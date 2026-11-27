Iran War Updates: Trump says he's giving Iran "a chance to be smart"
What to know about the Iran war today:
- President Trump said Thursday that victory in the war with Iran would be achieved "whenever I want it," and that he is giving the Islamic Republic regime "a chance to be smart," though he said he doubts they will take it.
- Mr. Trump also downplayed the importance of Russia and China's intelligence sharing with Iran after multiple reports that Tehran's allies have helped it target U.S. military assets in the Middle East.
- Iran denied on Thursday being behind a drone attack on a Kuwaiti military facility that killed two Italian nationals. The head of the European Commission called for more international pressure on Iran over the incident.
Iranian navy commander claims commandos took back 2 oil tankers seized by U.S. forces
Iranian Navy Commander Rear Adm. Shahram Irani made the bold claim on Friday that Iranian commandos boarded and reclaimed two oil tankers that had been seized by the U.S. while American forces on board the vessels slept, according to state media.
Irani did not offer any evidence to back up his assertion, which came in remarks carried by the Fars News Agency, which is linked with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The U.S. military's Central Command did not immediately respond to a CBS News request for comment on the Iranian navy commander's claim, but CENTCOM has rejected many previous claims by the IRGC of attacks on U.S. forces as false.
The U.S. military has not announced the seizure of any Iranian or Iran-linked commercial vessel in the region since April, when forces boarded and seized the Touska cargo ship.
Trump says victory in the war will be "whenever I want it to be," trying to give Iran "a chance to be smart"
President Trump told reporters Thursday that the U.S. would achieve victory and the war with Iran will be over, "whenever I want it to be," but that he is giving the Islamic Republic "a chance to be smart."
"We have victory at hand and it's going to be … whenever I want it to be," the president said as he took questions at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after speaking on the phone with U.S. troops for Thanksgiving.
"We're giving them every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives, but I'm not sure if they are going to take advantage of that," he said of the Iranian regime.
On Sunday, Mr. Trump called Iran's negotiators "professional tap dancers" and reiterated previous remarks suggesting he would give them until the new year to agree to a peace deal.
Trump says China, Russia not providing significant support to Iran
President Trump on Thursday downplayed the importance of Russia and China's intelligence sharing with Iran amid reports that Tehran's allies have helped it target U.S. military bases.
Mr. Trump, during a short press conference with reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, noted that the Iran conflict had been discussed during his recent trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"My meeting with President Xi was an incredible meeting. I think that they're very little involved with Iran. They could get involved, but involvement to me would mean shooting, not giving them little information," Mr. Trump said.
He added: "We do the same thing, by the way. And you know, when they say that they may be spying on us, well, we spy on them too."
Regarding Russia's intelligence sharing, Mr. Trump said, "I don't think they give very much."
He said both countries want to see the conflict with Iran end.
"I think they're helping me in that regard," Mr. Trump said.
Days after the Iran war broke out, multiple sources, including a senior U.S. official, told CBS News that Russia was providing intelligence to Iran regarding U.S. positions in the Middle East.
CBS/AFP
Iran denies being behind deadly Kuwait attack that killed 2 Italians
The Iranian Embassy in Italy said the Islamic Republic wasn't behind Thursday's attack in Kuwait that killed two Italians.
"The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Rome categorically rejects the allegation that Iran was behind today's purported drone attack on a military facility in Kuwait," the embassy said on social media.
Iran's ambassador to Italy, Ali Akbar Rezaei, expressed condolences in a separate post.
"My thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of the victims during this difficult time," he said.