Amazon's best free money deal just went live: Get $32 in credit to spend on Prime Day

Ready for some free money ahead of Prime Day? Amazon Prime Day 2023 won't be here until July 11-12, but one of the best Amazon deals of the year is happening right now. Right now, you can score $15 in Amazon credits, with no purchase required. And that's not all -- claim another $5 in free money when you buy an Amazon gift card, and then get another $12 credit when you reload that Amazon gift card with $100 or more.

That's a total of $32 in free money to spend on Amazon Prime Day 2023. Here's what you need to know to get all the free money Amazon has to offer this year.

Amazon free money deal No. 1: Upload your first photo to Amazon Photos, get $15 free

Our readers' favorite free money deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $5 credit

Then grab another $12 in free money: Reload $100 on a gift card, get a $12 credit

Every year, Amazon gives away free money for Amazon Prime Day. And Prime Day 2023 is no exception. We've rounded up all the free money deals you can take advantage of now, plus a free money deal that starts July 3.

Spend $50 on gift cards, get $5 free

Amazon

Amazon's best gift card deal will soon be back. Now through July 10, first-time gift card customers can get a $5 promotional credit when they spend $50 or more on gift cards in a single order. The credit will appear in your account two days after purchase.

Note that you'll need to redeem your credit by August 25, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. PDT.

Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $5 credit

Reload $100 on a gift card, get $12 free



Amazon

Once you've purchased that gift card, why not earn yet another $12 credit? Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $12 credited to the card for free.

Note that this reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $12 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.

Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $12 for free

Upload a photo to Amazon Photos and get $15 in credits

Amazon

Here's one of our favorite free money deals, because absolutely no purchase is required to get it. Simply download the Amazon Photos app and upload your first photo. Amazon will give you a $15 credit in your account to spend on Prime Day (or whenever you want).

It really is that simple. This deal runs now through July 7, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PDT (July 8 at 2:59 a.m. EDT).

Upload your first photo to Amazon Photos, get $15 free

