Weekend To Do List: Music and film festivals and an outdoor market
BOSTON - If you love music, movies or just being outside, Massachusetts is the place to be this weekend!
2024 Lowell Folk Festival
The 2024 Lowell Folk Festival kicks off Friday night with a parade of flags carried by local citizens. Music and dance performances continue through Sunday with more than 20 world class artists. Eventgoers can participate in fun activities, crafts and enjoy cuisine from all over the world all in the heart of downtown Lowell.
When: Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28
Where: Merrimack Street, Lowell
Cost: Free but donations are accepted
Click here for more information
Sunday Summer Market in Townsend
Head to Townsend for the Evans on the Commons Sunday Summer Market. With delicious local food trucks, crafts and local vendors, it's the perfect day for shopping lovers. Don't miss it on Highland Street on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
When: Sunday, July 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Evans on the Common, 18 Highland St., Townsend
Cost: Items available for purchase
Click here for more information
Woods Hole Film Festival
It's the 33rd annual Woods Hole Film Festival starting this weekend! The oldest film festival on the Cape and Islands features more than 100 films from dozens of countries. The screenings start in person and then you can cozy up and watch them online with movies for everyone in August!
When: In person Saturday, July 27 to Saturday, Aug. 3. Virtually Sunday, Aug. 4 to Sunday, Aug. 11
Where: Festival headquarters and store at 89 Water St., Woods Hole, open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Various ticket packages can be found on the website
Click here for more information and to purchase tickets
Screening venues:
Clapp Auditorium, Marine Biological Laboratory, 7 MBL St., Woods Hole
Redfield Auditorium, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, 45 Water St., Woods Hole
Falmouth Academy, 7 Highfield Dr., Falmouth
Woods Hole Community Hall, 68 Water St., Woods Hole
Box office open daily from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Old Woods Hole Fire Station