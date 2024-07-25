New study finds bacteria in a third of tattoo ink samples

New study finds some harmful strains of bacteria in tattoo ink

BOSTON - If you're thinking of getting a tattoo, a new study shows there's some concern about the safety of tattoo ink.

Tattooing uses needles to deposit ink directly into the skin, so it's important for all of the supplies to be sterile. In a new study, researchers tested 75 tattoo and permanent makeup ink samples, in sealed containers, and found that a third of them contained bacteria, including some harmful strains.

The risk is low but it's real. According to the researchers, up to 6% of people experience an infection after being tattooed, and this study suggests there should be tighter regulations on tattoo ink.