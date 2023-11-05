Watch CBS News
Local News

Pet Parade: Animal Rescue League of Boston

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Pet Parade: Animal Rescue League of Boston
Pet Parade: Animal Rescue League of Boston 03:42

BOSTON - Pet Parade has returned to WBZ TV to help pets find their forever homes!

This week, the Animal Rescue League of Boston visited with three dogs that are ready to be adopted.

creative-clean-sun-5am-9am-20231105-frame-308168.jpg
Pasta is available for adoption through the Animal Rescue League of Boston. CBS Boston

Pasta is a female pit bull-terrier mix who's about 2 years old. ARL Boston calls her an absolute delight who loves people and playing with toys.

creative-clean-sun-5am-9am-20231105-frame-310053.jpg
The 2-month-old puppy is ready for adoption through the Animal Rescue League of Boston. CBS Boston

Poker is a 2-month-old male puppy. He and his littermates came up from the south and ARL Boston said he's very excitable and fun. 

creative-clean-sun-5am-9am-20231105-frame-311918.jpg
Reba is available for adoption through the Animal Rescue League of Boston. CBS Boston

Reba is a female hound who's about a year old. ARL Boston said she's very intelligent and loves going on long walks but would do better in a home outside the city because loud noise makes her nervous.

For more information on adopting from ARL Boston, visit their website by clicking here

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on November 5, 2023 / 10:28 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.