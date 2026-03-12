An attacker rammed a vehicle into a synagogue in Michigan. Here's what we know.

Law enforcement responded to reports of an active shooter at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle rammed through the building. There were no deaths reported at the synagogue and at least one suspect was killed, official said. Here's what we know about the incident.

Reported shooting

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said around 1:35 p.m. Thursday that shots were fired in the area of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, a suburb northwest of Detroit.

Bouchard said a man drove through the doors of the building and down a hallway, and that security engaged the suspect with gunfire. He said a suspect exited the vehicle with a rifle and was confronted and killed by synagogue security.

According to Secure Community Network, which provides security for Jewish institutions across the country, there were two suspects in the vehicle. The status of the other supposed suspect was not immediately clear.

It was not immediately clear if the suspects fired any shots.

The vehicle caught fire when it rammed into the building, and sources told CBS News that investigators were looking to determine if there were explosives in the vehicle.

One of the lead security personnel who was hit by the vehicle when it rammed the building was taken to an area hospital for treatment. They are expected to be okay, Bouchard said.

Who are the suspects in the Michigan synagogue attack

Authorities did not immediately identify the attackers. A motive was also not immediately clear.

Details on Temple Israel

Temple Israel is the largest Reform synagogue in the United States, according to its website. The facility also houses a school that includes an early childhood center and kindergarten. All children and staff have been evacuated and accounted for, the synagogue said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.