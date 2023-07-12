Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale ends tonight: Save big on tech, appliances and more while you still can

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day and Walmart Plus Week, who? Best Buy is offering some sizzling new deals this week during the Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale. The deals event includes major discounts on appliances, tech and more. Whether you're looking to upgrade to a new top-rated refrigerator or score a sweet deal on a smart TV, Best Buy has something for you.

The experts at CBS Essentials have scoured the Best Buy sale to pick out the best deals to shop this week. Keep reading to find the best Black Friday in July deals on tech, home appliances and more at Best Buy now.

65" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV, $450 (reduced from $670)

Sony LinkBuds S true noise-canceling earbuds, $130 (reduced from $200)

The top tech deals at the Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale

Save on laptops, TVs, smart home devices and more during the Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale. But hurry -- these deals end tonight.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $649



The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with pet owners in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $649 (reduced from $800)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $200



The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $200 (reduced from $274)

65" Samsung OLED S95B Series 4K smart TV: $1,600



Samsung primarily makes QLED TVs, but this Samsung S95B Series 4K smart TV is an excellent OLED smart TV option. With roughly 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels, this TV offers limitless contrast and excellent adjustable lighting. The TV's AI-powered processor drives the intuitive Smart TV Hub, Dolby Atmos sound and expertly upscaled 4K.

65" Samsung OLED S95B Series 4K smart TV, $1,600 (reduced from $2,000)

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $190

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is a major energy saver. When you're out of the house, the thermostat turns itself down. And like its competitors, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat can be controlled remotely via an app.

Unlike some other smart thermostats, and even some other Google Nest devices, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat doesn't just process the numbers you feed it daily -- it uses them to adjust the temperature to your preferences. If you allow it, the thermostat can warm the house to 69 degrees by 7 a.m., because it knows you like the house that way when you wake up.

The battery-powered Google Nest Learning Thermostat is said to be compatible with 95% of home heating and air conditioning systems.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat, $190 (reduced from $250)

Sony LinkBuds S true noise-canceling earbuds: $130

The Sony LinkBuds S offer automatic playback, adjustable noise cancelation and automatic playback. Save $70 on these top-rated noise-canceling earbuds now at Best Buy.

Sony LinkBuds S true noise-canceling earbuds, $130 (reduced from $200)

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $900

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is built on the Intel Evo platform with a core i5 processor, which provides improved graphics, performance and a longer battery life. Score this 2-in-1 device on sale now at Best Buy during the Black Friday in July Sale.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9, $900 (reduced from $1,100)

Google Pixel 7a: $399 (Save $100)

The Google Pixel 7a is a new release, but Best Buy already has a great deal on the unlocked model during the Best Buy in July sale. The Pixel 7a is marketed to users looking for a more affordable experience. But don't mistake this budget phone for a downgraded-version of from last year's Pixel 7. It's actually got some upgrades hiding inside.

Each model comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, powered by the same Tensor G2 processor featured in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Its display is crafted from Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and supports 90Hz, which is great news for mobile gamers and folks who love watching their favorite shows and movies on the go.

The Pixel 7a looks to be a great phone for the price, which is about half of what you'd pay for a premium smartphone from a competitor. Whether you're interested in an upgrade to your old Pixel phone or you need a new one, period, this one will serve you well for less.

Save $100 on an unlocked Google Pixel 7a smartphone at Best Buy today.

Google Pixel 7a, $399 (reduced from $499)

65" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV: $450 (Save $220)



This Samsung smart TV features a crystal UHD with 4K resolution and advanced color accuracy. It is compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay.

This is a great affordable option if you want a high-quality smart TV at a decent price -- and it's even more affordable right now at Best Buy.

65" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV, $450 (reduced from $670)

65" LG C2 series OLED smart TV: $1,500



This TV's 65-inch screen features over 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device's a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts the picture and sound automatically.

65" LG C2 series OLED smart TV, $1,500 (reduced from $1,700)

Hyper X Cloud Alpha gaming headset: $60



It's a fact -- team games are easier to play and win when you can communicate with fellow players. Any gaming headset can do that, but the Hyper X Cloud Alpha headset features quality audio, in-line audio controls, a noise-canceling mic and comfortable memory foam ear pads.

Hyper X Cloud Alpha gaming headset, $60 (reduced from $100)

Best home and appliance deals at the Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale

We've found slashed prices on top-rated fridges, washers and dryers and more that suit a variety of budgets. This sale ends tonight, so we'd buy these items ASAP.

LG french door counter-depth smart refrigerator with InstaView: $2,000



This LG fridge is equipped with an InstaView window. Knock twice on the glass panel to instantly view whatever is inside your fridge. This 4.5-star-rated kitchen appliance features a slightly shallower depth, so it can stand flush with your countertop for a sleek look.

It features an internal water dispenser.

LG french door counter-depth smart refrigerator with InstaView, $2,000 (reduced from $2,900)

LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice: $1,200

This side-by-side refrigerator includes flat panels, discreet pocket handles, top-to-bottom shelving and sleek touch controls hidden away inside your refrigerator. Its space-saving SpacePlus ice feature maximizes freezer space without sacrificing your access to ice on demand.

This fridge is fingerprint and smudge-resistant.

LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice, $1,200 (reduced from $1,722)

LG door-in-door refrigerator: $2,900

Maximize food and beverage space with a door in your refrigerator door. This 4.5-star-rated LG appliance has been described as "beautiful" by a Best Buy reviewer.

"This refrigerator is quiet, makes great ice cubes and craft ice (spheres). The outer door is great for those items we use often, but saves money because we're not opening the entire refrigerator door. The full conversion drawer is an amazing feature," they wrote, shouting out this fridge's middle drawer that can fully convert from chill to freeze with one quick touch.

LG door-in-door refrigerator, $2,900 (reduced from $4,400)

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer: $800



This smart appliance has been outfitted with a bunch of cool tech. It features an extra power button to boost stain-fighting performance and Maytag's Advanced Vibration Control to reduce vibration to help keep disruptive noise to a minimum. Its Auto Sensing tech automatically adjusts the water level for the optimal clean and you can customize each cycle with Maytag Cycle Memory, which stores your last setting choices and then applies those options the next time you use that cycle.

This laundry device can be controlled via the Maytag app. Download the app to your phone or tablet to remotely start or stop the machine, and get end-of-cycle notifications.

"Hands down, the best washer I could ever imagine," wrote a verified customer on the Best Buy site.

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer, $800 (reduced from $1,035)

Whirlpool electric dryer with AutoDry drying system: $500



Whirlpool makes a 4.6-star-rated dryer that boasts an end-of-cycle periodic tumbling option to prevent creases and wrinkles. The top-rated home appliance features three temperature selections and 14 settings.

This massive seven-cubic-foot dryer is on sale at Best Buy now.

Whirlpool electric dryer with AutoDry drying system, $500 (reduced from $675)

Maytag smart electric dryer with Steam and Extra Power button: $850

Need more power and more space? This massive 4.5-star-rated, 7.4-cubic-foot Maytag dryer features an Extra Power button. Hitting the button boosts drying power on any cycle by extending time, heat and tumbling. The on-sale dryer includes a Reduce Static setting that adds a fine mist of water to tumbling items near the end of the cycle to stop clothing and sheets from clinging.

Not home? No problem. Use the Maytag app to remotely start or stop your appliance and receive end-of-cycle notifications.

Maytag smart electric dryer with Steam and Extra Power button, $850 (reduced from $1,125)

