Slain U.S. airman's girlfriend witnessed deadly shooting on FaceTime, attorney Ben Crump says

The girlfriend of a U.S. Air Force airman who was shot and killed by a Florida sheriff's deputy last week witnessed the shooting over FaceTime, an attorney for the airman's family and his mother said Thursday. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, and a state agency is investigating the shooting.

Senior Airman Roger Fortson, 23, was on FaceTime with his girlfriend when he heard knocking on his door, saw no one through the peephole and got his gun, attorney Ben Crump said during a news conference. The deputy entered Fortson's apartment, saw him with his gun and shot him, Crump said.

Fortson's mother Chantemekki Fortson told reporters her son's girlfriend was devastated from the shooting.

"She literally watched them walk over him as he was dying, taking his last breath," Fortson said.

Crump didn't identify the girlfriend but said she has an attorney.

"She was afraid that she just heard them and watch them kill her boyfriend," Crump told reporters.

This photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows Senior Airman Roger Fortson in a Dec. 24, 2019, photo.
This photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows Senior Airman Roger Fortson in a Dec. 24, 2019, photo. U.S. Air Force via AP

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in the Florida panhandle said in a statement the unidentified deputy was responding to a disturbance call and acted in self-defense.

"All of us at the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office are saddened about the fatal officer involved shooting over the weekend," Sheriff Eric Aden said in a statement.

