Pet Parade: Animal Rescue League of Boston

BOSTON - Pet Parade has returned to WBZ TV to help pets find their forever homes!

This week, the Animal Rescue League of Boston visited with three dogs that are ready to be adopted.

Pasta is available for adoption through the Animal Rescue League of Boston. CBS Boston

Pasta is a female pit bull-terrier mix who's about 2 years old. ARL Boston calls her an absolute delight who loves people and playing with toys.

The 2-month-old puppy is ready for adoption through the Animal Rescue League of Boston. CBS Boston

Poker is a 2-month-old male puppy. He and his littermates came up from the south and ARL Boston said he's very excitable and fun.

Reba is available for adoption through the Animal Rescue League of Boston. CBS Boston

Reba is a female hound who's about a year old. ARL Boston said she's very intelligent and loves going on long walks but would do better in a home outside the city because loud noise makes her nervous.

For more information on adopting from ARL Boston, visit their website by clicking here.