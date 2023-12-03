Pet Parade: Great Dog Rescue of New England in Woburn

BOSTON - Two lab mixes from the southern United States were featured on WBZ-TV's Pet Parade

The dogs are up for adoption through Great Dog Rescue of New England in Woburn.

Lexi is a friendly, 6-year-old lab mix, who is house-trained, crate-trained and loves children. Lexi is a lab mix who was found with her two puppies in the southern U.S. She came to Massachusetts 10 months ago and is looking for her forever home.

Lexi is a 6-year-old lab mix available for adoption from Great Dog Rescue New England. CBS Boston

Isabel is an 18-week-old lab-boxer mix. She was found in the Southern United States on the side of the road in a crate. She would work with any family, and she and her brother, Iko Dearest, are both available for adoption.

Isabel is an 18-year-old lab-boxer mix available for adoption from Great Dog Rescue New England.

Anyone interested in adopting Lexi or Isabel can go to Great Dog Rescue of New England's website and fill out an application.