Map shows "ice cream trail" in Massachusetts with more than 100 destinations

This Massachusetts ice cream shop has some flavors you never heard of

MIDDLETON - Massachusetts residents love their ice cream. And now the state has unveiled an "ice cream trail" map that directs people to more than 100 shops and stands that use local ingredients for their sweet treats.

Gov. Maura Healey said the Massachusetts Ice Cream Trail "highlights the incredible diversity of our dairy farms and ice cream shops."

"This new tourism trail is designed to invite residents and visitors to experience our creative dessert offerings at traditional parlors, innovative shops, and local farm stands," she said in a statement.

The Massachusetts Ice Cream Trail map Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources

Below are all the ice cream spots on the map - and we've bolded the businesses that were also favorites of our viewers in the 2021 WBZ Ice Cream Social tournament.

If you don't see your favorite ice cream shop on the list, keep in mind that this map made by the Dairy Promotion Board, Department of Agricultural Resources and tourism office shows places that use locally produced milk from the state's 95 dairy farms for their ice cream.

Greater Boston shops on ice cream trail

Boston Children's Museum Hood Milk Bottle (Boston)

Bubbling Brook (Westwood)

Cabot's Ice Cream & Restaurant (Newton)

Celebrity Pizza & Dairy Bar (Watertown)

Colleen's Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop (Medford)

Crescent Ridge Dairy Bar (Sharon)

Emack and Bolio's (Charlestown)

Furlong's Candies & Ice Cream (Norwood)

Gracie's Ice Cream (Somerville)

Honeycomb Creamery (Cambridge)

Ice Cream Beach Club (Foxboro)

Kennedy's Ice Cream Bar (Melrose)

Little Luke's Cafe (Newton)

Lizzy's Homemade Ice Cream (Waltham)

Oake Knoll Farms (Foxboro)

Pizzi Farm Ice Cream (Waltham)

Ron's Gourmet Ice Cream (Hyde Park)

Sweeties (Roslindale)

The Big Dipper (North Reading)

The Original Boston Frosty (Boston)

Ice cream trail shops north of Boston

Boston Hill Farm (North Andover)

Carl's Cones (Gloucester)

Chelmsford Creamery (Chelmsford)

Connors Farm (Danvers)

Farmer Daves (Dracut)

Great Brook Farm (Carlisle)

Hodgie's Ice Cream (Amesbury)

Hodgies Too Ice Cream (Newburyport)

Hodgies Too Ice Cream (Salisbury)

Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe (Gloucester)

Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe (Peabody)

Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe (Salem)

Long Hill Orchard & The Big Scoop (West Newbury)

Mac's Dairy Farm (Tewksbury)

Meadowlands Ice Cream (Tewksbury)

Richardson's Farm (Middleton)

Shaw Farm Dairy (Dracut)

Smolak Farms (North Andover)

The Ice Cream Store (Rockport)

Tully Farms Dairy (Dunstable)

Ice cream trail spots south of Boston

Acushnet Creamery (Acushnet)

Annie's Ice Cream Shack (East Freetown)

Annie's Ice Cream Shop (Marion)

B's Homemade Ice Cream (Marshfield)

B's Homemade Ice Cream (Plymouth)

Bay State Creamery (Hanover)

Bliss Restaurant (Attleboro)

Farfar's Danish Ice Cream Shop (Duxbury)

Flannel Cow Creamery (Mansfield)

Gellar's Ice Cream (Plymouth)

Hornstra Farms (Norwell)

Hornstra Farms (Whitman)

Joyful Scoops (Middleboro)

Langwater Farm (North Easton)

Pinky's at Nelson Beach (Plymouth)

Sugar Hill Dairy at Hanson Farm Inc (Bridgewater)

Vineyard Farm (West Bridgewater)

Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket ice cream trail shops

Four Seas Ice Cream (Centerville)

Ghelfi's Candies and Ice Cream of Cape Cod (Falmouth)

Ghelfi's Candies and Ice Cream of Cape Cod (Mashpee)

Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe (Dennisport)

Lil' Caboose Ice Cream (South Yarmouth)

Mad Martha's (Edgartown)

Mad Martha's (Oak Bluffs)

Mad Martha's (Vineyard Haven)

Sundae School Ice Cream (Dennisport)

The Juice Bar (Nantucket)

Whistle Stop Ice Cream (Mashpee)

Whistle Stop Ice Cream (Bourne)

Central Massachusetts stops on ice cream trail

Black Cow (Millis)

Carter & Stevens Farm (Barre)

Chevy's Ice Cream (Bellingham)

Eastleigh Farm (Framingham)

Elmhurst Dairy Farms (Millbury)

Gibby's Famous Ice Cream (Worcester)

Hanson's Farm (Framingham)

Hollis Hills Farm (Fitchburg)

Lilac Hedge Farm (Rutland)

Murdock Farm & Dairy Bar (Winchendon)

Murphy's Eats & Treats, Inc. (Framingham)

New City Microcreamery (Hudson)

Rota Spring Farm (Sterling)

Smith's Country Cheese (Winchendon)

Still Four Corners (Rutland)

Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream (Ashland)

Sunshine Farm (Sherborn)

Swirls & Scoops (Grafton)

Tangerini's Spring Street Farm (Millis)

Trombetta's Farm (Marlboro)

West End Creamery (Whitinsville)

Whittier Farms (Sutton)

Western Massachusetts ice cream trail destinations

Barstow's Dairy Store and Bakery (Hadley)

Elsie's Creamery at Randall's Farm (Ludlow)

Ferrindino Maple LLC (Hampden)

Flayvors of Cook Farm (Hadley)

Herrell's Ice Cream (Northampton)

High Lawn Farm (Lee)

Maple Valley's Scoops at the Silos (Hadley)

McCray's Country Creamery (South Hadley)

Mt. Tom's Homemade Ice Cream (Easthampton)

North Hadley Sugar Shack and Market (Hadley)

Rice Fruit Farm (Wilbraham)

Rondeau's Dairy Bar (Palmer)

The Apple Place (East Longmeadow)

Townline Ice Cream LLC (Bernardston)