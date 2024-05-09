How to watch the New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes NHL Playoffs game tonight: Game 3 livestream options
The New York Rangers look to add another win to their record as they face the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 3 of the teams' NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs series. The Rangers currently lead the series 2-0. With a sweep in sight, tonight's is a pivotal game if the Hurricanes want to stay in the game.
Keep reading for how and when to watch this pivotal NHL Playoffs game.
How and when to watch the New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game 3
Game 3 of the New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs series will be played on May 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). The game will air on TNT and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.
How to watch the New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game 3 without cable
If your cable subscription doesn't carry TNT, or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch the playoffs. Below are the platforms on which you can watch today's NHL Playoffs game.
Sling TV: The most cost-effective way to stream the Rangers vs. Hurricanes game
If you don't have cable and you want to watch the today's game, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream playoff games is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch hockey in the postseason, you'll need a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier.
Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering $25 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $35 for the first month. You can cancel anytime.
Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:
- Sling TV is our top choice to stream the NHL Playoffs.
- There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, NBC and Fox (where available).
- You get access to NHL games airing on TNT and TBS, which Fubo doesn't carry.
- All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.
Watch the Rangers vs. Hurricanes game for free on Max
Max, formerly known as HBO Max, is known for streaming top-tier HBO content like "Succession" and "House of Dragon". Now, hockey fans can enjoy NHL Playoffs games on the streamer with the B/R sports add-on. You'll need a Max subscription to access B/R sports content like the NHL Playoffs and the NBA Playoffs. Some blackouts do apply.
A subscription to Max starts at $9.99 per month. The B/R sports add-on is currently free.
Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Rangers vs. Hurricanes game live for free
You can watch today's game with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, TBS, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 NHL Playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.
Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month after a three-day free trial.
2024 NHL Playoffs: Full schedule
The second round of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs is a best-of-seven series beginning on May 5, 2024.
Second round schedule
Below is the schedule for the second round of the 2024 NHL Playoffs. All times Eastern.
Eastern Conference
(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes
Game 1: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap
Game 2: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 (OT2) | Recap
Game 3: | Thursday, May 9 7 p.m. | at CAR | TV: TNT
Game 4: | Saturday, May 11, TBD | at CAR | TV: TNT
Game 5*: | Monday, May 13, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD
Game 6*: | Thursday, May 16, TBD | at CAR | TV: TBD
Game 7*: | Saturday, May 18, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD
(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins
Game 1: | Bruins 5, Panthers 1
Game 2: | Wednesday, May 8, 7:30 p.m. | at FLA | TV: ESPN
Game 3: | Friday, May 10 7 p.m. | at BOS | TV: TNT
Game 4: | Sunday, May 12, TBD | at BOS | TV: TBS
Game 5*: | Tuesday, May 14, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD
Game 6*: | Friday, May 17, TBD | at BOS | TV: TBD
Game 7*: | Sunday, May 19, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD
Bruins currently lead 1-0
Western Conference
(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche
Game 1: | Avalanche 4, Stars 3 | Recap
Game 2: | Thursday, May 9, 9:30 p.m. | at DAL | TV: TNT
Game 3: | Saturday, May 11 7 p.m. | at COL | TV: TNT
Game 4: | Monday, May 13, TBD | at COL | TV: ESPN
Game 5*: | Wednesday, May 15, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD
Game 6*: | Friday, May 17, TBD | at COL | TV: TBD
Game 7*: | Sunday, May 19, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD
(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers
Game 1: | Wednesday, May 8, 10 p.m. | at VAN | TV: ESPN
Game 2: | Friday, May 10, 10 p.m. | at VAN | TV: TNT
Game 3: | Sunday, May 12 7 p.m. | at EDM | TV: TBS
Game 4: | Tuesday, May 14, TBD | at EDM | TV: ESPN
Game 5*: | Thursday, May 16, TBD | at VAN | TV: TBD
Game 6*: | Saturday, May 18, TBD | at EDM | TV: TBD
Game 7*: | Monday, May 20, TBD | at VAN | TV: TBD
First round results
Below are the scores for the first round of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Eastern Conference
(1) New York Rangers vs. (WC2) Washington Capitals
Game 1: | Rangers 4, Capitals 1 | Recap
Game 2: | Rangers 4, Capitals 3 | Recap
Game 3: | Rangers 3, Capitals 1 | Recap
Game 4: | Rangers 4, Capitals 2 | Recap
(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) New York Islanders
Game 1: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 1 | Recap
Game 2: | Hurricanes 5, Islanders 3 | Recap
Game 3: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 2 | Recap
Game 4: | Islanders 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap
Game 5: | Hurricanes 6, Islanders 3 | Recap
(1) Florida Panthers vs. (WC1) Tampa Bay Lightning
Game 1: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 | Recap
Game 2: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 3: | Panthers 5, Lightning 3 | Recap
Game 4: | Lightning 6, Panthers 3 | Recap
Game 5: | Panthers 6, Lightning 1 | Recap
(2) Boston Bruins vs. (3) Toronto Maple Leafs
Game 1: | Bruins 5, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap
Game 2: | Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2 | Recap
Game 3: | Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2 | Recap
Game 4: | Bruins 3, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap
Game 5: | Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 6: | Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1| Recap
Game 7: | Bruins 2, Maple Leafs 1 (OT) | Recap
Western Conference
(1) Dallas Stars vs. (WC2) Vegas Golden Knights
Game 1: | Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 | Recap
Game 2: | Golden Knights 2, Stars 1 | Recap
Game 3: | Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 4: | Stars 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap
Game 5: | Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 | Recap
Game 6: | Golden Knights 2, Stars 0 | Recap
Game 7: | Stars 2, Golden Knights 1| Recap
(2) Winnipeg Jets vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche
Game 1: | Jets 7, Avalanche 6 | Recap
Game 2: | Avalanche 5, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 3: | Avalanche 6, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 4: | Avalanche 5, Jets 1 | Recap
Game 5: | Avalanche 6, Jets 3 | Recap
(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (WC1) Nashville Predators
Game 1: | Canucks 4, Predators 2 | Recap
Game 2: | Predators 4, Canucks 1 | Recap
Game 3: | Canucks 2, Predators 1 | Recap
Game 4: | Canucks 4, Predators 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 5: | Predators 2, Canucks 1 | Recap
Game 6: | Canucks 1, Predators 0 | Recap
(2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3) Los Angeles Kings
Game 1: | Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap
Game 2: | Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT) | Recap
Game 3: | Oilers 6, Kings 1 | Recap
Game 4: | Oilers 1, Kings 0 | Recap
Game 5: | Oilers 4, Kings 3 | Recap
When are the NHL Stanley Cup Finals?
The Stanley Cup Final is currently scheduled to begin on June 3, 2024. That date could change based on the duration of the Stanley Cup Conference finals.