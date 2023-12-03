Watch CBS News
Local News

Pet Parade: Great Dog Rescue of New England in Woburn

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Pet Parade: Great Dog Rescue of New England in Woburn
Pet Parade: Great Dog Rescue of New England in Woburn 02:54

BOSTON - Two lab mixes from the southern United States were featured on WBZ-TV's Pet Parade

The dogs are up for adoption through Great Dog Rescue of New England in Woburn.

Lexi is a friendly, 6-year-old lab mix, who is house-trained, crate-trained and loves children. Lexi is a lab mix who was found with her two puppies in the southern U.S. She came to Massachusetts 10 months ago and is looking for her forever home.

croppetparade1203lexi.jpg
Lexi is a 6-year-old lab mix available for adoption from Great Dog Rescue New England. CBS Boston

Isabel is an 18-week-old lab-boxer mix. She was found in the Southern United States on the side of the road in a crate. She would work with any family, and she and her brother, Iko Dearest, are both available for adoption.

petparade123isabel.jpg
Isabel is an 18-year-old lab-boxer mix available for adoption from Great Dog Rescue New England.

Anyone interested in adopting Lexi or Isabel can go to Great Dog Rescue of New England's website and fill out an application.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on December 3, 2023 / 11:37 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.