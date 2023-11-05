Pet Parade: Animal Rescue League of Boston
BOSTON - Pet Parade has returned to WBZ TV to help pets find their forever homes!
This week, the Animal Rescue League of Boston visited with three dogs that are ready to be adopted.
Pasta is a female pit bull-terrier mix who's about 2 years old. ARL Boston calls her an absolute delight who loves people and playing with toys.
Poker is a 2-month-old male puppy. He and his littermates came up from the south and ARL Boston said he's very excitable and fun.
Reba is a female hound who's about a year old. ARL Boston said she's very intelligent and loves going on long walks but would do better in a home outside the city because loud noise makes her nervous.
For more information on adopting from ARL Boston, visit their website by clicking here.
