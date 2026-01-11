The 2026 Golden Globes are tonight. Here's how to watch live and what to know.

The 2026 Golden Globes are tonight — the first major award show of the year to honor standouts in film and television. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch and stream live.

Where to watch the Golden Globes with cable

The 83rd annual Golden Globes will be broadcast live on CBS television stations starting at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) Sunday night. Find your local station here.

How to stream the Golden Globes live

The Golden Globes will stream live on Paramount+ in the U.S. The show is available live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers.

Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to stream the show beginning Monday.

Who is nominated at the 83rd Golden Globes?

Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" scored nine nominations, the most for any movie. On the TV side, the HBO series "The White Lotus" earned six nods for its third season.

This year's ceremony will also feature the first Golden Globe for Best Podcast.

See the full list of Golden Globe nominees here.

How to watch the Golden Eve Awards

The Globes' prime-time special, "Golden Eve: The Golden Globes Honor Helen Mirren & Sarah Jessica Parker," aired Thursday, Jan. 8, on CBS and Paramount+. It honored Mirren, the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Parker with the Carol Burnett Award.

It can now be streamed on Paramount+.

Who is hosting the Golden Globes?

Comedian Nikki Glaser is returning to host the ceremony for the second year in a row. Last year, she became the first woman to host the Golden Globe Awards solo.

Glaser told "CBS Mornings" that picking the perfect jokes for the show, striking a balance between poking fun at the guests without ruining anybody's night, is "one of…the most difficult jobs I've ever done."

Where are the Golden Globes being held?

The awards show is being held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.