming needs, while the 300 Hz refresh rate on its 1080p panel can handle fast-paced games. Finally, that customizable RGB light bar that wraps around the front underside of the device enhances your game immersion.

Asus ROG Strix G15 (AMD Ryzen 7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $999 (reduced from $1,199)

Dell G15: $895

Dell

If you're looking for a budget gaming laptop, the Dell G15 is a solid option. This AMD Ryzen 7, RTX 3050 Ti configuration, for example, is just under $1,200. And it costs even less now with Walmart's $250 gaming laptop deal. Although there are some compromises here -- the battery life only lasts up to five hours, and the memory is only 8 GB -- it's still a great choice for budget users who don't need a super-fast machine.

Dell G15 (AMD Ryzen 7, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $895 (reduced from $1,150)

More gaming laptops to consider

These gaming laptops are not currently on sale, but are worth considering.

16.1" Victus by HP: $1,250

HP

If you're not particular about playing at high settings, the HP Victus gaming laptop line may be worth considering. This model features an AMD Ryzen 7 and Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti combo inside. The RTX 3050 Ti may be one of the budget GPUs in Nvidia's RTX 3000 line, but it still delivers when it comes to 1080p gaming performance -- just the ticket for gamers who don't need the ultra high-resolution experience.

16.1" Victus by HP (AMD Ryzen 7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,250

HP Omen 17: $1,500

HP

HP's Omen line often offers great value, keeping the price at a more reasonable range than its rivals. This Intel i7, RTX 3070 configuration might cost a lot more, had it been inside a Razer or Alienware gaming laptop. The HP Omen 17 laptop also comes with a 17-inch 1440p display with a 165 Hz refresh rate.

With this gaming laptop deal from HP, you're getting a $260 price cut.

HP Omen 17 (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,760

