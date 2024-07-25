Watch CBS News
Health

New study finds bacteria in a third of tattoo ink samples

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

New study finds some harmful strains of bacteria in tattoo ink
New study finds some harmful strains of bacteria in tattoo ink 00:54

BOSTON - If you're thinking of getting a tattoo, a new study shows there's some concern about the safety of tattoo ink.

Tattooing uses needles to deposit ink directly into the skin, so it's important for all of the supplies to be sterile. In a new study, researchers tested 75 tattoo and permanent makeup ink samples, in sealed containers, and found that a third of them contained bacteria, including some harmful strains.

The risk is low but it's real. According to the researchers, up to 6% of people experience an infection after being tattooed, and this study suggests there should be tighter regulations on tattoo ink.  

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.