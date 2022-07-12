The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on treadmills: NordicTrack and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here. If you've been debating buying a treadmill, there's no better time to finally commit. Amazon has plenty of great and affordable treadmills on sale right now during Prime Day. Keep reading to check out our top picks of the best treadmills on sale during Amazon Prime Day.

Top products in this article:

Best high-weight capacity treadmill: Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill, $600 (reduced from $770)

Best budget-friendly treadmill: Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T1407M foldable manual walking treadmill, $170

Best running watch deal: Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $250 (reduced from $330)

From pricey, high-tech options to a totally manual, non-electric treadmill, there's an option for every type of runner (or walker) on our list. Training for a marathon? The NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750 treadmill comes with tons of built-in training programs and workout classes. Just looking for a way to get your steps in on busy work days? Remote workers might want to try a quiet walking treadmill with foldable handrails. All of of our recommendations boast Amazon user ratings of at least 4 stars (out of 5).

You can also click the button below to see all the items on sale at Amazon right now.

Here's our picks of the best Amazon Prime Day treadmill deals, plus other great fitness deals on Amazon.

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill: $600



The T7643 walking treadmill by Sunny Health & Fitness boasts a 19.5-inch-wide surface for walking or running, and an above-average weight capacity of 350 pounds. It's equipped with two bottle holders, and a space for your tablet or phone.

A good fit for speed walkers and light joggers, the T7643 walking treadmill can reach speeds up to 6 mph. The built-in digital monitor displays your burned calories, speed and distance covered. The treadmill's deck can be folded into the frame.

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill, $600 (reduced from $770)

Goplus 2-in-1 Superfit folding treadmill

The 2-in-1 Superfit treadmill can be used as a traditional treadmill capable of reaching speeds of up to 7.5 mph, or folded down and used as a walking treadmill that will max out at 2.5 mph. The sturdy frame and shock-absorbing, multi-layer design will keep your workout quiet and comfortable.

Available in seven colors. Prices vary by color. The price listed below is for the blue model.

Goplus 2 in 1 Superfit folding treadmill (blue), $330 (reduced from $500)

Goplus pink folding treadmill: $310

Looking for another treadmill option that comes in colors other than black and, well, black? This small, pink folding treadmill from Goplus reaches speeds up to 6.5 mph, has a built-in phone holder and multi-function LED display.

The weight capacity of this treadmill is 220 pounds. Since this folding treadmill is smaller than average, it might not be a great match for tall individuals -- or someone with a longer stride.

Goplus pink folding treadmill, $310 (reduced from $400)

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T1407M foldable manual walking treadmill: $170

This manual, no-frills walking treadmill is lightweight and compact, making it great for working out in small spaces. Intended for power walking or light jogging, the SF-T1407M foldable treadmill requires no electricity. That's because you, and only you, supply the power.

This treadmill is fixed on a 13.5% incline, and can handle weight up to 220 pounds.

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T1407M foldable manual walking treadmill, $170 (reduced from $200)

NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750 treadmill: $1,599

The NordicTrack 1750 comes with a one-year iFit membership which allows you to stream live and on-demand workouts directly from the equipment. The treadmill's speed and incline adjust depending on the iFit workout you choose. On Amazon, reviewers suggest this treadmill is a great substitute for the gym.

The NordicTrack 1750 is outfitted with a 10-inch, interactive HD touchscreen, can reach speeds up to 12 mph, and is outfitted with a one-touch control that can take you from a -3% include all the way up to a 15%. If you need to preserve your floor space, then know the base of this treadmill can be folded into, and stored inside, the frame. This treadmill has a weight capacity of 300 pounds.

NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750 treadmill, $1,599 (reduced from $1,999)

NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill: $649

While not as luxe as the Commercial Series 1750, NordicTrack's T Series 6.5 S treadmill boasts more than 18,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. While equipped with built-in iFit technology like the pricier model, you don't need to be an iFit subscriber to use (and enjoy) the T Series 6.5 S treadmill. According to reviewers, simply hold the iFit button for 30 seconds to skip the iFit registration process, and start using the treadmill.

The NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill is equipped with one-touch, 0% to 10% incline control, can reach speeds of up to 10 mph, and be folded up into the frame for storage. It has a 300-pound capacity.

The treadmill is available in two varieties: one with a 5-inch display screen; and, one with a 10-inch display screen. The price listed below is for the 5-inch version.

NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill (5" inch display screen), $649 (reduced from $790)

Other Amazon Prime Day fitness deals

Save on running watches, workout wear and more during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Brooks Ghost 13: $79 and up

These running shoes originally listed for $130 at Brooks. But if the size is right, you may be able to score a significant deal on them right now on Amazon.

These sneakers have cushioning and a shock-absorber system that make them ideal for road running, cross training and working out at the gym. Choose from 22 colors, and narrow, standard and wide fits.

Brooks men's Ghost 13, $79 and up

Adidas Kaptir 2.0 running shoe: $55 and up

These men's running shoes list for $90 direct from Adidas. But significant deals are available via Amazon. The shoes offer a sock-like fit. Choose from 17 colors.

"These shoes are high quality for a decent price," raved a verified Amazon customer. "They're almost weightless and very comfortable even after an 8-hour shift working on my feet."

Adidas men's Kaptir 2.0 running shoe, $55 and up

Tennis workout dress with built-in bra and shorts: $38

This tennis dress has a built-in bra, shorts with two pockets and adjustable straps for a comfortable fit. Crafted with ultra-soft material, this on-trend workout dress is great for lounging or breaking a sweat on the court.

Available in eight colors. The price of this dress ranges from $36 to $38 based on color and size. The price listed below is for the dress pictured in a size medium.

Tennis workout dress with built-in bra and shorts, medium (olive green) $38 (reduced from $42)

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black): $250

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45 mm case is more than $80 off right now at Amazon. This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive notifications.

This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor-sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.

Available in a variety of colors. The price listed below is for the black watch, as pictured.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $250 (reduced from $330)

Garmin Vivoactive 4S (light gold with light pink band): $300

The Garmin Vivoactive 4S is basically a smaller version of the Vivoactive 4 with a 40 mm case. It comes in a variety of colors; prices vary. The below price is for the watch in light gold with a light pink band. The pictured version of the watch is marked down $30 right now on Amazon.

Garmin Vivoactive 4S (light gold with light pink band): $300 (reduced from $330)

Fitbit Versa 3: $170

This top-of-the-line Fitbit has a built-in GPS that can be used to track the pace, distance and route of your runs, hikes, or biking outings. The tracker offers heart-rate monitoring, stress data and sleep tracking. Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistant support is built in.

The Fitbit Versa 3 has a 6-day battery life. Its fast-charge capability gives you a full day's worth of battery in just 12 minutes.

Fitbit Versa 3, $170 (reduced from $230)

Fitbit Charge 5: $110

The latest in the Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.

The Fitbit Charge 5 boasts a 7-day battery life on a single charge.

Fitbit Charge 5, $110 (reduced from $150)

Amazon Halo Band fitness tracker: $45

The Amazon Halo Band is a screen-free activity tracker designed to minimize distractions. It does all the fitness tracker basics: It counts steps, measures heart rate, sleep quality and tracks activity sessions such as walks and gym workouts.

Your purchase of an Amazon Halo Band comes with a free 6-month subscription to Halo, which offers hundreds of on-demand workouts, more detailed analytics features (including voice tone analysis) and nutrition guidance. After the 6 months, Halo auto-renews at $3.99 per month (plus tax).

Amazon Halo Band fitness tracker, $45 (reduced from $100)

