Pet Parade: MSPCA Angell - Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem

By WBZ-News Staff

Pet Parade: MSPCA Angell - Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem
Pet Parade: MSPCA Angell - Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem 05:06

BOSTON - Two dogs and a cat were featured on Sunday's Pet Parade. They are available for adoption through the MSPCA Angell - Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem.

Slinky is available for adoption at the MSPCA Angell - North East Animal Shelter. CBS Boston

Slinky is a medium-sized, 9-month-old mixed-breed dog. She's is very social and needs an active family that is willing to be consistent with her training. 

Abba is available for adoption at the MSPCA Angell - North East Animal Shelter. CBS Boston

Abba is a 2- to 3-month-old mixed breed puppy. She is described as "very chill," and would be perfect for a home willing to train a puppy.

Sage is available for adoption at the MSPCA Angell - North East Animal Shelter. CBS Boston

Sage is a 1½-year-old cat with feline leukemia. Although Sage does not need any medication, the disease may shorten her lifespan. She cannot live with other cats that do not have the virus but can live with cats that do have the virus.

More information about Slinky, Abba and Sage is available on mspca.org.

First published on February 4, 2024 / 11:08 AM EST

