Best tablet deals right now: Apple iPad, Galaxy Tab, Amazon Fire

Amazon has some of the best deals on tablets right now, including discounts on the Apple iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tab. But hurry -- these deals won't last forever.

Tablets are perfect for reading, drawing digital art, browsing the internet and streaming your favorite shows. But which tablet is right for you? Tablets can be pricey, especially if you're trying to stick to a budget. Luckily, Amazon has discounts on all of the best tablets from Apple, Samsung and more.

Keep reading to see how we've broken each on-sale model down for you.

Apple iPad 9: $309

Apple

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad 9 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $309 (reduced from $329)

Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (space gray), $429 (reduced from $479)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $378 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5: $559

Amazon

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (space gray), $559 (reduced from $599)

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Mini 6: $409

Amazon

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with the Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Amazon has sold out of the 64 GB Wi-Fi-only iPad Mini, but you can find it on sale at Walmart right now.

Apple iPad Mini (64 GB) (starlight), $409 (reduced from $459)

Amazon does have some inventory left in the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage. Prices vary by color. You can score the best deal on the space gray shade.

Apple iPad Mini 6 with celluar connectivity (64 GB) (space gray), $579 (reduced from $649)

Apple iPad Pro 5: $729

Amazon

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you're craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.

Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB) (space gray), $729 (reduced from $799)

Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $849 (reduced from $899)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $200

Samsung

The Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities. This already-affordable Android tablet is $30 off on Amazon right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, $200 (reduced from $230)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $295

Samsung Store via Amazon

The Samsung tablet features an up to 13-hour battery and includes an S pen to help you write notes, doodle or personalize photos. Unlike some other Samsung Tabs, the S6 includes a headphone jack.

Price varies by color. You can find the best deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in blue.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (blue), $295 (regularly $350)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $500

Samsung Store via Amazon

This on-sale Samsung Tab features a large 12.4-inch screen, dual speakers, a lightning fast processor for streaming and ‎256 GB of storage.

You can even link this tablet with your Samsung Galaxy phone and make phone calls from the tablet.

Prices vary by color. The best deal is on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE in silver.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (silver), $500 (regularly $680)

Fire 7 tablet (2022 release): $75 and up



Amazon

Use this 7-inch touchscreen tablet to read, browse the web, watch videos, listen to music and more. The tablet includes Alexa voice assistant.

The Amazon Fire 7 is not currently on sale but it's still a great tablet option.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet 16GB, ad-free (2022 release), $75

Amazon Fire 7 tablet 32GB, ad-free (2022 release), $95

