Pet Parade: PittieLove Rescue
Three dogs up for adoption through PittieLove Rescue were featured on the Pet Parade.
Three dogs up for adoption at Shultz's Guest House in Dedham were featured on WBZ's Pet Parade Sunday morning.
Three dogs up for adoption from Pawfect Life Rescue in Uxbridge were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday.
A three-year-old German Shepherd named Brody is looking for his forever home.
Three dogs up for adoption through the Bay Path Humane Society of Hopkinton were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.
A dog and a cat up for adoption through the MSPCA were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.
Two dogs up for adoption with opposite behavior styles visited the Pet Parade Sunday morning.
Three dogs up for adoption through the Buddy Dog Humane Society were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.
Three dogs up for adoption through the Ruff Tales Rescue were featured on the Pet Parade.
Three dogs up for adoption through the German Shepherd Resource and Rescue Center were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.
Two dogs up for adoption through the Pug Rescue of New England were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.
Three dogs up for adoption through Little Paws Dachshund Rescue were featured on WBZ's Pet Parade Sunday morning.
Dogs, guinea pigs, and a kitten up for adoption through the MSPCA were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.
Two cats up for adoption through the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.
A pair of dogs from Pug Rescue of New England visited the Pet Parade this week.
Two dogs up for adoption through the Ruff Tales Rescue were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.
Four dogs up for adoption through Pawfect Life Rescue visited the Pet Parade.
Two dogs and one cat up for adoption through the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.
Four dogs up for adoption through the Bay Path Humane Society of Hopkinton were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.
Three dogs up for adoption from Save A Dog of Sudbury visited the Pet Parade this week.
Three dogs up for adoption through Animal Rescue League of Boston visited WBZ-TV's Pet Parade.
A pair of family friendly pets up for adoption through Save A Dog of Sudbury visited the WBZ-TV Pet Parade this week.
Scorpio and Taurus are up for adoption through Shultz's Guest House.
Six-year-old Jazz was featured on WBZ-TV's "Pet Parade" Sunday morning.
CBS announced its 2022-2023 primetime programming lineup of CBS Originals, featuring four new dramas, one alternative series, special event programming and 18 returning series. For 2021-2022, the Network finished #1 for the 14th straight season, winning 19 of the past 20 seasons.
Sacha Baron Cohen has dropped his lawsuit against a company that put Borat on a billboard without his permission.
WBZ TV's Rachel Holt reports.
This weekend, Revere Rooftops reopens, Fenway Park is hosting a card show, and local theatres offer a new program.
The B-52s are going on one last concert tour, and making a stop in Boston.
This weekend, you can enjoy spring in full bloom in Amesbury, attend an Earth Day festival in Newton, and watch a motorcycle race at Gillette Stadium.
Tens of thousands of people are expected all four days of the show.
An Easter egg hunt in Dracut, a new pirate exhibit in Salem, and a marathon for kids are all on tap for this weekend's To Do List.
A five-day festival celebrating Icelandic culture and Easter bunny brunch at Joe's Waterfront are some of the items on our To Do List for this weekend.
The next few days will be rather seasonal, but come Friday things will start to heat up in a big way.
Police arrested a 38-year-old Newton man Wednesday afternoon for allegedly exposing himself to a teenager.
Three teens have been charged in a brutal attack in Dedham Square.
Massachusetts health officials announced Wednesday that they have confirmed a case of the monkeypox virus.
All four people killed in an early morning fire on Saturday in Worcester have now been identified.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and these organizations are available to help.
Dr. Mallika Marshall talks to Massachusetts General Hospital child psychologist Dr. Ellen Braaten about questions you can ask your child if you're concerned about them and their behavior.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is bringing back their fundraising walk this Saturday in Brighton.
WBZ TV's Levan Reid reports.
Worcester officials have asked residents to wear masks indoors as the seven-day daily average case count climbs. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.
Crews in Chelsea have begun removing a pile of debris that is contaminated with asbestos on Friday.
Zelle is now a favorite for thieves because once the money is transferred out, it's nearly impossible to get back.
Hazardous construction material was dumped in Chelsea last July and had been sitting next to a public housing development.
Chelsea residents became concerned after learning the state Department of Transportation dumped a pile of construction material with asbestos in it outside their window.
The Department of Transportation dumped the contaminated material near a housing complex without telling anyone.
While the hearing did reveal some detail, a lot still remains a mystery.
Airline dissatisfaction is taking off, and lawmakers have noticed.
With gas prices rising, deviation from the party line is a growth stock these days.
Jon says abortion rights, like so many other issues, has "become grotesquely politicized, just like another once-accepted public health standard, the right of the state to require vaccinations."
Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined Jon Keller this week to discuss a range of political topics.
Inflation did not hurt the casino business in Massachusetts.
Robots at Top Notch Distributors are giving current employees a big boost.
The yearly rate of U.S. inflation fell to 8.3% in April, compared to a historic 8.5% in March, marking the first decline since August. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.
Mike Armstrong, Senior Managing Partner at Armstrong Advisory Group, talked to WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben about the fluctuating stock market.
WaterFire has been a Providence tradition for over 25 years.
The Bubble Factory is a multimedia workshop and classroom.
As Massachusetts' largest curling club, Broomstones is hotbed for talent.
One of the newest additions to the Mystic waterfront is a building blending classic style with a modern twist.
Legal Sea Foods Chefs Matt King and Patrick Keefe offer up tips on how to pick and prepare the perfect piece of fish.
The Celtics are confident that they can bounce back in Game 2 against the Heat. They need their stars to be stars.
Bruins GM Don Sweeney doesn't currently have a contract for next season.
Marcus Smart is looking to return in Game 2 against Miami, but the Celtics aren't counting on Al Horford being cleared for the game.
According to the Patriots' coaching staff, the team still hasn't decided who will play the key role of offensive play-caller when the games do begin.
Ivan Fears was not present for any of the media sessions this week, indicating that his coaching career with the Patriots has indeed come to an end after 25 seasons.
The Peterboro Basket Company has been in business since 1854.
A fishing crew spotted a majestic sight in the waters off Massachusetts this week – an orca whale.
An elderly man in Vermont had a wild encounter with a bobcat when the animal broke into his home and attacked him.
Sunday night brought the first total eclipse to the northeast in over three years.
For the first time, astronomers have captured an image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy.