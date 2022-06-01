The best Apple Watch deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There's no need to shop around for the best price on a new Apple Watch: We've already done the research.

Contrary to what you may think, your local Apple Store isn't the best place to buy a new Apple wearable. Instead, you're best off shopping for everything Apple at Amazon. The online retail giant has all models of the Apple Watch 7 on sale now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, at prices much lower than you'll find at the Apple Store.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41mm), $329 (regularly $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $429 and up (regularly $499)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45mm), $359 (regularly $429)

If you're an Apple iOS-friendly household, then getting an Apple Watch is a no-brainer. The wearable pairs seamlessly with your Apple iPhone, Apple MacBook, Apple iPad and Apple AirPods. And with interchangeable Apple Watch bands, the smartwatch works with wide range of fashion styles, too.

The Apple Watch is on sale right now at Amazon. We found deals on the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE and more, all ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Keep reading to shop the best Apple Watch deals right now.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm): $329

Apple via Amazon

Right now, you can save $15 on Amazon on the GPS version of the 41 mm Apple Watch Series 7. At Apple, the model lists for $399 -- and up. On Amazon, prices and availability may vary depending on the color of the watch. We also saw a deal on the 41mm watch with GPS and built-in cellular: It's going for $429 right now -- that's down $70 from the $499 Apple list price.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $329 (regularly $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $429 (regularly $499)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm): $359

Apple via Amazon

The larger, somewhat weightier 45 mm Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale on Amazon for up to $70 off its list price. Again, prices and availability may vary depending on color.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm), $359 (regularly $429)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) GPS + cellular, $459 (regularly $529)

Apple Watch Series 3 (42 mm): $199

Best Buy

Though it's not the latest model, the GPS-enabled Apple Watch Series 3 has plenty going for it. It's water-resistant to 30 meters, monitors your heart rate and even sends you irregular heart rhythm notifications. It works as an altimeter, and has an emergency SOS feature that'll allow you to alert your emergency contacts when necessary.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42 mm), $199 (reduced from $229)

Apple Watch SE (40 mm): $249

Walmart

The water-resistant Apple Watch SE boasts a Retina display that's 30% larger than one offered by the Series 3.

Apple Watch SE GPS (40 mm), $249 (reduced from $279)

Apple Watch Series 6 (40 mm) (refurbished): $244 and up

Walmart

The predecessor of the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 6 comes in two cases sizes: 40mm and 44mm (versus 41mm and 45 mm for the Series 7). Its always-on display is brighter than that of the less-expensive Apple Watch 3.

The Series 6 comes in several colors, and you can choose between cases made of aluminum, stainless steel or titanium.

Apple itself no longer sells the Apple Watch Series 6, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a brand-new, in-package model that's cheaper than Amazon's price on the state-of-the-art Apple Watch Series 7. But if you're willing to go for a refurbished watch, then you can find Apple Watch Series 6 deals on Amazon. Prices may vary by color.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS (40 mm, refurbished), $244 and up (reduced from $430)

Shop Apple Watch bands on Amazon

Don't forget to accessorize! Your Apple Watch band doesn't have to be boring. It can reflect your personal style. Check out these Apple Watch bands on sale at Amazon now.

Apple Watch modern buckle band: $149

Apple Store via Amazon

This official Apple Watch band is made with soft, buttery Granada leather. It features a durable, stretch-resistant layer that Apple says is the same material NASA used to make the landing airbags for the Mars rover spacecraft.

The watch band is compatible with 42 mm and 44 mm Apple Watch models.

Apple Watch modern buckle band, $149

Apple Watch sport loop band: $46

Amazon

This breathable sports watch band has a hook-and-loop fastener for easy adjustment. This official Apple Watch accessory comes in six colors, and works with 41 mm and 45 mm cases. Only select colors are on sale.

Apple Watch sport loop band, $46 (regularly $49)

Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5-pack): $9

Amazon

Grab a five-pack of these super-affordable, Apple Watch-compatible silicone bands to switch up your smartwatch look anytime. The bands come in four sizes, and seven colors. Be sure to check the coupon box to save an extra $3.

Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5-pack), $9 after coupon (reduced from $20)

More Apple tech on sale at Amazon now

Shop more on sale Apple tech at Amazon right now.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $100

Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Amazon right now for $100. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $100 (reduced from $159)

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case (3rd generation): $150

Amazon

The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation): $150 (reduced from $179)

Apple AirPods Pro: $180

Apple

Upgrade your old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro. Compared to older models, these AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more-compact, better-fitting design. They're also lauded for their great sound quality. But all this quality comes at a steep price -- specifically $250. That's why the deal we found at Amazon is a big deal.

Now at $180, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great deal for those with some flexibility in their budget.

Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirTag (4 pack): $89

Apple via Amazon

Bluetooth-enabled Apple AirTags will help you keep track of important items. Stick one on your luggage, your pet, your wallet or some other thing, and then track where it's at from your MacBook, Apple Watch or other device. The replaceable battery lasts for up to one year.

You'll save $10 over Apple's pricing when you buy a four-pack of Apple AirTags at Amazon.

Apple AirTag (4 pack), $89 (reduced from $99)

Apple AirTag (1-pack), $29

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: $80

Apple via Amazon

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time. Listed at $99 at Apple, you can save nearly $20 by buying it on Amazon, and get it for $80.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $80 (regularly $99)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, traditionally, Amazon holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

