Save up to $650 on a Hydrow Rower at Hydrow's Memorial Day sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hydrow

If you've been eyeing a Hydrow rower, now is the time to strike. The smart rowers are on deep discount for Memorial Day. You can save up to $650 now.

Top products in this article:

Hydrow Rower, $1,995 (regularly $2,495)

Hydrow Rower + three-year Hydrow subscription, $3,429 (regularly $4,079)

Hydrow Wave rower, $1,695 (reduced from $1,895)

Hydrow smart rowing machines are designed with the goal of "making each stroke feel like you're out on the water." The company has two rowing machines, the Hydrow Rower and the Hydrow Wave. Both are designed with patented electromagnetic drag technology that helps the rower feel like they're really out on the water.

Hydrow offers three ways to experience your rowing workout: live sessions, on-demand courses and distance rowing challenges. A Hydrow subscription also includes yoga, Pilates, strength training, mobility and stretching workouts to complement your rowing regimen. The Hydrow Rower comes with a 22-inch screen, and the Hydrow Wave comes with a 16-inch screen for watching classes.

"The interactive professional athletes feel like friends that are encouraging me on every row," one reviewer raved. "I feel great after every workout and look forward to the next."

Hydrow's Memorial Day deals

Shop Hydrow's Memorial Day sale ahead. The sale ends on May 29, so don't delay.

Save up to $650 on a Hydrow Rower

Best Buy

The Hydrow rowing machine features an adjustable 22-inch HD screen, an aluminum and steel frame and a customizable footbed. The Hydrow Rower fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.

If you want just the rower, it's on sale for $500 off. Bundle it with a three-year workout subscription to save $650.

Hydrow Rower, $1,995 (regularly $2,495)

Hydrow Rower + three-year Hydrow subscription, $3,429 (regularly $4,079)

Save $200 on a Hydrow Wave rower

Best Buy

The Hydrow Rower's small-space-suitable successor features a 16-inch HD screen, stainless steel seat track, durable polymer frame and an adjustable footbed. Despite its smaller size, the Hydrow Wave also fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.

Hydrow Wave rower, $1,695 (reduced from $1,895)

Shop more Hydrow products

Check out more must-have Hydrow products.

Hydrow Rower upright storage kit

Best Buy

This storage kit includes a bracket, strap and detailed installation guide, so you can store your Hydrow Rower in a space-saving, upright position.

Hydrow upright storage kit, $80

Hydrow Wave vertical anchor



Hydrow

Safely store your Hydrow Wave rowing machine with the help of this vertical wall anchor (not compatible with the Hydrow Rower).

Hydrow Wave vertical anchor, $190

Hydrow On The Mat workout kit

Hydrow

This multifunctional workout kit includes a multi-use workout mat, two yoga blocks, two short resistance bands, two long resistance bands and three resistance bands with handles. It has everything you'll need to take advantage of Hydrow's range of non-rowing workouts.

Hydrow On The Mat workout kit, $120 (reduced from $180)

The best deals on home gym essentials and equipment

Turn your office or spare room into a home gym. These apartment-friendly workout setups will transform your space and your body.

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells: $99

Walmart

Looking to get in better shape for the holidays, or get a head start on your New Year's resolution? Walmart is offering quite the deal on FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells. Originally $200, you can get one for $99 now at Walmart.

The 4.4-star-rated FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbell can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments. An anti-slip handle and safety lock keep plates in place during your workout. Comes with a storage rack.

At this price, why not pick up a set of two?

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells, $99 (reduced from $200)

Gaiam home gym kit: $32

Amazon

This affordable home gym kit gives you the essentials that you need to get a workout in at home with minimal equipment. The Gaiam home gym kit includes an ab wheel, jump rope, push-up bars and a resistance band with handles.

Gaiam home gym kit, $32 (reduced from $40)

Bowflex Xceed home gym: $800



Amazon

This compact home gym system can give you a full body workout with over 65 potential exercises. The Bowflex Power Rods can be used to adjust the resistance from as low as 5 lbs to up to 210 lbs. It features an integrated lat tower and a removable leg extension/curl attachment.

Bowflex Xceed home gym, $800 (reduced from $999)

Bowflex Blaze home gym: $899

Amazon

The Bowflex Blaze is one of Bowflex's most popular home gym systems. It currently has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. It features a folding bench, adjustable pulleys, a lat bar, a squat bar, hand-grip/ankle cuffs and a leg curl attachment.

Like the Bowflex Xceed, the Blazy home gym system offers up to 210 lbs of resistance. However, it is upgradable to 310 or 410 lbs if you need higher resistance.

Bowflex Blaze home gym, $899 (reduced from $1,099)

Related content from CBS Essentials: