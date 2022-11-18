CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Chewy

Black Friday has gone to the dogs with Chewy's Black Friday sale. Score major discounts on some of the online pet retailer's most popular dog and cat products, including pet food, beds, DNA tests and toys.

Embark breed and health DNA test for dogs, $139 (reduced from $199)



EliteField 3-door collapsible soft-sided dog crate (small), $63 (reduced from $130)

Petcube pet monitoring camera, $40 (reduced from $50)

Your pets are part of the family, so why should they be left out of your Black Friday shopping? Score discounts on DNA tests, bedding, pet cameras and more right now during Chewy's Black Friday sale.

Best Chewy Black Friday deals

Explore the top deals from Chewy's Black Friday sale.

Embark breed and health DNA test for dogs

Chewy

Learn more about your dog's breed and health background with the Embark breed and health testing kit. The test results includes more than 210 reports on health risks, genetic conditions and actionable insights on how to care for your dog based on your results.

Embark breed and health DNA test for dogs, $139 (reduced from $199)

EliteField 3-door collapsible soft-sided dog crate

Chewy

This collapsible dog crate is lightweight and portable, making it an excellent item to pick up if you're planning on traveling with your pet this holiday season. You can set it up in minutes at a hotel or family member's house while visiting for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah or Christmas. It comes with a fleece bed and a carrying case for convenient transport and maximum comfort.

Prices vary by size. Be sure to check the measurements and choose the correct size for your pet.

EliteField 3-door collapsible soft-sided dog crate (small), $63 (reduced from $130)

EliteField 3-door collapsible soft-sided dog crate (medium), $80 (reduced from $150)

EliteField 3-door collapsible soft-sided dog crate (large), $119 (reduced from $210)

Best Friends by Sheri calming shag fur donut cuddler pet bed

Chewy

This calming, donut-shaped pet bed is on sale now during Chewy's Black Friday sale. The bed is made of soft faux shag fur to keep your furry friend warm and cozy on cold winter nights.

Best Friends by Sheri calming shag fur donut cuddler pet bed (small), $30 (reduced from $35)

Best Friends by Sheri calming shag fur donut cuddler pet bed (medium), $45 (reduced from $60)

Best Friends by Sheri calming shag fur donut cuddler pet bed (large), $61 (reduced from $110)

K&H Pet Products self-warming dog crate pad

Chewy

This warming crate pad is a great winter addition to your dog's crate.

Pricing varies by size. Verify the dimensions of your dog's crate before ordering to find the right fit.

K&H Pet Products self-warming dog crate pad, $52 (reduced from $82)

Disney holiday pet bed and gift set

Chewy

This is a fun gift set for your pet or for any Disney fans in your life with pets. It comes with a Mickey Mouse themed pet bed, a bone-shaped plush pillow and a throw blanket. The bed has soft sherpa lining for extra warmth and comfort.

Disney holiday pet bed and gift set (medium), $25 (reduced from $36)

Disney holiday pet bed and gift set (large), $46 (reduced from $58)

Petcube pet monitoring camera

Amazon

Check in on your pets while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.

If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.

Petcube pet monitoring camera, $40 (reduced from $50)

PetSafe Drinkwell water fountain for cats and dogs

Chewy

Keeping your pets hydrated is important. If you don't want to have to worry about constantly refilling the water bowl check out this PetSafe Drinkwell water fountain. It holds 1.5 gallons of water. Pets can drink from the fountain or the open bowl. Owners can adjust the water flow to their pets' preferences.

PetSafe Drinkwell Everflow water fountain for cats and dogs, $90 (reduced from $110)

Other top Black Friday pet deals

Chewy isn't the only retailer offering great deals for pet parents. Check out these other top Black Friday pet deals.

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed

Amazon

This U-Shaped bed provides 270-degree ergonomic cushioning to support your dog's head and neck. This orthopedic memory foam dog bed is up to 33 percent off right now. It comes in four stylish colors and three sizes. Pricing varies by size.

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed (medium), $40 (reduced from $60)

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed (large), $54 after coupon (reduced from $70)

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed (extra-large), $80 after coupon (reduced from $100)

Whistle ultimate dog GPS tracker

Amazon

The Whistle ultimate dog GPS tracker is like a smartwatch for your dog. It provides location tracking, activity tracking and health data tracking. With the GPS tracker, you can always know your dog's location. Owners can receive alerts if their dog leaves a designated location such as your home or yard. It also tracks activity data, such as walking distance and calories burned, to provide food portion recommendations. It can even record behaviors such as licking and scratching to track symptoms of allergies or other health concerns.

Whistle ultimate dog GPS tracker, $95 (reduced from $150)

PetSafe CozyUp folding dog stairs

Amazon

Sometimes smaller or older pets need a little help getting up onto a couch or bed. The PetSafe CozyUp folding stairs feature nonslip pads and side rails to help your dog safely climb onto furniture. The folding stairs have a weight capacity of 150 to 200 pounds, so even large dogs can use them.

PetSafe CozyUp folding dog stairs, $56 (reduced from $63)

Lesure cat scratching post with bed

Amazon

Not only is this cat Lesure scratching post on sale for Black Friday, but there is also a 30 percent off coupon available on Amazon. This two-in-one item features three thick scratching posts and a plush kitten bed.

Lesure cat scratching post with bed, $32 after coupon (reduced from $60)

Petlibro automatic cat feeder



Amazon

The Petlibro automatic cat feeder features a stainless-steel feeding bowl and twist-lock lid. Owners can set automated feeding schedules and portion sizes. It plugs into the wall with a USB-C adapter and uses D batteries as a backup power source.

Petlibro automatic cat feeder, $60 after coupon (reduced from $76)

Basepaws cat DNA test

Amazon

Curious about your cat's genetic makeup? Use this home DNA test to find the breed of your cat and obtain a health and dental report that includes test results for 115 health and trait markers.

Basepaws cat DNA test, $89 (reduced from $159)

