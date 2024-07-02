West Newton Cinema saved from demolition thanks in part to anonymous $5M donation

NEWTON -- Thanks in part to an anonymous $5.2 million donation, the West Newton Cinema is likely to be saved from being demolished.

What happened to West Newton Cinema?

The beloved West Newton Cinema has been in the heart of the town's square for more than 85 years. But with the pandemic causing the theater to lose revenue, owners had to sell it in 2022 to Mark Development.

Mark Development had planned to tear the theater down to redevelop the rest of the area, but Newton community members formed the West Newton Cinema Foundation in an effort to prevent the demolition.

Efforts to save West Newton Cinema

The foundation had until August 2024 to raise a daunting $5.6 million to buy back the cinema.

A member on the foundation's steering committee, Susan Bernstein, said she has a lot of memories of the theater despite living in Waltham. Bernstein told WBZ-TV in an 2023 interview that "the West Newton Cinema is a cultural icon," and that it's a place she went to over the years growing up.

On June 28, the West Newton Cinema Foundation announced that it met its "phase one" goal and will buy back the cinema in the coming weeks.

David Bramante, the original owner of the theater for 45 years, told said last year that he "never wanted to let it go."

What's next for West Newton Cinema?

The West Newton Cinema Foundation is set on tackling "phase two" of its total campaign goal to raise $14 million. The rest of the money raised will go towards theater renovations.

According to foundation president Elizabeth Heilig, the upcoming plans include live events, a cultural film center, and becoming an economic driver for West Newton Square.

"I think I can say on behalf of everyone in the City of Newton, we thank you for caring so deeply about our cinema and our community, and for giving back," Heilig said in a press release.