Weekend To Do List: Music and film festivals and an outdoor market

BOSTON - If you love music, movies or just being outside, Massachusetts is the place to be this weekend!

2024 Lowell Folk Festival

The 2024 Lowell Folk Festival kicks off Friday night with a parade of flags carried by local citizens. Music and dance performances continue through Sunday with more than 20 world class artists. Eventgoers can participate in fun activities, crafts and enjoy cuisine from all over the world all in the heart of downtown Lowell.

When: Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28

Where: Merrimack Street, Lowell

Cost: Free but donations are accepted

Click here for more information

Sunday Summer Market in Townsend

Head to Townsend for the Evans on the Commons Sunday Summer Market. With delicious local food trucks, crafts and local vendors, it's the perfect day for shopping lovers. Don't miss it on Highland Street on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

When: Sunday, July 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Evans on the Common, 18 Highland St., Townsend

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Woods Hole Film Festival

It's the 33rd annual Woods Hole Film Festival starting this weekend! The oldest film festival on the Cape and Islands features more than 100 films from dozens of countries. The screenings start in person and then you can cozy up and watch them online with movies for everyone in August!

When: In person Saturday, July 27 to Saturday, Aug. 3. Virtually Sunday, Aug. 4 to Sunday, Aug. 11

Where: Festival headquarters and store at 89 Water St., Woods Hole, open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Various ticket packages can be found on the website

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets

Screening venues:

Clapp Auditorium, Marine Biological Laboratory, 7 MBL St., Woods Hole

Redfield Auditorium, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, 45 Water St., Woods Hole

Falmouth Academy, 7 Highfield Dr., Falmouth

Woods Hole Community Hall, 68 Water St., Woods Hole

Box office open daily from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Old Woods Hole Fire Station