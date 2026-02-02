Noah Kahan, New England native, returning to Boston's Fenway Park for "The Great Divide" tour

New England native Noah Kahan is making a return to Fenway Park in Boston, bringing "The Great Divide" tour to the historic home of the Red Sox for two nights this summer.

The popular folk singer, a Vermont native who previously lived in Watertown, Massachusetts, announced his new tour Monday morning.

Kahan will perform at Fenway Park on July 10 and July 11 as a part of the tour.

The tour comes as Kahan recently announced the release of an upcoming album, The Great Divide, that is scheduled to be released on April 24.

Kahan's summer tour will launch on June 11 in Orlando, Florida and includes stadiums around the country and in Canada.

In July 2024, Kahan played two sold-out concerts at Fenway Park. He later released an album "Live From Fenway" that included recordings from the performances.

"Every day I think about playing fenway. I can't even look at photos without crying. It is a permanent part of my soul, and im so proud to announce it will be a permanent part of my discography ... New England I love you," Kahan posted in August 2024 when he released the album.

Fans can sign up through Kahan's website by Thursday at 11:59 p.m. eastern time for access to ticket presale. General on sale will take place on Thursday, February 12.

The first time Kahan played Fenway Park, tickets sold out within minutes.

Kahan had a rapid rise to stardom in recent years, jolted by the popularity of his hit song "Stick Season."