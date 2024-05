Biden says U.S. won't supply Israel with weapons if it launches Rafah offensive President Biden said the U.S. will not supply Israel with weapons if it launched its planned military offensive in Gaza's southern city of Rafah. Last week, the U.S. paused a shipment of bombs to Israel over concerns about the impact some of the weapons could have in Gaza. CBS News' Ramy Inocencio and Nancy Cordes have more.