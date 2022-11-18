Black Friday 2022 live blog: Today's best Black Friday deals on top gifts this Christmas, toys, PS5 restocks, free money offers and more

Black Friday 2022 live blog: Today's best Black Friday deals on top gifts this Christmas, toys, PS5 restocks, free money offers and moreget the free app
Thanksgiving is a week away, but the holiday shopping season is already here. Amazon has officially launched its early Black Friday deals, offering discounts on iRobot Roomba robot vacuum bundles, Fitbit smartwatches, Beats earbuds and more.
That's just the beginning of the early Black Friday sales. Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is on as well, with limited quantity deals on the Apple Watch 8, big screen Samsung TVs, Microsoft Surface Pro laptops and more. Walmart's own early Black Friday sale features plenty of must-see deals, with new sale items added every Monday.
Plenty more retailers are holding early Black Friday sales, with big discounts on offer. So many deals, in fact, that your friends at CBS Essentials (that's us!) have launched this early Black Friday live blog to keep track of all the latest deals -- and the best deals -- this holiday season. Whether you're shopping for Christmas, Hanukkah or another occasion, we'll help you save money this year.
Bookmark this page and visit often to check out all our favorite early Black Friday deals you can shop right now.
The Google Nest Thermostat is a winter must-have -- and it's on sale now
The Google Nest thermostat is the bestselling programmable thermostat on Amazon. We found the device for as little as $90 on Amazon now during the site's Black Friday sale.
The Google Nest looks out for your energy bill and turns itself down when you're away. And like its sibling device, you can control it remotely via your phone or device of your choice. (And, yup, it works with either iOS or Android phones.) It's the perfect smart home gadget for staying warm and reducing your energy bill this winter.
Google Nest Thermostat, $90 (reduced from $130)

Get a $50 Applebees gift card for $40 at Amazon today
Today's hottest Amazon Black Friday deal is pretty much just free money: You can get a $50 Applebees gift card for just $40 today. And everyone loves free money, right?
Eat good in the neighborhood with this gift card deal. This $50 physical gift card is easy to use in restaurant yourself, or gift to friends and family for the holidays.
$50 Applebees gift card, $40 (reduced from $50)

This 4.8-star-rated LG TV is $650 off during Black Friday
The 65-inch LG OLED TV from the C1 series is discounted a whopping $650 during Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days.
Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently adjust luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each pixel functions independently, the TV offers elite image quality -- and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. This particular LG set measures just 1.8 inches thick. It features 4K upscaling, plus built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.
65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,650 (reduced from $2,300)

Walmart Black Friday deal: This $99 Ninja air fryer can cook two things at once
If you have company coming over for Thanksgiving, you'll want to pick up this Ninja air fryer: It has two baskets, so you can cook up two delicious items at the same time. It's just $99 at the Walmart Deals for Days early Black Friday sale.
Each 4-quart basket has its own temperature settings (up to 400ºF); its crisper plates are dishwasher-safe. You can also use the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 to roast, reheat and dehydrate.
Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 dual zone air fryer, $99

Walmart's next PS5 restock is happening next week
Walmart has announced three PlayStation 5 restocks during Black Friday week. The first PS restock happens on Monday, Nov. 21 at 12 p.m. EDT for Walmart+ members only. A second restock happens on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. EDT -- that one is available to all customers. And on Black Friday, Nov. 25, you can find the PlayStation 5 in stock at physical Walmart locations starting at 5 a.m. local time.
You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart.
- Playstation 5 Digital Edition God of War Ragnarok bundle, $459
- PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559
Your best shot at getting a PlayStation 5 next week will be during the Walmart+ member exclusive restock on Monday. In our experience, you'll have ample time to score a PS5 so long as you're at the Walmart website when the restock happens at noon. Taking advantage of this restock will require you to be a paid Walmart+ member -- you won't be able to take part in this PS5 drop if you're using the free trial.
In addition to PS5 restock access, Walmart+ members get free two-day shipping, same-day delivery from your local store (where available), discounts on gas and early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals. Walmart+ memberships cost $12.95 per month, or $98 per year; you can cancel anytime.
This adorable cookware set from The Pioneer Woman includes 19 kitchen essentials for just $60
Shop Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days, and equip your kitchen with some sweet new cookware for under $100.
The Pioneer Woman's Blooming Bouquet cookware set comes in three colors and features Ree Drummond's signature Fancy Flourish floral print.
It includes 19 kitchen essentials. When you shop this Walmart Black Friday deal, you'll get a 2.5-quart saucepan, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven, a skillet, a mini skillet and a cast iron skillet, an Acacia wood spoon, an Acacia wood turner, a 4-piece melamine measuring cups set, a 4-piece melamine measuring spoons set and a 12" x 8" ceramic baker with a lid.
The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet aluminum non-stick cookware set, $60

Get a self-emptying iRobot Roomba for $288 during Walmart's Black Friday sale
The iRobot Roomba i1+ is majorly discounted during Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days.
This smart robot vacuum uses floor-tracking sensors to clean in neat rows. The home gadget's multi-surface rubber brushes auto-adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. This robot vac also empties on its own. The iRobot Roomba i1+ comes with an iRobot Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.
Connect your iRobot Roomba to Wi-Fi to control it remotely via the iRobot app.
"I absolutely love my iRobot," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "This is literally life changing. I have a dog that sheds A LOT. I used to have to vacuum everyday to keep up with all my dogs hair on the floor. Now I just run my iRobot everyday and it saves me so much time and energy. This vacuum is so easy to use. You literally press one button on the machine to turn it on or you can use the app on your phone. It navigates around your house on its own and maps your floors so that it remembers where to clean the next time. The vacuum goes to the tower and empties itself when it's full and it also charges on its own at the base."
The robot vac is $242 off during Walmart's Black Friday sale.
iRobot Roomba i1+, $288 (regularly $530)

Amazon deal alert: Score major savings on Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablets
Looking to save on the perfect holiday gift for your kids this year? Check out this unbeatable deal on the new Amazon Fire 8 Kids and Amazon Fire 8 Kids Pro tablets.
The new Fire HD 8 Kids is built for kids ages 3-7. The tablet comes in a durable kid-proof case and has a two-year warranty. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands ad-free books, games, videos and apps suitable for children. The tablet includes parental controls to limit screen time and set content restrictions.
The Fire HD 8 Kids is on sale now for 47% off on Amazon The tablet is offered in 32GB or 64GB storage options with a blue or purple kid-proof case.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (32 GB), $80 (reduced from $150)
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is designed for school-aged kids. It comes bundled with a kid-friendly case, a two-year worry-free guarantee and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. The Kids Pro tablet also has access to a digital store where parents can buy and download additional content, including popular games like Roblox and Minecraft.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (32 GB), $80 (reduced from $150)

The Apple iPad Air 5 is $40 off during Walmart Deals for Days
Walmart is rolling back the price of the Apple iPad Air 5 for Black Friday.
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.
Choose from five colors.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)

Save 30% on Anthropologie's Holiday in the City dessertware
Looking for fun new plates and mugs to celebrate the season? We love Anthropologie's Holiday in the City collection. It's currently 30% off at Anthropologie right now -- you'll see the discount taken once you add the item(s) to your cart.
There are five cities featured in the Anthropologie Holiday in the City collection, each decked out in its Christmas best: New York, San Francisco, London, Paris and Amsterdam. Mugs are available for $11.20 each after discount, while 8.25-inch dessert plates are $12.60 each.
Anthropologie Holiday in the City mugs, $11.20 each (reduced from $16)
Anthropologie Holiday in the City plates, $12.60 each (reduced from $18)
This 20-piece bake and prep set from The Pioneer Woman is only $20 right now
It's not every day you find 20 kitchen essentials for $1 each. But that's what The Pioneer Woman is offering at Walmart for Black Friday right now.
This bake and prep set comes with a baker, a melamine batter bowl, a four-piece melamine measuring spoons set, a four-piece melamine measuring cups set, four pinch bowls, a whisk, a grater, a spatula and a silicone pastry brush -- all for only $20.
The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet 20-piece bake and prep set, $20

The Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for Black Friday at Walmart: Save $50
The newest Apple Watch just came out a couple months ago, but it's currently $50 off at Walmart during the retailer's early Black Friday sale. It's the best deal we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 8 all year.
The waterproof Apple Watch Series 8 tracks your activity and your vitals -- it takes ECGs, warns against irregular heart rhythms, measures blood oxygen levels, provides ovulation estimates and can warn others when a serious fall or car accident is detected. It comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+.
Apple Watch Series 8, $349 (reduced from $399)

Today's most popular toy at Walmart: Ultimate Easy-Bake Oven
Here's a bit of nostalgia to put under the Christmas tree this year: Today's most popular toy at Walmart is the Ultimate Easy-Bake Oven.
This classic toy lets kids create their own baked treats using simple mixes (sold separately). The Ultimate Easy-Bake Oven is a Walmart exclusive. Ages 8 and up.
For more of the most popular toys of the season, take a look at Walmart's Top Toy 2022 list.
Walmart Deals for Days: Score a Samsung soundbar for only $99
This Samsung soundbar is the perfect audio upgrade for your home this holiday season. It takes movies, television, games and music to the next level with startling sound quality. The best part is that it's only $99 right now at Walmart.
Enjoy 3D virtual surround sound and a built-in center speaker that delivers enhanced dialogue so you never miss a word with this Samsung soundbar. The included subwoofer offers powerful bass. This soundbar is easily connected to your TV via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or HDMI. You can combine it with other Samsung speakers to create a complete surround sound system.
Gymshark's Black Friday sale starts today and everything on the site is at least 20% off
Looking to add some workout outfits, joggers and hoodies under the Christmas tree? Gymshark's Black Friday sale starts today, with up to 60% off everything on the site. The minimum discount is 20%, and we haven't been able to spot any exclusions, so stock up today while you can.
Save $100 on the Apple iPad Mini
Apple iPads are always a most-wanted holiday gift. If someone on your list is asking for an iPad Mini this year, you'll want to head over to Amazon and grab this best-selling tablet while it's on sale for $100 off.
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
Today's most popular Walmart Black Friday deal: Get a 40" Roku TV for $98
Today's most popular Walmart Black Friday deal with CBS Essentials readers (that's you!) is this 40-inch television with the Roku operating system built in.
Add a new television to a guest room or a child's room with this 40-inch Roku smart TV by Onn. Accessing your favorite streaming services is a snap on this 1080p TV.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for Black Friday
Don't buy the new second generation Apple AirPods Pro through Apple -- Walmart and Amazon have the best price right now. You can get the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $230, a savings of $20. That's a great price for these 4.7-star-rated earbuds.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
Save $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 laptop
Samsung's Black Friday sale is heating up. Right now, you can save $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360.
Give them the power and features of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 combined with the convenience of a tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 has a 360-degree hinge that flips the device between laptop mode and tablet mode. It also has a AMOLED touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor and Samsung's longest-lasting battery.
15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 laptop (8GB RAM, 512GB), $950 (reduced from $1,450)

Melissa and Doug learning toys are more than half off at Amazon's Black Friday sale
Stock up on toys for Christmas with this Amazon Black Friday deal: Melissa and Doug learning toys are seriously discounted at Amazon now.
Here are just a few of the top-rated Melissa and Doug toys discounted for Black Friday at Amazon:
- Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet play set (24 pc.), $21 (reduced from $38)
- Melissa & Doug Safari Buddies hand puppets (set of 6), $17 (reduced from $38)
- Melissa & Doug Paw Patrol wooden ABC block truck, $19 (reduced from $33)
- Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Flash Firefly Bug flashlight, $8 (reduced from $11)
- Melissa & Doug magnetic human body anatomy play set, $13 (reduced from $16)
You can also tap the button below to see all the Melissa and Doug toys on sale at Amazon today.

Get a "Stranger Things" Google Chromecast bundle for just $29 at Walmart
Here's a Black Friday streaming deal fans of "Stranger Things" won't want to miss -- Walmart is offering the Google Chromecast bundled with a "Stranger Things" Funko Pop! figure of Eleven for just $29.
Google Chromecast supports streaming in 4K resolution and features a voice remote.
Google Chromecast "Stranger Things" bundle, $29 (a $62 value)
Apple MacBook Pro Black Friday deal: Save $500 at Amazon now
If you're in the market for a new Apple MacBook Pro, now's the time to act -- Amazon has big Black Friday savings on MacBook Pro laptops right now.
A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (three pounds) 14-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a Retina display that's brighter than the MacBook Air.
14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,600 (regularly $1,999)
14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 chip, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $2,000 (regularly $2,499)

Amazon's new premium 4K smart TV is on sale for Black Friday
This Amazon Fire Omni QLED smart TV was just released last month, but Amazon already has it on sale for $200 off as an early Black Friday deal.
The Amazon Fire Omni TV features a QLED display with Dolby Vision IQ. It has an adaptive brightness feature to adjust the picture based on the lighting in the room. Plus, it doubles as an Echo with Amazon Alexa built in. Like the super trendy Samsung "The Frame" TV, these TVs act as a piece of wall art when not in use.
65" Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV, $600 (reduced from $800)

Our readers are going crazy for this $50 Walmart air fryer deal
Add a new digital air fryer to your kitchen arsenal ahead of Thanksgiving with this Walmart Black Friday deal: The 4.6-star-rated Gourmia air fryer toaster oven is half price. It's a CBS Essentials Black Friday bestseller.
This digital air fryer has 19 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen and a preheat option. It's large enough to prepare a full 12-inch pizza or toast up to six slices of bread at a time.
Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors, $50 (reduced from $99)
Get an outdoor patio heater for less than $100 ahead of Black Friday
You'll be hard pressed to find a better Black Friday patio heater deal than this one.
Spend more time outdoors this fall and winter with a propane patio heater. This 48,000 BTU model by Mainstays features an anti-tilt safety device. Rated 4.3 stars.
Flash toy deal: Squishmallows are up to 53% off at Amazon today
Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys of the holiday season for little kids. Put even more cuddly goodness under the Christmas tree this year with this Amazon deal: The retailer has Squishmallows for up to 53% off today, with prices starting at just $7.49.
Tap the button below to see all the sale-priced Squishmallows on Amazon.
Gift alert: Save $60 on Embark dog DNA tests at Chewy's Black Friday sale
Attention pet owners (and those shopping for pet owners): Chewy's Black Friday sale is on now. You can save up to 40% on toys for cats and dogs, up to 40% on pet apparel, up to 40% on pet tech, and up to 30% on pet beds, crates and cat trees.
One featured Chewy Black Friday deal worth checking out: You can save $60 on an Embark dog home DNA test.
Learn more about your furriest of friends! The Embark dog DNA test screens for 350 dog breeds and tests for more than 215 genetic health risks (such as glaucoma and degenerative myelopathy). You can even find and connect with your pet's relatives. Results are sent in two to four weeks. Rated 4.5 stars.
Embark Dog DNA Test, $139 (reduced from $199)

This Walmart Black Friday deal on the Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum is absolutely bonkers
Walmart has an absolutely crazy Black Friday deal on the Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum. Originally priced at $1,299, you can get this 4.5-star-rated Samsung robot vacuum for $249 at Walmart.
This is an absolutely unbeatable deal on an excellent robot vacuum. It uses LiDAR to create room maps; you can use the accompanying app to create no-go zones for the vacuum to avoid. The Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum is smart enough to identify what floor type it's on so it can adjust its suction accordingly.
Amazon has Black Friday deals on gaming chairs
Here's a Black Friday find for those looking for a new gaming chair or office chair. The Respawn 110 has that sleek gaming chair shape with ergonomic support in neutral grey color that won't distract on Zoom calls.
Amazon has a Black Friday deal on a 4.3-star-rated gaming chair worth checking out. The height-adjustable Respawn 110 gaming chair reclines up to 135 degrees and supports up to 275 pounds.
Samsung Galaxy Live Buds are marked down to the lowest price we've seen this year
Samsung Galaxy Live Buds are marked down as part of Walmart's Deals for Days sale. We've seen these popular earbuds on sale for around $99 at other early Black Friday sales, but right now you can get them for the lowest price of the year at only $69.
The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we've seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.
Save up to $1,000 on Samsung 'The Frame', our bestselling TV of 2022
Right now you can get a killer Black Friday deal on Samsung 'The Frame', CBS Essentials' bestselling 4K TV of 2022. The television is designed to blend into your living room, functioning as a piece of art when you're not using it to watch your favorite shows.
Samsung 'The Frame' is rated 4.7 stars at Best Buy.
Black Friday sale: Save 40% on 7 For All Mankind jeans
Go high fashion this holiday with a new pair of designer jeans from 7 For All Mankind. The company is offering 40% off select bestsellers with code SHOPEARLY. Plus, you can get an extra 25% off sale styles.
Wayfair Black Friday deal: Save big on a KitchenAid semi-automatic espresso machine
Wayfair is having its own Black Friday sale today, with deals on all sorts of great kitchen appliances. One of our favorite Wayfair Black Friday deals for aesthetic-minded kitchens: You can save $120 on a gorgeous metal KitchenAid semi-automatic espresso machine.
This quality, sleek espresso machine from KitchenAid heats water to the perfect temperature in just 40 seconds, so you can quickly make lattes, cappuccinos and more cafe drinks at home.
"I LOVE this little red machine," raves one Wayfair reviewer.
KitchenAid semi-automatic espresso machine, $330 (reduced from $450)

Save an extra 20% on bulk household essentials at Amazon
Don't have access to Costco, Sam's Club or BJ's Wholesale Club? No worries -- it's easy to stock up on essentials at Amazon. Thanks to the Amazon Stock Up and Save sale, Amazon Prime members can save an extra 20% when you buy $50 worth of household goods at Amazon. Now's the perfect time to stock up on bulk-sized paper towels, kitchen bags, pet training pads and so much more for the coming holidays.
Tap the button below to shop Amazon's Stock up and Save sale.
How to get a PlayStation 5 in time for Christmas
Last year, it was all but impossible to find a PS5 in your local big box store. It's a bit easier in 2022, but your best bet for scoring a PlayStation 5 console is still going to be online.
To get a PS5 at Amazon, you don't need to be online at a specific time or frantically smash the refresh button on your browser. Instead, Amazon has an invitation-based system -- you click a button to tell Amazon you're interested in buying a PS5 when it's available, and the company will email you when it finally is. (Your new PS5 will be reserved for a short time.)
If you're trying to maximize your odds of getting a PlayStation 5 console, we recommend keeping an eye out for a PS5 gaming bundle. Your odds of getting a PS5 increase with each invitation you request, so why not go through and request an invite for them all? You won't be charged for a PlayStation 5 console until you actually buy one.
PlayStation 5 console bundled with Horizon Forbidden West, $550
PlayStation 5 console bundled with God of War: Ragnarok, $560
Walmart's best computer deal of the day: Get an HP touchscreen Chromebook for $179
There are a ton of great Black Friday deals at Walmart's Deals for Days sale. One of the best computer deals is this: A touchscreen HP Chromebook for under $200.
This lightweight 2-in-1 device features a 14-inch HD touchscreen display. The touchscreen can be used on its own as a tablet, but the device also operates as a Chromebook with a keyboard. It features dual speakers for audio and is compatible with Google voice assistant. Rated 4.1 stars.
14" HP Touch Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage), $179 (reduced from $299)

Our bestselling Roomba vacuum just got cheaper yet
Amazon is offering an early Black Friday deal right now on a range of iRobot Roomba robot vacuum models. One of our favorite deals is the one being offered on the top-rated iRobot Roomba j7+, our pick for the best robot vacuum for avoiding dog poop.
It makes a great Christmas or Hanukkah gift, or a great gift to yourself -- who wouldn't want clean floors for when all the holiday guests arrive?
The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.
The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.
When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.
iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $579 (reduced from $800)
The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)
iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $411 (reduced from $600)

Stock up on Yankee Candles at Walmart: They're half price this week
Walmart has the scents of the season on sale. You can pick up a Yankee Candle in balsam and cedar, Christmas cookie, cranberry chutney and more scents for $10 each during Walmart Deals for Days.
Each 22-ounce candle burns for 110-150 hours. Yankee Candles make great gifts for unexpected company.
Yankee Candle holiday scents, $10 (reduced from $19)
Save more than $100 on Beats headphones at Amazon
The on-ear Beats Solo3 are a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.
The best part? Right now, you can get a pair of Beats Solo3 for $99 -- less than half its regular price.
Beats Solo3, $99 (reduced from $200)

Top-rated STEM gift: National Geographic learning toys are on sale at Amazon today
Looking for a gift that encourages learning in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields? Amazon has deals right now on National Geographic science kits, including a National Geographic rocket launcher for kids, a chemistry set and this Earth science kit that's $5 off.
The National Geographic Earth science kit allows kids to build their own volcano, grow crystals and perform a geological dig. There are 15 experiments in total. For ages 8 and up.
National Geographic Earth Science Kit, $25 (reduced from $30)
Walmart has all new Black Friday deals today, and they're pretty [fire emoji]
Walmart refreshes its Black Friday deals every Monday at noon, which means a whole new slate of bargains just went live for Walmart+ members. (These deals will be available to everyone at 7 p.m. EDT / 4 p.m. PDT.)
Here are my picks for the best Walmart Black Friday deals this week:
- The No. 1 best deal at Walmart now: Apple Watch 8, $349 (reduced from $399)
- This week's best TV deal: 55" LG 4K smart TV, $298
- Best budget Windows laptop deal: 15.6" HP Intel Core i3 laptop with 8GB RAM, $249
- Save on a 1,500-piece Lego brick set: Lego Classics Bricks and Animals, $25
- Save more than 50% on Roku: Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80)
- I've never seen Samsung earbuds this cheap: Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $69 (reduced from $149)

Apple TV 4K is on sale for $100 (save $79)
If you're reading this on an iPhone, iPad or MacBook right now, you might want to consider taking advantage of this early Black Friday deal on Apple's 4K streaming box.
Apple devotees should definitely consider streaming all their favorite shows on an Apple TV 4K. The device is equipped with Dolby Vision, a new-and-improved Siri-enabled remote and SharePlay, which enables you to enjoy the next NFL game or new movie you want to watch with a group of pals. After you're done watching, you can also take advantage of Apple Arcade gaming.
Black Friday fitness deal: Tempo Smart gym is hugely discounted at Best Buy right now
The Tempo smart gym is like a Peloton, but for weight lifters. It's deeply discounted at Best Buy now, ahead of Black Friday.
The Tempo smart gym with expanded accessory pack is $950 off at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday.
It includes the free-standing Tempo Studio with a 42-inch HD touchscreen display, plus a 25-pound stainless steel and chrome Olympic-grade barbell, two extra collars, a wireless heart rate monitor and charger and a high-density recovery roller.
Tempo smart gym starter and expanded accessory pack, $1,800 (regularly $2,750)
Walmart restock alert: Xbox Series X console is still in stock at Walmart ... for now
The Xbox Series X console was one of the hardest-to-find gifts of Christmas 2021. This year, it's a little bit easier to find. (For now, anyway.)
If you've been struggling to find the Xbox Series X console in stock, you're in luck. Walmart has quantities of the Xbox Series X available to purchase right now. But act quick -- this must-have console likely won't stay in stock for long.
The bestselling Space NK beauty Advent calendar is 20% off, so get it before it sells out
The Space NK beauty Advent calendar is one of the best beauty calendars of 2022 -- it's chock full of goodies from crave-worthy brands. It's on sale for 20% off right now, so grab it while you can.
One of the most-wanted Advent calendars of the season, the Space NK Beauty Advent calendar features $1,002 worth of beauty products from top brands: La Mer, Olaplex, Rose Inc, Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant and Charlotte Tilbury, to name a few.
Space NK Beauty Advent calendar, $224 (reduced from $280)

Celebrate the holidays with this limited Christmas edition Super Mario Advent calendar
December is just a short time away, which means it's time to start thinking about Advent calendars. The 2022 Super Mario Advent calendar is one of our favorites. But don't look for it in stores -- this 4.8-star-rated Advent calendar is an Amazon exclusive.
Perfect for a Nintendo fan, the 2022 Super Mario Advent calendar features a 2.5-inch scale figure or accessory every day for 24 days. Daily surprises include Ice Luigi, Light Blue Yoshi, Santa Mario, Snowman Mario and more. This limited edition Advent calendar is an Amazon exclusive.
Super Mario Advent calendar 2022, $50

Hurry! PlayStation 5 is in stock at Walmart now
If you're looking to grab a PlayStation 5 console for the holidays, head to Walmart now. The retailer has quantities of the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle available for a very limited time.
Space NK is having a rare sale on its crave-worthy beauty Advent calendar today
Beauty deal alert: One of the most popular beauty Advent calendars of the 2022 holiday season is on sale for 20% off.
The Space NK Beauty Advent calendar features $1,002 worth of beauty products from top brands: La Mer, Olaplex, Rose Inc, Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant and Charlotte Tilbury, to name a few.
It's on sale for 20% off right now, so grab it while you can. (You'll see the reduced price at checkout.)
Space NK Beauty Advent calendar, $224 (reduced from $280)

Kim Kardashian's Skims just launched its holiday collection
Skims, the shapewear and loungewear brand created by Kim Kardashian, just launched its new holiday collections with the help of Skai Jackson, Landon Barker, Suede Brooks and Larray. The collections include robes, shapewear, loungewear and more.
Skims' newly-unveiled Holiday Gift Shop includes over 30 new styles and 15 limited-edition collections that are perfect for gifting this holiday season. The collections include a mix of new items and reinvented favorites in new holiday colors.
Save $50 on Alo Yoga's 2022 beauty Advent calendar
Looking for a fun Advent calendar to celebrate the holidays? Alo Yoga's 2022 Advent calendar, jam-packed with all sorts of great beauty products, is on sale now.
There are 24 fun surprises in the limited edition Alo Yoga 2022 Advent calendar. Want a sneak peek at the goodies? Each daily drawer contains everything from lip balms to hair clips, including Alo Yoga's Mega-C body wash, Shine shampoo, SPF 20 face moisturizer, a 1 year Alo Moves Subscription and a $25 Alo gift card. All products are vegan and cruelty free.
Alo Yoga Advent calendar, $200 (reduced from $250)

Early Black Friday deal: Get an RGB Razer gaming keyboard for less than half price
Whether you're a gamer yourself or looking for a great holiday gift for a gamer in your life, you'll want to check out the Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard. Amazon is currently offering a major discount on this 4.7-star-rated gaming keyboard.
The Razer Huntsman Elite features an ergonomic and durable design. The keyboard's RGB lighting syncs with games and compatible gaming gear (think gaming speakers) for a customized light show. It also includes fully programmable macro functionality.
Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard, $95 (reduced from $200)

This AncestryDNA membership bundle is $50 off right now
Discover your roots this holiday season.
This on-sale AncestryDNA bundles includes a DNA testing kit and a three-month Ancestry.com All Access membership. Explore your origins and ethnicity, connect with DNA matches around the world and access everything Ancestry.com has to offer, including marriage, census, military records and more.
AncestryDNA Traits + All Access membership, $149 (regularly $200)
Save $50 on a 4.7-star-rated sous vide cooker in time for Thanksgiving
If you've never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well -- you're missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.
Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $99 (reduced from $149)

Best Buy's deal of the day: Get a Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha QLED laptop for $500
Best Buy has a truly fantastic deal on a touchscreen Samsung 2-in-1 laptop today: You'll save $350 on the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha. But hurry, this Best Buy deal is only good through midnight tonight.
The slim Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha laptop features a 13.3-inch QLED touchscreen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. Its super-fast charging battery lasts 17 hours on a single charge. Rated 4.6 stars at Best Buy.
13.3" Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha QLED laptop, $500 (reduced from $850)

Get your Christmas decorations now at Amazon and save over 50%
Don't wait until after Thanksgiving to pick up new Christmas decorations. Buy now, and you'll save big at Amazon.
Take advantage of the following deals on National Tree Company artificial wreaths, centerpieces and Christmas trees. All are rated 4 stars or higher, and all are discounted at Amazon now ahead of Black Friday.
- 24" Pre-lit Christmas wreath, $32 (reduced from $50)
- 30" Pre-lit Christmas wreath, $47 (reduced from $60)
- Artificial Christmas centerpiece with 3 candle holders, $36 (reduced from $42)
- 7' Dunhill Fir artificial Christmas tree, $129 (reduced from $310)
- 7.5' 'Feel Real' artificial Christmas tree, $240 (reduced from $470)
Trying to score a PS5 for Christmas? Here's how to do it today
Last year, it was all but impossible to find a PS5 in your local big box store. It's a bit easier in 2022, but your best bet for scoring a PlayStation 5 console is still going to be online.
To get a PS5 at Amazon, you don't need to be online at a specific time or frantically smash the refresh button on your browser. Instead, Amazon has an invitation-based system -- you click a button to tell Amazon you're interested in buying a PS5 when it's available, and the company will email you when it finally is. (Your new PS5 will be reserved for a short time.)
If you're trying to maximize your odds of getting a PlayStation 5 console, we recommend keeping an eye out for a PS5 gaming bundle. Your odds of getting a PS5 increase with each invitation you request, so why not go through and request an invite for them all? You won't be charged for a PlayStation 5 console until you actually buy one.
PlayStation 5 console bundled with Horizon Forbidden West, $550
PlayStation 5 console bundled with God of War: Ragnarok, $560
CBS Essentials Staff-loved Great Jones cookware is $240 off ahead of Black Friday
Great Jones makes modern kitchen pieces that last. The female-founded brand boasts a wide variety of cookware and bakeware, plus mixing bowls, kettles and more.
This must-have cookware set has everything you need to cook a holiday feast, make a cozy Sunday night dinner or throw together a casual weeknight meal. The set includes: an 8-quart stock pot, a deep sauté pan, a 3-quart sauce pan, a non-stick frying pan made with a non-toxic ceramic coating, two stainless-steel lids and a gorgeous 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron dutch oven that comes in seven colors.
Great Jones cookware makes a low-risk gift, too. The company offers a 60-day trial and free returns on its products.
This cookware set is $240 off ahead of Black Friday.
Great Jones Family Style cookware set (5 pc.), $375 (regularly $615)

Get 50% off this top-rated gaming headset ahead of Black Friday
PC and console gamers will want to check out this early Black Friday deal on the Razer Nari Essential wireless gaming headset. Amazon has the top-rated headset listed for 50% off now.
The Razer Nari is a lightweight adjustable gaming headset with 16 hours of battery life. It features THX spatial audio for a more immersive experience. The headset offers noise cancellation so that wearers can fully focus on the game.
Razer Nari Essential wireless gaming headset, $50 (reduced from $100)

Oprah's favorite portable projector is $200 off at Walmart's early Black Friday sale
This portable projector was recently named one of Oprah's favorite things. Now you can get it for $200 off during Walmart's early Black Friday sale.
A gift for the whole family, this Samsung projector brings movie night to any room. "Point this smart projector onto any wall to turn it into a big screen. You can use your favorite streaming apps from it, and it's got powerful speakers, just like a movie theater," says Oprah.
Samsung The Freestyle projector, $600 (reduced from $800)

Snag a new Fitbit Versa 2 for under $100 at Walmart's Deals for Days sale today
Looking for a gift for the runner or fitness-enthusiast in your life? The popular Fitbit Versa 2 fitness tracker is on sale now at Walmart during the retailer's Deals for Days sales event.
The Fitbit Versa 2 has a built-in GPS that can be used to track the pace, distance and route of your runs, hikes, or biking outings. The tracker offers heart-rate monitoring, stress data and sleep tracking. Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistant support is built in. It also offers an impressive six-day battery life.
Fitbit Versa 2, $99 (reduced from $150)

Today's top tablet deal: Get a Lenovo Tab M8 for $79
If you're looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. As part of Walmart's Deals for Days sale, it's on sale for $79.
The Lenovo M8 tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that's great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.
Lenovo Tab M8, $79 (reduced from $119)

Starbucks peppermint mocha K-Cup coffee pods are on sale ahead of Black Friday
Add some holiday cheer to your morning cup of Joe with Starbucks peppermint mocha K-Cups. The coffee retailer's seasonal favorite features a medium roast and a sweet cocoa and peppermint flavor.
This six-pack of K-Cups includes 10 coffee pods per box. It's currently on sale for $13 off ahead of Black Friday.
Starbucks peppermint mocha K-Cup coffee pods, $43 (regularly $56)

Second generation Apple AirPods Pro are on sale now at Amazon for their best price yet
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are still a fairly new release, but Amazon already has them on sale now. These earbuds are one of the most-wanted holiday gifts of the year -- so you might want to grab a pair for a friend or family member while they're on sale now.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $234 (reduced from $249)

Looking for a spare TV? This top-rated 55" Roku TV is less than $200 for Black Friday
Looking for the best budget TV deal this holiday season? Check out the 55" TCL 4-Series Roku 4K TV, on sale at Walmart for less than $200 right now. It's got the Roku interface built-in, so streaming all your favorite shows is a snap.
I bought this television myself when it was nearly $100 more expensive, and I don't regret it for a moment.
55" TCL 4-Series Roku TV with 4K resolution: $188
Fans of the super-simple Roku platform will enjoy this TCL smart TV with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 4-Series model is stunning for the price. Rated 4.3 stars at Walmart.
55" TCL 4-Series Roku TV with 4K resolution, $188 (reduced from $298)

Walmart Black Friday toy deal: Get the Rainbow High Exclusive with 5 Jr. High fashion doll favorites for $70
Looking for the perfect Christmas or Hanukkah gift for your little? Try Walmart. Walmart's early Black Friday sale, Deals for Days, includes deep discounts on toys such as Rainbow High dolls. Discover what your favorite Rainbow High characters looked like in junior high with an exclusive play set.
This on-sale doll set includes the middle school-versions of Ruby Anderson, Sunny Madison, Jade Hunter, Skyler Bradshaw and Violet Willow.
Save $20 on this Rainbow High pack right now.
Rainbow High Exclusive with 5 Jr. High fashion doll favorites, $70 (regularly $90)
Walmart Black Friday deal: Get the 4.8-star-rated Shark EZ robot vacuum with a cleaning base for $258 today
You can really clean up at Walmart's early Black Friday sale today -- literally -- with this Shark EZ robot vacuum deal. This 4.8-star-rated cleaning appliance is just $258 -- the lowest price we've seen for a robot vacuum that comes with a cleaning base.
This Shark robot vacuum can be controlled via an app or voice control to clean carpets and hard floors. After each cleaning session, the device automatically empties itself into its bagless self-empty base, so you won't have to empty it time and time again.
Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum, $288 (regularly $449)

Get this Garmin fitness tracker clearance deal at Best Buy while you still can
If you're shopping around for a great deal on a smartwatch this holiday season, you should know that Best Buy has some great early Black Friday deals on Garmin devices. The Garmin Forerunner 735XT, a top-rated GPS smartwatch for runners, is on clearance now for just $120.
The water-resistant Garmin Forerunner 735XT smartwatch, though an older model, is a great budget choice for those who enjoy running, cycling and swimming. The smartwatch features GPS, a heart monitor and advanced metrics for runners (ground contact time, stride length, vertical ratio and more). Rated 4.7 stars at Best Buy.
Garmin Forerunner 735XT smartwatch, $120 (reduced from $200)

Early Black Friday doorbuster: Get gorgeous new DKNY luggage for 65% off at Macy's today
Planning a big trip to see family this Christmas or Hanukkah? You'll need luggage. Fortunately, department store Macy's is offering a fantastic deal on DKNY luggage right now as an early Black Friday deal. You'll save 65% when you mix and match.
Build your own high-fashion luggage set from DKNY with this early Black Friday deal at Macy's. All the following pieces are available on sale:
- DKNY Rapture 28" Hardside Spinner Suitcase, $148 (reduced from $425)
- DKNY Rapture 24" Hardside Spinner Suitcase, $122 (reduced frrom $350)
- DKNY Rapture 20" Hardside Carry-On Spinner Suitcase for $105 (reduced from $300)
- DKNY Rapture Weekender Boarding Bag for $105 (reduced from $300)
- DKNY Rapture Backpack, $96 (reduced from $275)
DKNY Rapture luggage is available in wine, primrose and ash colors.
Walmart's early Black Friday sale starts today at noon. Here are the best deals
Attention Walmart shoppers -- the company's early Black Friday shopping event is mere hours away. Starting at 12 p.m. EST on Nov. 7, you can score huge deals on tech, toys, apparel, home goods and more. (Paid Walmart+ members can start shopping the sale now.)
Here are some of the best deals at Walmart's early Black Friday sale:
- 11.6" HP Chromebook (4GB RAM, 32GB storage), $79
- 8" Lenovo Tab M8 tablet (3GB RAM, 32GB storage), $79
- Keurig K-Express Essentials single serve coffee maker, $35
- 55" TCL 4 Series Roku 4K TV, $188
- Apple AirPods Pro earbuds (1st generation), $159
- JBL Flip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker, $59
- Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with self-empty base, $258
- Gourmia digital air fryer (6 quart), $38
- Shark Pet cordless stick vacuum, $144
- Pokemon Cards: Darkrai V Star premium collection, $20
You can preview all the deals at Walmart's early Black Friday sale by tapping the button below.
Blast the sounds of the season with this JBL Bluetooth speaker deal at Amazon
Take the party where ever you go with the JBL Charge 3 portable Bluetooth speaker. It's currently on sale for $20 off at Amazon as part of the company's early Black Friday sale.
Connect up to three phones or other devices to the JBL Charge 3 simultaneously and enjoy up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge. You can also connect multiple JBL Charge 3 devices for even larger sound.
The IPX7 waterproof speaker is rated 4.8 stars on Amazon.
Get Christmas started right with these gorgeous Mr. Christmas nostalgic Christmas trees, now on deep discount at Amazon
There are only 50 days until Christmas. It's time to think about decorating.
Mr. Christmas makes some of the best holiday decorations around -- we're in love with their smart Christmas tree. You can take advantage of a rare pre-Christmas sale on some gorgeous holiday decorations, including this 18" Nostalgic Christmas tree. You can buy one direct from Mr. Christmas for $140... or buy one today on Amazon for just $59.
This classically inspired Christmas decoration features LED lights and a two-tone green finish. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.
18" Mr. Christmas Nostalgic Christmas tree, $59 (reduced from $95)
Get fit for the holidays with this early Black Friday deal on Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbells
There are a number of great early Black Friday fitness deals happening at Best Buy right now: You can get a Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $800 (save $200), and a Bowflex VeloCore Bike with a 22-inch console for $1,700 (save $500). But for keeping fit this holiday, we especially love the deal on these space-saving Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbells. They're rated 4.8 stars at Best Buy, and right now, you can get them for $80 off.
Each dumbbell in this Bowflex SelectTech set can be adjusted from 5 pounds up to 52.5 pounds in 2.5 pound increments, all with the turn of a dial. This one set can replace an entire (heavy!) set of thirty standard dumbbells.
Says one Best Buy reviewer: "Quality product, packaged well and easy to assemble and operate. Just follow the directions thoroughly. I highly recommend the stand designed for these."
Right now at Best Buy, you can get just the adjustable dumbbells for $350 (save $80), or get a dumbbell package that includes a stand with media rack for $480 (save $130).
Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbells, $350 (reduced from $430)
Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells with stand, $480 (reduced from $610)
Why wait until Black Friday? You can save more than 50% on Amazon Fire HD tablets right now
Now's a great time to be shopping for a new tablet: Amazon has slashed prices on its Fire HD tablet line, well before Black Friday. You can pick up a new Fire 7 tablet for yourself for less than $50, or a new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet to put under the tree at Christmas, and you'll save up to 50% while doing it.
This full-featured tablet, designed for kids ages 3-7, includes a full 1080p HD display, dual cameras, a kid-proof case and robust parental controls. The Fire HD 10 Kids tablet also comes with a free year of Amazon Kids+, a digital subscription that grants access to age-appropriate books, games, videos and apps.
The most popular toy of Christmas 2022 is back in stock at Amazon. And it's on sale, too
UPDATE (11/5): This toy is again sold out at Amazon and Walmart. You can use the buttons below to check stock now.
Little Live Pets Mama Surprise is the No. 1 bestselling toy among CBS Essentials readers this year. What makes it so popular? When you care for the cute guinea pig toy, it gives birth to three babies. The included hutch can be reloaded, so kids can repeat the unique toy experience as often as they'd like.
The toy is so popular, in fact, that it's been sold out at Amazon recently. But we just spotted a restock of this most wanted holiday gift for girls of 2022 -- plus a $15 off coupon deal at Amazon that's not to be missed. Buy this toy now, while you still can.
Surprise! This Little Live Pets Mama Surprise guinea pig gives birth to three babies. Feed and brush mama until her heart starts to glow. Then place her in her hutch, and she will have a baby that comes with a special care package. Repeat the process and she will birth three babies in total.
Be sure to apply the Amazon coupon before checkout to get the best price.
Little Live Pets Mama Surprise, $49 after coupon (reduced from $64)
Kohl's early Black Friday sale: Bonus Kohl's Cash and crazy good deals on Keurig coffee makers
Not to be outdone by Walmart and Amazon, department store Kohl's is holding its own early Black Friday sale today. The retailer is offering big deals on apparel and home goods with some added savings: You'll save an extra 15% on your Kohl's purchase when you use the code SAVE15 at checkout (expires Nov. 10). Plus, there's a bonus Kohl's Cash event today only -- you'll get $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable Nov. 5-17).
One of our favorite Kohl's deals right now is this Keurig K-Duo coffee maker. It's a CBS Essentials reader favorite. And it's less than half price, even before you factor in the bonus Kohl's Cash you'll get today.
Looking for a coffee maker that's able to make large pots of brew, but is versatile enough to also make coffee from K-Cup pods? Then you need the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker.
Kohl's reviewers praise the 4.1-star-rated coffee maker's ease of use and compact design. Says one reviewer: "For having the carafe feature, it surprisingly does not take up too much space on the counter and it does not weigh a ton either."
Again, be sure to use the code SAVE15 at checkout to get the best price. You'll also get $15 in Kohl's Cash with your purchase to spend in the next two weeks.
Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, $85 after SAVE15 discount code (reduced from $230)
Amazon has huge early Black Friday discounts on Blink home security cameras and video doorbells
Want some added peace of mind this holiday season? Blink cameras are an affordable way to build a smart home security system. They make it easy to keep an eye on your home when you're away, and to monitor your porch for deliveries (and package thieves).
Best of all: Blink cameras are seriously discounted at Amazon now, ahead of Black Friday. You can get a two pack for $30 now -- a savings of more than 50%. (Blink Outdoor cameras and Blink video doorbells are on sale, too.)
The Blink Mini smart home security camera features 1080p video recording (cloud-based saving optional), motion detection and two-way audio. Blink Mini works with Alexa, so you can monitor your cameras from your Amazon Echo Show ($35) via voice command.
Blink Mini smart home security camera (2 pack), $30 (reduced from $65)
Early Black Friday TV deal: Save up to $1,000 on Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV today at Best Buy
Known for putting on a show even when you're not streaming one, Samsung's most aesthetically pleasing 4K TV is perfect for anyone who hates the typical "TV room" look. It features an ultra thin, matte screen.
We've named Samsung's "The Frame" as one of the best TVs to watch football on, so if you're looking to upgrade your viewing experience while you keep up with the 2022 NFL season, consider this early Black Friday deal at Best Buy.
When you're not streaming shows or movies on "The Frame," the 4K set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat, on its matte screen. It can also display family vacation photos that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.
55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,000 (reduced from $1,500)
65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,600 (reduced from $2,000)
75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000 (reduced from $3,000)

Get Google Pixel Buds Pro for their lowest price ever
Does someone on your holiday shopping list want a new pair of earbuds? Heads up: The top-rated Google Pixel Buds Pro have been reduced to $149 at Amazon, their lowest price to date.
There's a lot to like about the 4.4-star-rated Google Pixel Buds Pro. They feature active noise cancellation and water resistance. We especially like their battery life -- you get 11 hours of play time on a single charge, or up to 31 hours with the included charging case. Choose between four colors.
"The Pixel Buds Pro are a luxury item worth splurging on," says one Amazon reviewer. "I think these are not only the best Android wireless earbuds on the market as of today, but one of the best wireless earbuds period."
Early Black Friday toy deal: Save big on Squishmallows at Amazon today
Super soft Squishmallow plush toys are popular with children this holiday season. We've named Squishmallows as the best gift for toddlers this year and added them to our CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts list.
Not sure what Squishmallow toy to gift? Amazon has a great early Black Friday deal right now on the Squishville by Squishmallows All-Star Pack. You can get 12 of the squishy two-inch toys for $26, or just over $2 a piece.
Why get just one adorable Squishmallows plush when you can get 12? This 4.7-star-rated Squishville by Squishmallows set includes Phillippe, Rorty, Avery, Maui, Cam, Fifi, Hans, Winston, Lola, Bubba, Santino and Malcolm. Each toy measures two inches.
Squishville by Squishmallows All-Star Pack (12 pc.), $26 (reduced from $35)
